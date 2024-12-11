Trailer

Feeling overwhelmed by the endless stream of news, politics, and pop culture? Join Denison Forum’s Conner Jones and Micah Tomasella as they break down the week’s biggest stories from a Christian perspective.Culture Brief dives into the topics that matter most, from the latest TV shows, movies, and celebrity buzz to trending stories in politics, sports, and technology. Expect laughs, insights, and honest conversations about navigating today’s fast-paced world with biblical discernment. Whether you’re looking for entertainment, encouragement, or a fresh take on the culture around us, Conner and Micah are here to help you make sense of it all. New episodes drop every Thursday.