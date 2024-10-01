Powered by RND
Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe

A fun-filled discussion of the big, mind-blowing, unanswered questions about the Universe. In each episode, Daniel Whiteson (a Physicist who works at CERN) and ...
ScienceNatural Sciences

  • Listener Questions 68
    Daniel and Kelly answer a question about whether space can be infinite and finite
    30:28
  • Classic episode - How big is the Universe?
    Does the Universe go on forever, or have an end? What shape is it?
    37:32
  • Listener Questions 67
    Daniel and Jorge answer questions about moving planets, the Higgs field, and the future of particle physics.
    1:03:43
  • Classic episode - What came before the Big Bang?
    What could have caused the Big Bang, and what came before it?
    40:56
  • Could a huge void cause the illusion of dark energy?
    Daniel and Jorge talk about whether our galaxy is in the middle of a giant void that could have fooled us into thinking the expansion of the Universe is accelerating.
    1:08:04

About Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe

A fun-filled discussion of the big, mind-blowing, unanswered questions about the Universe. In each episode, Daniel Whiteson (a Physicist who works at CERN) and Jorge Cham (a popular online cartoonist) discuss some of the simple but profound questions that people have been wondering about for thousands of years, explaining the science in a fun, shorts-wearing and jargon-free way.
