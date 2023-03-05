Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast in the App
Listen to One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

Podcast One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast
Podcast One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

Diana Erickson
add
One Sweet Dream provides a fresh take on the music, people, and narrative of the Beatles. This is the Beatles, through a new lens. The podcast includes 5 major ... More
MusicMusic History
One Sweet Dream provides a fresh take on the music, people, and narrative of the Beatles. This is the Beatles, through a new lens. The podcast includes 5 major ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 57
  • Revisiting The Episode: Author Pete Paphides On the "Magical and Miraculous" Film, Get Back
    Journalist, broadcaster, and author, Pete Paphides discusses his impressions of Get Back and the Beatles in 1969. This episode was recorded before the Get Back Documentary Series was fully available to the public. Pete's review of Get Back: https://www.standard.co.uk/culture/music/peter-jackson-beatles-documentary-review-get-back-disney-plus-b968008.html Pete's memoir, Broken Greek: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VX2DP7S/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1 About the Podcast Support the podcast: Patreon.com/Onesweetdream Onesweetdreampodcast.com @onesweetdreamdi Thanks to Tanya Clarke, as always! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2023
    1:56:36
  • Revisiting RAM. Engineer Eirik Wangberg On The Making of RAM: "His Spirit Was Free"
    This episode revisits my interview with RAM engineer, Eirik "The Norwegian" Wangberg, the engineer that spent two months alone in a studio with Paul and Linda McCartney during the making of RAM. Due to these circumstances, Wangberg was able to observe the McCartneys at a time when they were quite insular, so it was a treat to speak to the charming Norwegian. According to Wangberg, McCartney "was in a tough, tough situation. But he did it marvelously...His spirit was totally free." Wangberg wore many hats in the album's creation, ultimately sequencing and mixing the album. http://www.eirikwangberg.com/ One Sweet Dream Info: Website: onesweetdreampodcast.com Email: [email protected] Patreon: Patreon.com/onesweetdream Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:16:51
  • Revisiting Michael Penn's Hidden Gems & Unsung Masterpieces
    This episode with brilliant musician Michael Penn is worth revisiting! We explore Michael's inspiring list of Hidden Gems and Unsung Masterpieces, which include: Anytime At All Things We Said Today She Said She Said The Family Way (Soundtrack and Movie) Within You Without You Penny Lane The End Maxwell's Silver Hammer Jenny Wren I Know I Know (Diana's choice) Michael Penn songs referenced in this episode: No Myth @MPenn About the Podcast: onesweetdreampodcast.com Email: [email protected] Patreon: Patreon.com/Onesweetdream Twitter @Onesweetdreamdi IG: @Onesweetdreampodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    2:22:09
  • Revisiting Paul McCartney's Creative Practice With Phillip McIntyre And Paul Thompson
    In this episode, Diana explores Paul McCartney's artistry and creative process with Phillip McIntyre and Paul Thompson, authors of the book: “Paul McCartney and His Creative Practice. The Beatles and Beyond.” Phillip, Paul, and Diana have a wide-ranging discussion that covers topics such as flow state, collaboration, Crocodile Dundee, and how Paul McCartney is like James Bond. ﻿Phillip McIntyre is a Professor of Communication and Media at the University of Newcastle, Australia where he researches creativity and innovation. Phillip has published widely with a particular focus on the creative processes involved in various aspects of music including songwriting, sound engineering, and record production. He is the author of Creativity and Cultural Production: Issues for Media Practice (2012), co-editor of Creativity as a System in Action (2016), and co-author of Educating for Creativity within Higher Education (2018). Phillip also has extensive experience within the music industry.  Paul Thompson is a professional recording engineer and producer who has worked in the music industry for over 15 years. He is currently a Reader in Popular Music at Leeds Beckett University in Leeds School of Arts. His research is centered on record production, audio education, popular music heritage, creativity, and cultural production in popular music. His book ‘Creativity in the Recording Studio: Alternative Takes’ was published in early 2019 by Palgrave MacMillan. @paulthompson81 Podcast information: Onesweetdreampodcast.com [email protected] @onesweetdreamdi @onesweetdreampodcast Patreon.com/onesweetdream Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    2:03:15
  • Revisiting The Making and Breaking of the Fab 4 Image with Erin Torkelson Weber — With A New Postscript On the Episode
    In this interview, Diana and Erin discuss the Fab 4 Myth—how it was constructed and how the Beatles tried to break free of it. They also discuss core ideas from Erin Torkelson Weber's book: Beatles and the Historians: An Analysis of Writings about the Fab Four. It also includes an all-new postscript at the end of the episode. Please check out Erin's book and her blog: https://beatlebioreview.wordpress.com/reviews-for-the-beatles-and-the-historians/ Website: Onesweetdreampodcast.com Email: [email protected] Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/Onesweetdream) Twitter: @onesweetdreamdi IG: @OneSweetDreamPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    2:26:39

More Music podcasts

About One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

One Sweet Dream provides a fresh take on the music, people, and narrative of the Beatles. This is the Beatles, through a new lens. The podcast includes 5 major series: (1) The Breakup Series: Revisiting the roots and causes of the Beatles' Breakup. (2) The Aftermath Series: Revisiting the events following the Beatles' Breakup. (3) The New Lens Series: Exploring key themes through interviews and deep dives. (4) The Get Back Series: Exploring all elements of the Get Back Documentary through a new lens. (5) The Hidden Gems Series: Examining Beatles and Post-Beatles songs through a new lens. Diana Erickson hosts and is joined by a group of guests and core contributors.
Podcast website

Listen to One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast, La Clinica Records and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast: Podcasts in Family