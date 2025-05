About Divas, Ingénues & Vixens Podcast

This show will serve both the casual music lover as well as the avid expert fan as I blend my knowledge as a former music professor with my passion for all genres of music, but especially when women and the marginalized take center stage. If you love music, exploring new artists or new facts about artists you follow, and all the context and stories about the songs and artists then this podcast is your backstage pass. Follow Divas, Ingénues & Vixens at amityhbryson.com