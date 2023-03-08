Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Edge Of AI Podcast in the App
Listen to Edge Of AI Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Edge Of AI Podcast

Edge Of AI Podcast

Podcast Edge Of AI Podcast
Podcast Edge Of AI Podcast

Edge Of AI Podcast

The Edge Of Company, Inc.
add
Welcome Aboard the Edge of AI Podcast. Snap into your safety belt and prepare to explore the depths of the rapidly expanding AI universe. Each episode is a disp...
More
TechnologyNewsTech News
Welcome Aboard the Edge of AI Podcast. Snap into your safety belt and prepare to explore the depths of the rapidly expanding AI universe. Each episode is a disp...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • AI's Journey: From Object Recognition to Artistic Appreciation with Dr. David G. Stork
    Most of us would have heard of interesting use cases of generative AI in creating art. After all, that is a significant bulk of the buzz with AI today. But have you heard anything about using AI to analyze art? This is the space that today's guest lives in. In this episode, Eathan Janney is joined by David Stork, a distinguished scientist, author, and innovator with significant contributions to various fields like machine learning, pattern recognition, computer vision, and artificial intelligence. David is a prolific author covering a diversity of topics, including computational optics and image analysis of fine art. David is putting the final touches on his upcoming book titled Pixels and Paintings. Join the conversation and find out what AI can do to help us better appreciate and understand art, how David is optimistic about the future based on evidence from his own experience, and when and when not to use computers to learn stuff. Tune in!🔑Key Takeaways: Deep neural networks have revolutionized AI and machine learning by enabling the analysis and interpretation of large data sets, such as images. AI can assist art scholars in analyzing paintings by providing insights into lighting analysis, pose estimation, and other aspects of art analysis. The use of AI in art analysis does not replace the expertise of art scholars but enhances their understanding and interpretation of fine art. Symbolic mathematics and computer-assisted techniques allow for more efficient and accurate solving of complex mathematical problems. Individuals should be intentional about leveraging the capabilities of computers while also developing their own skills and understanding. 💬Quotes: "AI can assist art scholars in addressing problems they've never encountered before and provide more accurate insights than human connoisseurs." "The use of AI in art analysis allows for the analysis of thousands of paintings in a few minutes, providing valuable insights into artistic trends and techniques." "More and more mathematics is going to be done symbolically on a computer, just the way, like dividing large numbers. You don't do that by hand anymore, right?" "Be very intentional about what you want to leave to the computer and what you want to learn, and don't ignore either side of it." "Symbolic mathematics is dealing with the symbols. It's just extraordinary development. I just love this stuff."
    8/3/2023
    59:12
  • Episode Intro
    5/17/2023
    0:50

More Technology podcasts

About Edge Of AI Podcast

Welcome Aboard the Edge of AI Podcast. Snap into your safety belt and prepare to explore the depths of the rapidly expanding AI universe. Each episode is a dispatch featuring hyper-relevant reports from the pilots, pioneers, and passengers aboard the AI rocketship. We explore the latest use cases and developments in AI, hear from experts building the tech, and learn how this disruptive force is transforming industries and society.
Podcast website

Listen to Edge Of AI Podcast, Darknet Diaries and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Edge Of AI Podcast

Edge Of AI Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store