Are You Compliant, Do You Matter? - DTNS Live 4931

Tom finds Matter is slowly making its way across more IoT smart home devices. Robert Heron is here with details on Home Theater technology trends for this year including even larger screens, brighter OLED displays, and laser short-throw projects. Plus Robb Dunewood shares the results of his quest to find better microphones for podcasting. And Jason Howell discovers an AI powered earbud that does translation.Starring Tom Merritt, Robb Dunewood, Jason Howell, Robert Heron, Roger Chang, Amos, Joe.Link to the Show Notes.