In the 43rd episode of the ECM podcast the pianist Marilyn Crispell joins us to discuss her trio album "Amaryllis", originally released on CD in 2001 and now available, for the first time, on vinyl as part of the Luminessence series.
We talked about Marilyn's journey in music, her friendship and collaboration with Paul Motian and Gary Peacock, the encounters that changed her life and much more.
--------
26:24
Episode #42 - Avishai Cohen: Ashes To Gold
In the 42nd episode of the ECM podcast drummer Ziv Ravitz and pianist Yonathan Avishai of Avishai Cohen's quartet join the podcast to discuss the group's new album "Ashes To Gold".
They talk about the art of "Kintsugi", the choice of hope and light and storytelling.
--------
24:00
Episode #41 - Florian Weber: Imaginary Cycle
In the 41st episode of the ECM podcast we're joined by Florian Weber, who's new recording "Imaginary Cycle" sees the pianist in the company of a major brass section plus a flute.
Florian talks about the various inspirations that went into the cycle, including madrigals and Jan Garbarek and the Hilliard Ensemble's "Officum" album. He talks about his conpirators in music, the process of developing this major musical project in collaboration with producer Manfred Eicher and about how in music, asking a question can be a lot more interesting than finding the answer.
--------
39:28
Episode #40 - Danish String Quartet: Keel Road
In the 40th episode of the ECM podcast, the Danish String Quartet's Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin join us to discuss their new album "Keel Road". They talk about the history of the quartet, their mission as classical musicians, the influence of folkloric music and many other things.
--------
26:21
Episode #39 - Mat Maneri, Lucian Ban: Transylvanian Dance
In the 39th episode of the ECM podcast, Lucain Ban and Mat Maneri join us to discuss the fascinating process of making their new album "Transylvanian Dance".
They talk about Béla Bartók, the duo's shared passion for folk music, and the beauty of transmission.