Cry Power Podcast with Hozier and Global Citizen

Episode 9: President Michael D. Higgins
Episode 9: President Michael D. Higgins

Joining Hozier for the 9th episode of Cry Power is President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.Find out more about the President of Ireland at https://president.ie/
2/25/2020
46:47
Episode 8: Colm O'Gorman
Episode 8: Colm O'Gorman

Joining Hozier for the 8th episode of Cry Power is Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland and activist Colm O' Gorman.Follow Colm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Colmogorman
2/12/2020
1:04:08
Episode 7: Ifrah Ahmed
Episode 7: Ifrah Ahmed

Joining Hozier for the 7th episode of Cry Power is FGM survivor and activist Ifrah Ahmed, discussing Female Genital Mutilation, how she changed the law in Ireland and the refugee crisis.For more information on Ifrah's work, visit the Ifrah foundation: https://www.ifrahfoundation.org/
2/4/2020
45:46
Episode 6: Hugh Evans of Global Citizen
Episode 6: Hugh Evans of Global Citizen

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen is Hozier's guest on this episode. They discuss how Global Citizen came to be, the history of the festival and organisation and the impact it has had and aims to have on the world.
12/10/2019
45:53
Episode 5: Marcus Mumford
Episode 5: Marcus Mumford

Joining Hozier on episode 5 is Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. His activism history spans key involvement with the charity War Child and sitting on the board of Grenfell United, a charity set up in the wake of the London Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in 2017.
Presented to you with our friends at Global Citizen, Hozier talks to artists and activists about how to take action and change the world . Guests include Annie Lennox, Bono, Marcus Mumford, and Mavis Staples — head to GlobalCitizen.org/CryPower now to #PowerTheMovement.