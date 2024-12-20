In this episode we get DJ Laton and King Tyggas take on Kendrick Lamars new album "GNX", Drake suing iHeart Radio, Spotify and Universal Music Group, the accusations being hurled at Jay-Z and info uncovered after the accuser was interviewed on NBC news, The drama surrounding Remy Ma and Papoose and more
--------
1:02:22
Episode 107: Lyrics, Lawsuits & A.I.
In this episode, we discuss Drake filing lawsuits against Spotify, iHeart radio and Universal Music Group (UMG) due to Kendrick Lamars diss track "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar and SZA going on Tour in 2025, allegations against Jay-Z, Diddy and King Combs, Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule and Jermaine Dupri coming to Halifax, Beyoncé being crowned pop star of the century, LL Cool J being the most important rapper of all time and more
--------
1:27:11
Episode 106: Ghetto D Deep Dive
A Deep Dive review of Master P's album, "Ghetto D".
--------
1:07:53
Episode 105: $mooth Groove$ pt.2 w/ R$ $mooth
So nice we had to it twice. In part 2 of our sit down with R$ $mooth, we discuss Kendrick Lamar's new album "GNX", Past and Future Super Bowl half-time shows, R$ $mooth becoming the instructor of the very same Radio program he took at NSCC, $ecret $tudio $e$$ion$ Vol. 1 and The Big Tune Collection, how a DJ is able to read a crowd and some stories about CKDU and more.
--------
1:48:33
Episode 104: $mooth Groove$ pt. 1 w/ R$ $mooth
In this episode we are joined by special guest R$ $mooth. We discuss his beginnings in radio, what inspired him to become a DJ, the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul "fight", Verzuz, a Drake drop story and reason why he ALWAYS wears sun glasses. Join us in part 1 of our 2 part sit down with R$ $mooth.
2 ex-rappers and a DJ friend from Halifax, Nova Scotia discuss and review new music, share funny/crazy stories, and interview interesting people in the community and in the entertainment industry. From a deep dive review of a classic Notorious B.I.G. album to reciting Spice Girl lyrics to discussing mental health, you never know where the conversation will lead. Ride with us or Collide with us, either way it'll be a hell of a time.