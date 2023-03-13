Digital Folklore is an immersive audio adventure that takes place inside a fictional universe, but explores the real-world truths behind various expressions of ... More
Ritual, Exorcism, and Religion - Dr. Francis Young
Perry is all alone in a massive Airbnb...
and he's beginning to suspect that something supernaturally disturbing has been following himself and Mason. After all of the strange events this season, perhaps there is a reason for them to be nervous...
Perry makes a call to Dr Francis Young, an expert in the history of religion and belief. Francis shares his knowledge of religious history, exorcism practices, the 'chicken and egg' debate around ritual and religion, fandoms, the ways in which the internet affects the generation and archival of folklore, and so much more.
Francis is a wellspring of rich insight - but will it help Perry and Mason stay safe from whatever is stalking them?
Guests:
Dr Francis Young, historian and folklorist specializing in the history of religion and belief. He is the author, editor or co-author of 18 books.
4/24/2023
41:28
Why is Old Tech Creepy? (Analog Horror, The Gothic & Hauntology)
Mason finds a mysterious VHS copy of Candle Cove. Not having a VCR, he heads to Perry's Airbnb mansion only to discover that Perry is also VCR-less. After a short debate, they hop into the FolksWagen and head to Todd's pawn shop. And that's where things get a bit strange...
In this episode:
A dramatization of the Candle Cove creepypasta.
A discussion about Analog Horror and how it intersects with folklore.
The Carterhaugh School breaks down Gothic.
The term "hauntology" as explained by Diane Rodgers.
Imaginary Worlds host Eric Molinsky makes an appearance.
Guests:
Diane A. Rodgers PhD, Senior Lecturer in Media at Sheffield Hallam University
Dr. Sara Cleto and Dr. Brittany Warman from the Carterhaugh School of Folklore & the Fantastic
Eric Molinsky, creator and host of the Imaginary Worlds podcast.
Alex Hera, filmmaker. Creator of the documentary, "The History of Analog Horror", and a 100 Episode webseries called "Walker Creek", which was later re-edited into a feature-length video, and was the basis of a feature-length documentary titled "Making an ARG: Walker Creek".
Featuring voice acting from:
Brooke Jennett of THIRTEEN as Voice #1 in the opening story.
Daniel Spencer of Frankenstein's Jukebox as Voice #2 in the opening story
Erin King of The Amelia Project as Voice #3 in the opening story
Rich Daigle (aka Mouth Almighty) voices Todd the pawn shop owner.
4/10/2023
56:11
The Folklore of Live Action Roleplay (LARP) - Tara Marie Clapper
Digby is at the 'vet', while Perry & Mason review a fascinating interview on LARP...
After the tumultuous and ambiguous events at the end of the previous episode, Perry swings over to Mason's place again. The pair talk through that strange thing that happened with their RSS feed, some potential production decisions for the future of Digital Folklore, and also plan out their interview episode about Live Action Roleplay featuring Tara M. Clapper.
There is so much more to LARP than fighting with foam weapons (although that in itself is extremely fun). It provides a safe space to engage in empathetic roleplay, a venue for self-improvement, and a community around the creation and sharing of lore and stories.
Tara dishes her wisdom on the subject, and shares just how transformative and important LARP can be! And now Mason wants to find a group to play with.
Guests:
Tara Marie Clapper, game designer, writer, editor, digital content manager, and creator of Geek Initiative.
3/27/2023
39:44
See for Yourself (Urban Legends, Ghost Tours, & Legend Tripping)
See for Yourself
Perry picks up Mason from his house at 4:00am (yes... four in the freaking morning) for a road trip out to the gravesite of Elijah Bond - inventor of the Ouija Board. On the way, they encounter quite a few remarkable folks with stories to tell...
Content Warnings:
Because of dynamically inserted ads, timestamps would be inaccurate. Here's how to avoid potentially triggering content:
Suffocation: in the Hoosac Tunnel story, when you hear us talk about the "Central Shaft", skip ahead ~4 minutes.
Racially motivated violence: When you hear the phrase "Mini Lights", skip ahead ~3 minutes.
