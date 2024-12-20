Episode 105: $mooth Groove$ pt.2 w/ R$ $mooth

So nice we had to it twice. In part 2 of our sit down with R$ $mooth, we discuss Kendrick Lamar's new album "GNX", Past and Future Super Bowl half-time shows, R$ $mooth becoming the instructor of the very same Radio program he took at NSCC, $ecret $tudio $e$$ion$ Vol. 1 and The Big Tune Collection, how a DJ is able to read a crowd and some stories about CKDU and more.