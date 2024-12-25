53 What is the right name for God? YHWH? Jehovah? Yeshua?

ABR has had a few questions come in along the same lines recently including: did the Israelites just take God, YHWH, out of a pantheon of gods, or Canaanite gods and adopt Him as their God? Is YHWH the right name to use for God? The King James Bible uses Jehovah sometimes, is that right? Is the King James Version the best English translation? What about the ESV? Henry breaks down these questions along with some written responses from ABR's president, Scott Lanser.