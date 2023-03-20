Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Travelers) and Steven Weber (Chicago Med, Wings), pals since the Must See TV days, have spent twenty years laughing, singing, argu... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Masticating w/ Bryan Cranston & Julie Bowen
This week on Eating Out, the yummy Bryan Cranston and the delicious Julie Bowen slurp and spill with Eric and Steven. Julie talks about learning how to dominate, Eric and Steven hit all the high notes, and Bryan makes everyone laugh by being a (breaking) bad little boy. Masticate and swallow with these four friends! Choking not encouraged (unless it's consensual)!Follow the show on Instagram @EatingOutPodCheck out other Hazy Mills Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/hazy-mills-productions/id6445694808For more information about Eating Out and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com For more information about Eating Out and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com Hosts: Eric McCormack & Steven Weber Executive Producers: Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions
4/19/2023
1:04:30
Dinner Daddies w/ LeVar Burton & Richard Kind
In the premiere episode of Eating Out, Eric and Steven dive into the incredible Levar Burton and Richard Kind. They debate solo play in a restaurant, discuss their super tight bonds with each other, and gush about their mistakes as rookie actors. Have a munch and join these four friends as they give insight into their lives in show business! Chewing noises encouraged! Follow the show on Instagram @EatingOutPod For more information about Eating Out and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com Hosts: Eric McCormack & Steven Weber Executive Producers: Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions
4/5/2023
53:41
Eating Out with Eric & Steve - Trailer
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Travelers) and Steven Weber (Chicago Med, Wings), pals since the Must See TV days, have spent twenty years laughing, singing, arguing and Eating Out! Each episode, Eric and Steven yack and snack with their favorite show biz friends to share behind-the-scenes stories of their lives in entertainment. So grab your favorite drink and a snack and join us for Eating Out with Eric & Steve! Formed by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions is dedicated to making entertaining, high-quality podcasts with a purpose. From HypochondriActor to The GrimmCast to The Randy Rainbow Podcast, HMP's vision is to be recognized as a leader of innovative, award-winning content while improving the world around us. We laugh. We create. We connect. For more information about Eating Out and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com Hosts: Eric McCormack & Steven WeberExecutive Producers: Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd MillinerCoordinator & Researcher: Riley VilliersProduction & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions For podcast sponsorship inquiries please reach out to Nina Cwik at PMM at [email protected] For press inquiries please reach out to Katie Fuchs at Lippin Group at [email protected]
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Travelers) and Steven Weber (Chicago Med, Wings), pals since the Must See TV days, have spent twenty years laughing, singing, arguing and Eating Out! Each episode, Eric and Steven yack and snack with their favorite show biz friends to share behind-the-scenes stories of their lives in entertainment. So grab your favorite drink and a snack and join us for Eating Out with Eric & Steve!
Formed by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions is dedicated to making entertaining, high-quality podcasts with a purpose. From HypochondriActor to The GrimmCast to The Randy Rainbow Podcast, HMP's vision is to be recognized as a leader of innovative, award-winning content while improving the world around us. We laugh. We create. We connect.
For more information about Eating Out and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com
Hosts:Eric McCormack & Steven Weber
Executive Producers:Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner
Coordinator & Researcher:Riley Villiers
Production & Editing by:Rabbit Grin Productions
For podcast sponsorship inquiries please reach out to Nina Cwik at PMM at [email protected]
For press inquiries please reach out to Katie Fuchs at Lippin Group at [email protected]