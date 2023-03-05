One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

One Sweet Dream provides a fresh take on the music, people, and narrative of the Beatles. This is the Beatles, through a new lens. The podcast includes 5 major ... More
Revisiting The Episode: Author Pete Paphides On the "Magical and Miraculous" Film, Get Back
Journalist, broadcaster, and author, Pete Paphides discusses his impressions of Get Back and the Beatles in 1969. This episode was recorded before the Get Back Documentary Series was fully available to the public.
Pete's review of Get Back:
https://www.standard.co.uk/culture/music/peter-jackson-beatles-documentary-review-get-back-disney-plus-b968008.html
Pete's memoir, Broken Greek:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VX2DP7S/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
5/17/2023
1:56:36
Revisiting RAM. Engineer Eirik Wangberg On The Making of RAM: "His Spirit Was Free"
This episode revisits my interview with RAM engineer, Eirik "The Norwegian" Wangberg, the engineer that spent two months alone in a studio with Paul and Linda McCartney during the making of RAM.
Due to these circumstances, Wangberg was able to observe the McCartneys at a time when they were quite insular, so it was a treat to speak to the charming Norwegian.
According to Wangberg, McCartney "was in a tough, tough situation. But he did it marvelously...His spirit was totally free."
Wangberg wore many hats in the album's creation, ultimately sequencing and mixing the album.
http://www.eirikwangberg.com/
5/3/2023
1:16:51
Revisiting Michael Penn's Hidden Gems & Unsung Masterpieces
This episode with brilliant musician Michael Penn is worth revisiting! We explore Michael's inspiring list of Hidden Gems and Unsung Masterpieces, which include:
Anytime At All
Things We Said Today
She Said She Said
The Family Way (Soundtrack and Movie)
Within You Without You
Penny Lane
The End
Maxwell's Silver Hammer
Jenny Wren
I Know I Know (Diana's choice)
Michael Penn songs referenced in this episode: No Myth
@MPenn
4/18/2023
2:22:09
Revisiting Paul McCartney's Creative Practice With Phillip McIntyre And Paul Thompson
In this episode, Diana explores Paul McCartney's artistry and creative process with Phillip McIntyre and Paul Thompson, authors of the book: “Paul McCartney and His Creative Practice. The Beatles and Beyond.” Phillip, Paul, and Diana have a wide-ranging discussion that covers topics such as flow state, collaboration, Crocodile Dundee, and how Paul McCartney is like James Bond.
Phillip McIntyre is a Professor of Communication and Media at the University of Newcastle, Australia where he researches creativity and innovation. Phillip has published widely with a particular focus on the creative processes involved in various aspects of music including songwriting, sound engineering, and record production. He is the author of Creativity and Cultural Production: Issues for Media Practice (2012), co-editor of Creativity as a System in Action (2016), and co-author of Educating for Creativity within Higher Education (2018). Phillip also has extensive experience within the music industry.
Paul Thompson is a professional recording engineer and producer who has worked in the music industry for over 15 years. He is currently a Reader in Popular Music at Leeds Beckett University in Leeds School of Arts. His research is centered on record production, audio education, popular music heritage, creativity, and cultural production in popular music. His book ‘Creativity in the Recording Studio: Alternative Takes’ was published in early 2019 by Palgrave MacMillan. @paulthompson81
4/7/2023
2:03:15
Revisiting The Making and Breaking of the Fab 4 Image with Erin Torkelson Weber — With A New Postscript On the Episode
In this interview, Diana and Erin discuss the Fab 4 Myth—how it was constructed and how the Beatles tried to break free of it. They also discuss core ideas from Erin Torkelson Weber's book: Beatles and the Historians: An Analysis of Writings about the Fab Four. It also includes an all-new postscript at the end of the episode.
Please check out Erin's book and her blog:
https://beatlebioreview.wordpress.com/reviews-for-the-beatles-and-the-historians/
