the microbes two hang out with and bully sam's poor coworkers. the petri dish grows.
1:16:28
the star wars documentary that shouldn't exist
the two microbes watch the anomaly that is the making-of Star Wars Episode 1 documentary. It should not exist. It should not exist.
51:30
welcome to SexFM
Noodle and Sam discuss the inevitable comeback of radio, the OUYA, and a third item in this list.
59:25
The Moral Necessity Of Gambling
Noodle and Sam touch upon the wisdom of getting sued funny. Noodle enters a black market organ trade. Please do not gamble.
[Sam Episode Note: Actually... we probably didn't decide against doing the UI effects Robinhood did, nor did we try to avoid comedic evil - most likely we just didn't think of them. idk man it's been a while]
49:38
Dreams was kinda awesome.,..
In this one Noodle and Sam dig into Dreams (like the PS4). Noodle praises the virtues of janky art. Sam damages property.
Generational thought geniuses Noodle (makes videos and things) and SamPerson (makes games and things) chat about the creative process in their respective fields but unfortunately, they are still learning to write so I (intern) will write their words (brb i have e to vomie)(I have been very ill lately).
They said new episode twice a month (but not right now they are napping).
