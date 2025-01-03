A recent survey by Deloitte has shown a drop in EV interest. Why has interest in EVs waned? Sports-focused streaming service Venu, co-founded by Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox Corp., has been discontinued. With a possible TikTok shut down in the US on the horizon, what are some alternatives? Plus we engage with some introspective questions in our Friday end-of-week debates.Starring Sarah Lane, Tom Merritt, Len Peralta, Roger Chang, Joe.Link to the Show Notes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:03:39
You've Made Your Thread, Now Lie on It - DTNS Live 4932
We discuss the winners of Best of CES 2025. Plus Meta backtracks on its policy of allowing political content on its platform. And we discuss the LA Fires and how it has impacted the DTNS crew.Starring Sarah Lane, Tom Merritt, Justin Robert Young, Roger Chang, Amos, Joe.Link to the Show Notes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:00:49
Are You Compliant, Do You Matter? - DTNS Live 4931
Tom finds Matter is slowly making its way across more IoT smart home devices. Robert Heron is here with details on Home Theater technology trends for this year including even larger screens, brighter OLED displays, and laser short-throw projects. Plus Robb Dunewood shares the results of his quest to find better microphones for podcasting. And Jason Howell discovers an AI powered earbud that does translation.Starring Tom Merritt, Robb Dunewood, Jason Howell, Robert Heron, Roger Chang, Amos, Joe.Link to the Show Notes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
59:26
Attach This Title With Silicone Tape! - DTNS Live 4930
It’s day 2 of our CES coverage. Allison found a space heater for beehives, an emotional support robot for pets, iFixit’s latest DIY repair tools. Plus Robb has found a potentially life changing tool for those with dyslexia. Tom’s found several new smart glasses. And Bodie shares what he learned from Lightship RV about the future of EV RVing and Pivotal’s single seat EVTOL.Starring Sarah Lane, Tom Merritt, Robb Dunewood, Allison Sheridan, Bodie Grimm, Roger Chang, Amos, Joe.Link to the Show Notes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
59:54
You Bots Get ON My Lawn! - DTNS Live 4929
We're down in Las Vegas reporting from the Consumer Electronics Show 2025. We have a great discussion on AMD's event, TCL's announcements, new pinball machines from Stern, wearables, robot lawnmowers and Robb had a chance to talk to the CEO of Stellar about their product to provide mobile internet access to vehicles.Starring Sarah Lane, Tom Merritt, Robb Dunewood, Shannon Morse, Roger Chang, Amos, Joe.Link to the Show Notes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Sarah Lane, Robb Dunewood, Tom Merritt, Roger Chang and friends stream live to discuss the tech news of the day to help you understand. This is the recording of the live stream. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.