An epic playthrough of the beloved Dungeons & Dragons module, Curse of Strahd, with heavy homebrewing and a unique twist: Countess Strahdanya von Zarovich playe... More
[Finale] Ep. 45: Blood Moon - Part 3 | Curse of Strahdanya
The Azran Expedition faces the Blood Queen and their destiny.
4/23/2023
2:13:12
Ep. 44: Blood Moon - Part 2 | Curse of Strahdanya
With the true enemy revealed, the Azran Expedition must race against time and their own minds to find the root of Barovia's corruption.
4/9/2023
2:22:33
Ep. 43: Blood Moon - Part 1 | Curse of Strahdanya
The Azran Expedition has the final confrontation with Strahdanya von Zarovich.
3/26/2023
2:44:59
Ep. 42: Lament of the Damned - Part 2 | Curse of Strahdanya
As they pursue Strahdanya through Castle Ravenloft, the Azran Expedition must face the Countess's malicious brides.
3/12/2023
2:58:07
Ep. 41: Lament of the Damned - Part 1 | Curse of Strahdanya
After the massacre at the sabotaged wedding, the Azran Expedition must fight their way to the final confrontation with Strahdanya, starting with her four apocalyptic horsemen.
About Curse of Strahdanya - A Legends of Avantris Podcast
An epic playthrough of the beloved Dungeons & Dragons module, Curse of Strahd, with heavy homebrewing and a unique twist: Countess Strahdanya von Zarovich played by Dungeon Mistress Nikkie. Join her, as well as Kelsey, Richie, Andy, Maja, and Mikey as they travel through the mist as the doomed Azran Expedition. These five lost souls must discover the bloody secrets of Barovia and face the wrath of the dread domain’s Dark Lady in a D&D tale of horror, heartbreak, and heroism.