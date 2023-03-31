We take your questions about life, Earth and the universe to researchers hunting for answers at the frontiers of knowledge. More
Available Episodes
5 of 300
What's living inside my gut?
Inside our gut lives an entire ecosystem of bacteria and microbes, called the microbiome. In fact, the human body contains trillions of microorganisms, which outnumber our cells by ten to one. This means that technically we are more microbe than human. But not only do these microbes rely on us to survive, we also rely on them for some vital bodily functions. So what impact do these trillions of microbes have on our health? That’s the question that’s been bothering CrowdScience listener Russell, from Canada.
Presenter Caroline Steel investigates. She visits the only museum in the world dedicated to microbes to ask exactly what they are, what they do and why we have so many of them inside our bodies. And she visits a microbiology lab filled with model guts to find out what impact the microbiome has on our physical health and if there is anything we can do to help our microbes function better.
Caroline finds out what impacts our microbiome, what we can do to improve our inner ecosystem, and how our microbes can take a disturbing turn on us after we die.
Produced by Hannah Fisher and presented by Caroline Steel for the BBC World Service.
Editor: Richard Collings
Production Coordinator: Jonathan Harris
Contributors:
Professor Glenn Gibson – Professor of Microbiology, University of Reading
Jasper Buikx – Microbiologist and Head of ARTIS Micropia
David Good – Doctoral Candidate at the University of Guelph
Image Credit: Microbiota of the human intestine/CHRISTOPH BURGSTEDT/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
4/28/2023
32:47
Do we have a sense of time?
CrowdScience listener Marie, in Sweden, has always had difficulty with her sense of time. She often thinks that events that happened years ago took place recently or that a holiday coming up is happening sooner than it is. So she wants to know if time is a sense, like the sense of taste or touch, and if it’s something she can learn.
Anand Jagatia talks to scientists who’ve studied time, memory and how our brains process and store the events in our lives to find an answer to Marie’s question.
Along the way he discovers why time speeds up as we get older, how our bodies register time passing and how our brains put everything that happens to us in order.
Featuring:
Dr Marc Wittmann, Institute for Frontier Areas in Psychology and Mental Health in Freiburg, Germany
Dr Maï-Carmen Requena-Komuro, former PhD researcher, Dementia Research Centre, University College London
Professor György Buzsáki, Neuroscience Institute, New York University
Professor Adrian Bejan, Thomas Lord Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, Duke University
Presenter: Anand Jagatia
Producer: Jo Glanville
Sound Design: Julian Wharton
Production Co-ordinator: Jonathan Harris
Image credit: Peter Cade/ Stone/ Getty Images
4/21/2023
35:11
Is there anyone out there?
What are the actual chances of finding alien life? The idea of meeting an extra-terrestrial has ignited imaginations for hundreds of years, and it has also inspired real science: the Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence - or Seti - is an organisation that brings together researchers across the world in pursuit of distant life forms. This same dream is on the mind of listener Andrew in Yorkshire in the UK, who has been looking into the sheer size of the universe, and wants to know: how many stars are there in existence, how many planets, and how many planets that could harbour life?
Presenter Marnie Chesterton sets off on a space odyssey to answer these questions. She starts at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire, where University of Manchester astrophysicist Eamonn Kerins tells her the number of stars in the universe, and explains the Drake Equation - the mathematical formula that underpins SETI’s work. It is a series of seven numbers that combine to give you the probability of making contact with an alien civilisation. The next step after stars is the number of planets; Michelle Kunimoto of MIT, who works on Nasa’s TESS mission, explains the transit technique for finding distant worlds. Supposedly anyone can learn to use this technique, so Michelle puts Marnie to a test of her planet-hunting prowess.
Distant planets are a huge leap forward - but not all of them will be hospitable to life. Eamonn breaks down how scientists define a habitable planet, as well as how to determine habitability using telescope observations. Marnie speaks to Mary Angelie Alagao from the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand about a cutting-edge piece of optical kit designed to block out the light from stars so you can take direct images of the planets next to them. Finally, it is time to put everything together and get some actual numbers for listener Andrew - as well ask how long it could take to find proof of alien life.
Presenter: Marnie Chesterton
Producer: Phil Sansom
Production Coordinator: Jonathan Harris
(Photo credit: Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)
4/14/2023
27:55
What does flying do to my body?
Compared to the entirety of human existence, our history of flying in aeroplanes is very short indeed. So what does this fast form of travel do to bodies that have evolved for land-based living? That's what listener Sofia wants to know after working as a flight attendant for over a decade.
What effect does working at 35,000 feet have on one's health? How disruptive to your circadian rhythms is hopping across ten time zones in less than 24 hours? What's happening in our stomachs if a crisp packet blows up to the point of popping as the cabin pressure changes? And why do we feel so darn dehydrated when we get off a plane?
Host Caroline Steel not only talks to the experts about everything from swollen ankles to what we should eat and drink on planes, she also records her own journey from London to Australia. She does just about everything wrong along the way, but the experts sort her out with some top tips for her next long-haul flight on how to avoid blood clots and even, how to avoid jet lag all together!
While in Australia, Caroline also visits a sleep lab where researchers can simulate jet lag to learn how to improve flight safety and the wellbeing of flight attendants and pilots.
Join Caroline on her journey as CrowdScience takes to the skies to find out what frequent flyers need to know when it comes cosmic ionising radiation and what we can all do to make that next flight a little more pleasant.
Produced by Sam Baker for the BBC World Service.
Featuring:
Tony Schiemer, Senior Aviation Medical Officer, Royal Australian Air Force
Eileen McNeely, Executive Director, SHINE at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
Tracey Sletten, Senior Lecturer, Turner Inst for Brain & Mental Health, Monash University
(Photo: Getty Creative # 1432221653)
4/7/2023
37:54
How do my ears sense direction?
How do we hear a sound and immediately know where it’s coming from?
That’s the question that CrowdScience listener Chiletso asked himself one day as he heard his son bounce a ball and instantly knew its direction. In this ear-opening episode, presenter Anand Jagatia sets out to discover what makes left, right, up and down, sound so different.
First, Anand gets blindfolded, so that Alan Archer-Boyd, former auditory scientist and lead engineer at BBC R&D, can put his sound localisation skills to the test. It turns out that having two ears and pinnae, those flappy bits of cartilage on the side of your head, help a lot.
Professor Eric Knudsen shares how the barn owl’s asymmetrical ears allow it to hunt mice, even in complete darkness.
And Anand uncovers how far he can push his own spatial hearing. Blind activist and researcher Thomas Tajo teaches him how to echolocate like a bat, and Dr Lore Thaler explains what is going on in the brain of experienced echolocators.
If you can, listen on headphones!
Presented by Anand Jagatia
Produced by Florian Bohr for the BBC World Service
Image: Boy with hands at his ears
Credit: Silke Woweries/Getty Images