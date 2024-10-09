Noodle and Sam touch upon the wisdom of getting sued funny. Noodle enters a black market organ trade. Please do not gamble. [Sam Episode Note: Actually... we probably didn't decide against doing the UI effects Robinhood did, nor did we try to avoid comedic evil - most likely we just didn't think of them. idk man it's been a while]

the two microbes watch the anomaly that is the making-of Star Wars Episode 1 documentary. It should not exist. It should not exist.

About final V3

Generational thought geniuses Noodle (makes videos and things) and SamPerson (makes games and things) chat about the creative process in their respective fields but unfortunately, they are still learning to write so I (intern) will write their words (brb i have e to vomie)(I have been very ill lately). They said new episode twice a month (but not right now they are napping).