In this raw and emotional solo episode, Kennedy Eurich shares her excitement and apprehensions as she prepares for a luxurious brand trip to the British Virgin Islands with Tarte Cosmetics. From private jets and friendship milestones to the unexpected drama of navigating tensions with fellow influencers, Kennedy opens up about the chaotic world of brand trips and influencer dynamics. She also reflects on deeply personal emotions triggered by a recent encounter with an ex, unraveling her thoughts on grief, heartbreak, and the lessons she’s learned about self-worth and emotional resilience. Kennedy doesn’t hold back as she candidly discusses the healing power of vulnerability, her ongoing journey to set boundaries, and why crying has become her most humanizing form of release. Packed with humor, heartfelt admissions, and the signature unfiltered Kennedy chaos, this episode is a rollercoaster of emotions you won’t want to miss. Tune in for a relatable and cathartic exploration of love, loss, and living your best life—even when it gets messy.Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
30:00
Nightlife and Navigating Boundaries
In this week's wildly candid and laugh-out-loud episode, Kennedy Eurich and Ford Sanders dive headfirst into an unfiltered conversation about self-reflection, nightlife antics, and navigating boundaries in friendships. Kennedy opens up about her recent escapades, including a surprising confession about trying ketamine for the first time, and the lessons learned from a chaotic club night. The duo unpacks the balance between personal accountability and vulnerability, all while keeping the vibe light-hearted and relatable. From heartfelt admissions to hilarious banter, this episode delivers the perfect mix of humor and honesty. Tune in for a rollercoaster of emotions and the signature Dumber Blonde chaos you love!Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Stress less, sleep more, and live better with Calm. For listeners of our show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium Subscription at calm.com/DUMBER.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
41:13
Family, Feels, & Finding Myself
In this week’s solo episode, Ken takes us on an emotional and hilarious journey as she reflects on her recent Cabo trip with her mom. From heartfelt gratitude for her mother’s sacrifices to the chaos of navigating their differences, Kennedy dives into the complex dynamics of their relationship. She opens up about how her mom’s insecurities shaped her own self-image and shares the lessons she’s determined to carry forward when raising her own future kids. With her signature humor and unfiltered honesty, Kennedy delivers a relatable and touching exploration of love, family, and growth that you won’t want to miss.Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Stress less, sleep more, and live better with Calm. For listeners of our show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium Subscription at calm.com/DUMBER.Go to Quince.com/keneurich for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
41:18
Kim and Ken’s Chaotic Cabo Countdown
This week on the Dumber Blonde Podcast, Kennedy welcomes a very special guest fresh off the plane for an unplanned yet unforgettable episode. The duo dives into everything from their upcoming Cabo trip—Kim’s first international adventure—to hilarious family anecdotes, the quirks of small-town life, and a passionate love for musical theater. Along the way, they reflect on relatable topics like hometown dating, the challenges of influencer friendships, and dealing with online drama. Whether they’re laughing about childhood memories or dissecting Wicked’s emotional layers, Kennedy keeps it raw, funny, and full of heart. Tune in for laughs, insights, and an intimate peek into Kennedy’s unfiltered world.Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Go to StoryWorth.com/dumber and save $10 on your first purchase!Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
38:24
Solo Kennedy: Trust Issues + TMIs
In this solo episode, Kennedy Eurich dives into the complexities of friendships in a fast-paced city like Austin. She reflects on transitioning through different friend groups, dealing with online speculation about her relationships, and how her insecurities and past experiences shape her connections today. Kennedy also opens up about her struggles with trusting female friendships, navigating the pressures of influencer life, and her thoughts on relationships—both past and future. From candid anecdotes about dating and heartbreak to unfiltered takes on her dreams of homemaking, this episode is a heartfelt and chaotic journey through Kennedy’s life and evolving priorities. Tune in for honest revelations, relatable humor, and Kennedy’s signature blend of vulnerability and sass.Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Sponsors:Go to Quince.com/keneurich for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.Produced by Dear Media.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Welcome to "Dumber Blonde," the podcast where Ken Eurich, the queen of over-sharing, delivers an array of hilarious episodes. With her magnetic charm and knack for turning everyday banter into comedic gold, Ken keeps listeners entertained with stories, life updates, dating adventures in Austin, and more.Whether it's questions, stories, or anything in between, Ken will share her perspective and advice, fostering a deeper connection with her community.Expect a mix of solo episodes and those featuring Ken's friends and family as special guests, ensuring there's always something new and exciting. This is "Dumber Blonde"!