One Sweet Dream: A Beatles Podcast

Revisiting Paul McCartney's Creative Practice With Phillip McIntyre And Paul Thompson

In this episode, Diana explores Paul McCartney's artistry and creative process with Phillip McIntyre and Paul Thompson, authors of the book: "Paul McCartney and His Creative Practice. The Beatles and Beyond." Phillip, Paul, and Diana have a wide-ranging discussion that covers topics such as flow state, collaboration, Crocodile Dundee, and how Paul McCartney is like James Bond. Phillip McIntyre is a Professor of Communication and Media at the University of Newcastle, Australia where he researches creativity and innovation. Phillip has published widely with a particular focus on the creative processes involved in various aspects of music including songwriting, sound engineering, and record production. He is the author of Creativity and Cultural Production: Issues for Media Practice (2012), co-editor of Creativity as a System in Action (2016), and co-author of Educating for Creativity within Higher Education (2018). Phillip also has extensive experience within the music industry. Paul Thompson is a professional recording engineer and producer who has worked in the music industry for over 15 years. He is currently a Reader in Popular Music at Leeds Beckett University in Leeds School of Arts. His research is centered on record production, audio education, popular music heritage, creativity, and cultural production in popular music. His book 'Creativity in the Recording Studio: Alternative Takes' was published in early 2019 by Palgrave MacMillan.