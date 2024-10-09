Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisurefinal V3
Listen to final V3 in the App
Listen to final V3 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

final V3

Podcast final V3
Noodle & Sam
Generational thought geniuses Noodle (makes videos and things) and SamPerson (makes games and things) chat about the creative process in their respective fields...
LeisureVideo GamesArtsTV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Do Not Enter The Game Industry.
    the microbes two hang out with and bully sam's poor coworkers. the petri dish grows.
    --------  
    1:16:28
  • the star wars documentary that shouldn't exist
    the two microbes watch the anomaly that is the making-of Star Wars Episode 1 documentary. It should not exist. It should not exist.
    --------  
    51:30
  • welcome to SexFM
    Noodle and Sam discuss the inevitable comeback of radio, the OUYA, and a third item in this list.
    --------  
    59:25
  • The Moral Necessity Of Gambling
    Noodle and Sam touch upon the wisdom of getting sued funny. Noodle enters a black market organ trade. Please do not gamble. [Sam Episode Note: Actually... we probably didn't decide against doing the UI effects Robinhood did, nor did we try to avoid comedic evil - most likely we just didn't think of them. idk man it's been a while]
    --------  
    49:38
  • Dreams was kinda awesome.,..
    In this one Noodle and Sam dig into Dreams (like the PS4). Noodle praises the virtues of janky art. Sam damages property.
    --------  
    51:16

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About final V3

Generational thought geniuses Noodle (makes videos and things) and SamPerson (makes games and things) chat about the creative process in their respective fields but unfortunately, they are still learning to write so I (intern) will write their words (brb i have e to vomie)(I have been very ill lately). They said new episode twice a month (but not right now they are napping).

Listen to final V3, 李诞 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 3:59:32 AM