Trump 100

Podcast Trump 100
Sky News
Trump 100 follows Donald Trump's first 100 days back in The White House as US President.Every weekday, hosts James Matthews, Martha Kelner and Mark Stone will b...
NewsPoliticsGovernmentNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Day 11: Will RFK Jr. become Trump’s new Health Secretary?
    As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is grilled by senators, our US correspondents James Matthews, Mark Stone and Martha Kelner look at his colourful past, his contentious views, and ask if Donald Trump really wants him to be the new health secretary.     They also look at President Trump's new plans to house deported immigrants at Guantanamo Bay, and why he is offering government employees eight months' pay to resign.   You can email James, Martha and Mark on [email protected]  
    --------  
    16:30
  • Day 10: Why is Trump inviting TikTokers to the White House?
    As the Trump White House holds its first press briefing, our US correspondents Mark Stone and James Matthews look at why Trump’s Gen-Z press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is inviting TikTokers and podcasters to cover the new presidency.     What does a freeze on government funding mean for American’s access to health insurance?    And, as the Trump administration confirms plans to hold immigration raids in three cities every week - James speaks to migrants in Chicago where mass deportations have already begun.    You can watch Sky News' international affairs editor Dominic Waghorn's exclusive interview with Iran's foreign minister in Tehran here.    You can email James, Martha and Mark on [email protected] 
    --------  
    15:07
  • Day 9: Trump and Gaza
    As thousands of Palestinians head back to their homes in Northern Gaza, US correspondents Mark Stone and James Matthews find out if Arab Americans who backed Trump in November are still happy with their choice, or if his comments about ‘cleaning out’ the Gaza Strip have rocked their confidence in the President.   And, diplomacy via social media? What does Donald Trump’s almost-trade war with Colombia, and the way it was resolved, tell us about how the Trump administration will handle international affairs? You can email James, Martha and Mark on [email protected]  Producer: Rosie Gillott      Editor: Philly Beaumont  
    --------  
    15:46
  • Day 8: Trump calls Starmer
    President Trump says he and Keir Starmer "get along well’ as he speaks to the UK Prime Minister for the first time since his inauguration. Sky’s US correspondents, James Matthews, Martha Kelner and Mark Stone look at what it tells us about the ‘special relationship’ under Trump 2.0.  Plus, why has the US started a trade war with Columbia via social media posts?  You can email James, Martha and Mark on [email protected]  Producer: Rosie Gillott      Editor: Philly Beaumont  
    --------  
    14:53
  • Day 7: Mark recommends
    As Donald Trump spends a day on the golf course, US correspondent Mark Stone has some recommendations for things he and the rest of the team have been watching and reading this week.   READ: Sky’s Ed Conway on the history of US tariffs, or why high-fashion is only now embracing the Trumps. WATCH:  Die-hard Trump fans on their hopes for Trump 2.0.You can email James, Martha and Mark on [email protected]  Producer: Rosie Gillott       Editor: Philly Beaumont   
    --------  
    2:53

About Trump 100

Trump 100 follows Donald Trump's first 100 days back in The White House as US President.Every weekday, hosts James Matthews, Martha Kelner and Mark Stone will be joined by guests to delve into the key developments in Trump's America - reflecting on the previous day and looking ahead to the next. If his last term in office is a barometer...anything can happen!Published Monday-Friday at 6am as well as a special, extended edition every Saturday which will feature people across America to gain a deeper sense of how they are adapting to the new Presidency.Email us: [email protected]
