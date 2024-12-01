Episode #41 - Florian Weber: Imaginary Cycle

In the 41st episode of the ECM podcast we're joined by Florian Weber, who's new recording "Imaginary Cycle" sees the pianist in the company of a major brass section plus a flute. Florian talks about the various inspirations that went into the cycle, including madrigals and Jan Garbarek and the Hilliard Ensemble's "Officum" album. He talks about his conpirators in music, the process of developing this major musical project in collaboration with producer Manfred Eicher and about how in music, asking a question can be a lot more interesting than finding the answer.