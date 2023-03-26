Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Curse of Strahdanya - A Legends of Avantris Podcast

Curse of Strahdanya - A Legends of Avantris Podcast

Podcast Curse of Strahdanya - A Legends of Avantris Podcast
Podcast Curse of Strahdanya - A Legends of Avantris Podcast

Curse of Strahdanya - A Legends of Avantris Podcast

Legends of Avantris
An epic playthrough of the beloved Dungeons & Dragons module, Curse of Strahd, with heavy homebrewing and a unique twist: Countess Strahdanya von Zarovich played by Dungeon Mistress Nikkie.
An epic playthrough of the beloved Dungeons & Dragons module, Curse of Strahd, with heavy homebrewing and a unique twist: Countess Strahdanya von Zarovich playe... More

  • [Finale] Ep. 45: Blood Moon - Part 3 | Curse of Strahdanya
    The Azran Expedition faces the Blood Queen and their destiny.   Watch more D&D adventures in the world of Avantris LIVE on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/legendsofavantris Check out our merch store: https://shop.legendsofavantris.com  Join our community on Discord: https://legendsofavantris.com/discord Binge our funniest clips on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@legendsofavantris  Support us and get fun perks on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon Watch our many campaigns on YouTube: https://legendsofavantris.com/youtube  All other links: https://linktr.ee/legendsofavantris
    4/23/2023
    2:13:12
  • Ep. 44: Blood Moon - Part 2 | Curse of Strahdanya
    With the true enemy revealed, the Azran Expedition must race against time and their own minds to find the root of Barovia's corruption. Watch more D&D adventures in the world of Avantris LIVE on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/legendsofavantris Check out our merch store: https://shop.legendsofavantris.com  Join our community on Discord: https://legendsofavantris.com/discord Binge our funniest clips on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@legendsofavantris  Support us and get fun perks on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon Watch our many campaigns on YouTube: https://legendsofavantris.com/youtube  All other links: https://linktr.ee/legendsofavantris
    4/9/2023
    2:22:33
  • Ep. 43: Blood Moon - Part 1 | Curse of Strahdanya
    The Azran Expedition has the final confrontation with Strahdanya von Zarovich. Watch more D&D adventures in the world of Avantris LIVE on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/legendsofavantris Check out our merch store: https://shop.legendsofavantris.com  Join our community on Discord: https://legendsofavantris.com/discord Binge our funniest clips on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@legendsofavantris  Support us and get fun perks on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon Watch our many campaigns on YouTube: https://legendsofavantris.com/youtube  All other links: https://linktr.ee/legendsofavantris
    3/26/2023
    2:44:59
  • Ep. 42: Lament of the Damned - Part 2 | Curse of Strahdanya
    As they pursue Strahdanya through Castle Ravenloft, the Azran Expedition must face the Countess's malicious brides.  Watch more D&D adventures in the world of Avantris LIVE on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/legendsofavantris Check out our merch store: https://shop.legendsofavantris.com  Join our community on Discord: https://legendsofavantris.com/discord Binge our funniest clips on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@legendsofavantris  Support us and get fun perks on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon Watch our many campaigns on YouTube: https://legendsofavantris.com/youtube  All other links: https://linktr.ee/legendsofavantris
    3/12/2023
    2:58:07
  • Ep. 41: Lament of the Damned - Part 1 | Curse of Strahdanya
    After the massacre at the sabotaged wedding, the Azran Expedition must fight their way to the final confrontation with Strahdanya, starting with her four apocalyptic horsemen. Watch more D&D adventures in the world of Avantris LIVE on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/legendsofavantris Check out our merch store: https://shop.legendsofavantris.com  Join our community on Discord: https://legendsofavantris.com/discord Binge our funniest clips on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@legendsofavantris  Support us and get fun perks on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon Watch our many campaigns on YouTube: https://legendsofavantris.com/youtube  All other links: https://linktr.ee/legendsofavantris-
    3/5/2023
    2:33:18

An epic playthrough of the beloved Dungeons & Dragons module, Curse of Strahd, with heavy homebrewing and a unique twist: Countess Strahdanya von Zarovich played by Dungeon Mistress Nikkie. Join her, as well as Kelsey, Richie, Andy, Maja, and Mikey as they travel through the mist as the doomed Azran Expedition. These five lost souls must discover the bloody secrets of Barovia and face the wrath of the dread domain’s Dark Lady in a D&D tale of horror, heartbreak, and heroism.
