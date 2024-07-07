Getting Ready to Trip with Tarte

In this raw and emotional solo episode, Kennedy Eurich shares her excitement and apprehensions as she prepares for a luxurious brand trip to the British Virgin Islands with Tarte Cosmetics. From private jets and friendship milestones to the unexpected drama of navigating tensions with fellow influencers, Kennedy opens up about the chaotic world of brand trips and influencer dynamics. She also reflects on deeply personal emotions triggered by a recent encounter with an ex, unraveling her thoughts on grief, heartbreak, and the lessons she's learned about self-worth and emotional resilience. Kennedy doesn't hold back as she candidly discusses the healing power of vulnerability, her ongoing journey to set boundaries, and why crying has become her most humanizing form of release. Packed with humor, heartfelt admissions, and the signature unfiltered Kennedy chaos, this episode is a rollercoaster of emotions you won't want to miss. Tune in for a relatable and cathartic exploration of love, loss, and living your best life—even when it gets messy.