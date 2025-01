Day 9: Trump and Gaza

As thousands of Palestinians head back to their homes in Northern Gaza, US correspondents Mark Stone and James Matthews find out if Arab Americans who backed Trump in November are still happy with their choice, or if his comments about ‘cleaning out’ the Gaza Strip have rocked their confidence in the President. And, diplomacy via social media? What does Donald Trump’s almost-trade war with Colombia, and the way it was resolved, tell us about how the Trump administration will handle international affairs? You can email James, Martha and Mark on [email protected] Producer: Rosie Gillott Editor: Philly Beaumont