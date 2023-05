Eating Out with Eric & Steve - Trailer

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Travelers) and Steven Weber (Chicago Med, Wings), pals since the Must See TV days, have spent twenty years laughing, singing, arguing and Eating Out! Each episode, Eric and Steven yack and snack with their favorite show biz friends to share behind-the-scenes stories of their lives in entertainment. So grab your favorite drink and a snack and join us for Eating Out with Eric & Steve! Formed by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions is dedicated to making entertaining, high-quality podcasts with a purpose. From HypochondriActor to The GrimmCast to The Randy Rainbow Podcast, HMP's vision is to be recognized as a leader of innovative, award-winning content while improving the world around us. We laugh. We create. We connect. For more information about Eating Out and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com Hosts: Eric McCormack & Steven WeberExecutive Producers: Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd MillinerCoordinator & Researcher: Riley VilliersProduction & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions For podcast sponsorship inquiries please reach out to Nina Cwik at PMM at [email protected] For press inquiries please reach out to Katie Fuchs at Lippin Group at [email protected]