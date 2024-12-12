Ep6: How Military Training Prepared a Career in Data Science
In this episode of the Data Neighbor Podcast, we sit down with Nirmal Budhathoki, a senior data scientist at Microsoft, to uncover his fascinating journey from a small town in Nepal, to joining the military in the US, to leading impactful machine learning and data science projects in Big Tech. Nirmal shares how his unique career path, including his time in the military, shaped his approach to tackling complex data science problems, such as anomaly detection and machine learning applications in cybersecurity.
We explore key topics like:
- Nirmal’s unconventional career path
- Lessons from his time in the military
- Approaching complex data problems
- Insights on transitioning into big tech
Whether you're curious about data science jobs, aspiring to work on machine learning projects, or seeking to improve your data science skills, this conversation offers practical insights and inspiration. Don’t miss Nirmal’s tips on navigating career challenges and staying focused on learning.
Subscribe for more episodes where we dive deep into the world of data science, machine learning, data engineering, business intelligence, data engineering, and career growth!
Connect with Nirmal: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nirmal-budhathoki/
Connect with Hai, Sravya, and Shane
Hai: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hai-guan-6b58a7a
Sravya: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sravyamadipalli
Shane: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaneausleybutler
If you need personalized advice in your data career, send us a message on LinkedIn or post a comment below
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3BZnavSZaJ1VibgGa7uRH4
Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/data-neighbor-podcast/id1780934430
--------
56:05
Ep5: Navigating Data Science Career Transitions Effectively
In this episode of the Data Neighbor Podcast, we sit down with Dawn Choo (aka Ask Data Dawn), a data scientist turned entrepreneur, to explore her fascinating journey from finance to big tech to building her own business. Dawn shares insights into navigating visa challenges, taking calculated risks (like a 40% pay cut!), and transitioning from a Business Analyst role to a Data Scientist at top companies like Amazon and Meta. Dawn also talked about how an unexpected turn of events led her to be on the NFL cheerleading squad in the Super Bowl.
We also dive into:
- The importance of self-promotion in corporate America
- Dawn's bold career moves, including a 40% pay cut to break into tech
- Overcoming rejections, imposter syndrome, and early failures
- How creativity fuels technical careers
- Why mentorship is a must-have
- The value of relationships and communication in career progression
Whether you're breaking into data science or looking to pivot your career, Dawn’s story will leave you inspired to embrace risk, stay consistent, and discover your unique superpower.
Connect with Dawn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/data-dawn/
Connect with Hai, Sravya, and Shane
Hai: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hai-guan-6b58a7a
Sravya: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sravyamadipalli
Shane: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaneausleybutler
If you need personalized advice in your data career, send us a message on LinkedIn or post a comment below
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3BZnavSZaJ1VibgGa7uRH4
Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/data-neighbor-podcast/id1780934430
--------
1:11:37
Ep4: Machine Learning, Career Pivots, and Skydiving - Story of a Meta Sr Machine Learning Engineer
In this episode of the Data Neighbor Podcast, we sit down with Kartik Singhal (Senior Machine Learning Engineer at Meta) to explore his inspiring journey from a small town in India to working at some of the world’s top tech companies (Amazon, Google, and Meta). Kartik shares his struggles with insecurities, tips for building confidence, and the intentional decisions that shaped his career.
You’ll hear how Kartik transitioned from software engineering to machine learning and the tough choices he made—like turning down a dream job at Google, turning down promotion opportunity and higher salary—and the framework he used to navigate career pivots. From building domain knowledge and leveraging his network to developing transferable skills, Kartik’s story is full of actionable insights for anyone looking to break into or advance in the tech field.
This episode also dives into:
- Why networking and persistence are critical to success.
- How to make intentional career decisions that align with your long-term goals.
Whether you’re starting out in software engineering, machine learning, or considering a career pivot, this conversation will leave you feeling inspired and equipped to tackle your next steps.
Connect with Kartik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kartiks93/
Connect with Hai, Sravya, and Shane
Hai: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hai-guan-6b58a7a
Sravya: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sravyamadipalli
Shane: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaneausleybutler
If you need personalized advice in your data career, send us a message on LinkedIn or post a comment below.
--------
58:09
Ep3: Sr Director of Data Science Reveals How YOU Can Increase Your Luck in Your Career
Sr. Director of Data Science Gene Tabach gets real about breaking into big tech, data science wins, and the secret sauce to career success.
Connect with Gene: linkedin.com/in/genetabach
Connect with Hai, Sravya, and Shane
Hai: linkedin.com/in/hai-guan-6b58a7a
Sravya: linkedin.com/in/sravyamadipalli
Shane: linkedin.com/in/shaneausleybutler
If you need personalized advice in your data career, send us a message on LinkedIn or post a comment below
--------
58:59
Ep2: Do One of These THREE Things to Highlight Impact in Your Data Role
Discover how data scientists, analysts, analytics engineers, and ML engineers can prove their value by linking their work to one of three things - key metrics, roadmap directions, and process changes.
Connect with Hai, Sravya, and Shane
Hai: linkedin.com/in/hai-guan-6b58a7a
Sravya: linkedin.com/in/sravyamadipalli
Shane: linkedin.com/in/shaneausleybutler
If you need personalized advice in your data career, send us a message on LinkedIn or post a comment below
Welcome to the Data Neighbor Podcast with Hai, Sravya, and Shane! We’re your friendly guides to the ever-evolving world of data. Whether you’re an aspiring data scientist, a data professional looking to grow your career, or just curious about how data shapes the world, you’re in the right place.
Our mission? To help you break in or thrive in the field of data. We dive into:
- Personal career journeys and how luck, opportunity, and grit play a role
- How to break into the data field even with a non-traditional background
- Industry insights through engaging conversations and expert interviews