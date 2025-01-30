Trump 100 follows Donald Trump's first 100 days back in The White House as US President.Every weekday, hosts James Matthews, Martha Kelner and Mark Stone will be joined by guests to delve into the key developments in Trump's America - reflecting on the previous day and looking ahead to the next. If his last term in office is a barometer...anything can happen!Published Monday-Friday at 6am as well as a special, extended edition every Saturday which will feature people across America to gain a deeper sense of how they are adapting to the new Presidency.Email us: [email protected]