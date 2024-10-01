Listen to Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe in the App

A fun-filled discussion of the big, mind-blowing, unanswered questions about the Universe. In each episode, Daniel Whiteson (a Physicist who works at CERN) and ...

Daniel and Jorge talk about whether our galaxy is in the middle of a giant void that could have fooled us into thinking the expansion of the Universe is accelerating.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Could a huge void cause the illusion of dark energy?

What could have caused the Big Bang, and what came before it?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Classic episode - What came before the Big Bang?

Daniel and Jorge answer questions about moving planets, the Higgs field, and the future of particle physics.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Does the Universe go on forever, or have an end? What shape is it?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Daniel and Kelly answer a question about whether space can be infinite and finiteSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Something You Should Know

About Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe

A fun-filled discussion of the big, mind-blowing, unanswered questions about the Universe. In each episode, Daniel Whiteson (a Physicist who works at CERN) and Jorge Cham (a popular online cartoonist) discuss some of the simple but profound questions that people have been wondering about for thousands of years, explaining the science in a fun, shorts-wearing and jargon-free way.