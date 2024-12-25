57 The Christmas Story is History (Guests: Bryan Windle & Tommy Chamberlin)
ABR staff members Bryan Windle and Tommy Chamberlin join to talk all about the people and places in history that are related to the Christmas story. Top 10 Discoveries Related to Christmas - Bible Archaeology Report Quirinius, an Archaeological Biography - Bible Archaeology Report Who were the Magi? - Bible Archaeology Report
--------
1:07:15
56 Just Got Back from Mt. Ararat (Guest: Ted Wright)
Ted Wright from Epic Archaeology joins Henry to offer some counterarguments to a previous episode we did on possible locations for Noah's Ark, and shares some of his research that he has done on Mt. Ararat and the surrounding region on his many expeditions there. Babylonian "Oldest Map of the World" - British Museum The Epic of Gilgamesh & the Bible - Ted Wright The Case for Ağrı Dağı/Masis as Biblical Mt. Ararat - Randall W. Younker Noah's Ark in the Mountains of Urartu - DFT Podcast with Nate Loper Is Noah's Ark on This Mountain? - Bible and Spade Magazine
--------
1:12:10
55 You Can't Get Rid of God (Guest: Dr. Mark Farnham)
Dr. Mark Farnham, a professor from Lancaster Bible College, joins Henry to talk about apologetics, evangelism, and a little bit about karma. Every Believer Confident: Apologetics for the Ordinary Christian - book link
--------
1:04:58
54 Listening to Genesis 1 & 2 (Guest: Dr. Cornelis van Dam)
It’s so easy to find differing opinions on the first two chapters of Genesis. Were the days of creation literal days? Are there contradictions between chapters 1 and 2? Did those chapters have different authors? Dr. Cornelis van Dam joins to talk about the authority of scripture, and how we should be listening to what is in Genesis 1 and 2. In the Beginining: Listening to Genesis 1 & 2 - Book link
--------
1:08:23
53 What is the right name for God? YHWH? Jehovah? Yeshua?
ABR has had a few questions come in along the same lines recently including: did the Israelites just take God, YHWH, out of a pantheon of gods, or Canaanite gods and adopt Him as their God? Is YHWH the right name to use for God? The King James Bible uses Jehovah sometimes, is that right? Is the King James Version the best English translation? What about the ESV? Henry breaks down these questions along with some written responses from ABR's president, Scott Lanser.
A journey of truth discovery, featuring archaeology and biblical research. Hosted by Henry B. Smith Jr.
Henry Smith is the Administrative Director of the archaeological dig at Shiloh, Israel. Previously Smith has served at the Khirbet el-Maqatir Excavations, and has volunteered at the Hazor Excavations. Smith has an MAR, emphasizing apologetics and Biblical languages, and is a PhD student in Old Testament Biblical studies.