In this episode:
An opening retelling of the classic "Hook Hand Man" urban legend.
A short retelling of the history of the Hoosac Tunnel, and how Mason paid it a visit.
What it means to get to the origin of local legends, and exploration of how they change over time and the purposes they serve.
A discussion with a professional ghost tour guide.
Discussion around the importance of studying urban legends, and a retelling of the Bunny Man legend.
Guests:
Mark Muncy, author of the bestselling book Eerie Florida and other compilations of local legends.
Paul Prater, multifaceted entertainer and ghost tour guide.
Betty Aquino, a graduate student in the folklore program at George Mason University.
Featuring voice acting from:
GennaRose Nethercott told our opening story of the Hook Hand Man. GennaRose is a an author, poet, folklorist, and an associate producer and researcher for the highly acclaimed Lore podcast.
Eric Gray was the voice of AM radio host Bart Chime. Eric creates the podcast "Dumb People with Terrible Ideas" which is a hilarious, pun-filled teardown of hubris - all delivered in his iconic voice. Mason's personal favorite episode is this one about FM radio.
Ruben Basalto was the "Moon Man Dad Caller" at the beginning of the AM radio show. Ruben is a voice actor who you can hire for your next project!
3/13/2023
1:03:30
From Cautionary Tales: The Mummy's Curse
Disturbing the remains of the Egyptian Pharaohs is known to incur a deadly curse, so why did a team of archeologists still risk inciting the wrath of King Tutankhamun by entering his burial chamber? And how many of them met a premature end for their impudence?
This episode comes to us from our friends at Pushkin Industries. It's a podcast we love called Cautionary Tales by Tim Harford. We tell our children unsettling fairy tales to teach them valuable life lessons, but these cautionary tales are for the education of the grown-ups — and they are all true. Tim Harford (Financial Times, BBC, author of Messy and The Undercover Economist) brings you stories of awful human error, tragic catastrophes, daring heists and hilarious fiascos. They’ll delight you and scare you, but also make you wiser.
You can find Cautionary Tales on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading and listening related to this episode:
Roger Luckhurst’s book, The Mummy’s Curse , is the perfect guide to every angle of the tale. Nigel Blundell’s The World’s Greatest Mistakes gives a vivid tabloid-style version, and Snopes described and then fact-checked the tale of the Unlucky Mummy. Skeptoid covers and debunks various explanations for the curse.
The Mesmeromania incident is covered in detail by Christopher Turner for Cabinet Magazine. Shankar Vedantam and Bill Mesler set it in wider context in their fascinating book Useful Delusions.
Charle’s Duhigg’s story about Target and the pregnant teenager is in the New York Times Magazine.
Academic studies on placebos, nocebos, and the BMJ article about the mummy’s curse:
Howick, J. Unethical informed consent caused by overlooking poorly measured nocebo effects. Journal of Medical Ethics. https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:07126ead-92c8-4b82-87b2-7e677aaf98b5
Colloca L, Miller FG. The nocebo effect and its relevance for clinical practice. Psychosom Med. 2011;73(7):598-603. doi:10.1097/PSY.0b013e3182294a50
Nelson MR. The mummy’s curse: historical cohort study. BMJ. 2002 Dec 21;325(7378):1482-4. doi: 10.1136/bmj.325.7378.1482. PMID: 12493675; PMCID: PMC139048.
Digital Folklore is an immersive audio adventure that takes place inside a fictional universe, but explores the real-world truths behind various expressions of internet culture and how each holds up a mirror to the society from which they emerge.
This podcast is great for audio fiction fans who really really want to enjoy interview-based shows, or for listeners who love expert interviews and insights but long for something unique and unexpected.
Join Perry Carpenter and Mason Amadeus as they explore the wild and wonderful world of online folklore, encountering a wide range of characters—both real and fictional—who provide a wealth of folkloric insight while simultaneously creating new lore. With topics ranging from the absurd to the unsettling, the Digital Folklore podcast is an accessible and entertaining way to learn about folkloric concepts and societal truths. Oh...and be sure to listen carefully—you never know what you might find.