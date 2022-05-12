Sam pays a visit to the Settler family in Texas, and investigates the background of Michael Kane, one of the key suspects. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Crooked City, ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Crooked City show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A truth.media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Two of Jeff's former workers describe the conditions on his pot farm, painting a dire portrait of acid, paranoia, and mayhem.

Two of the men who went to jail for Jeff's death, Jesse Wells and Gary "Cricket" Blank, tell their side of the story. And it's not looking good for Zach.

Sam goes through the evidence with Detective Matt Croskey and separates the truth from the lies. But there's one question even Croskey can't solve.

Sam investigates a mysterious theory called the green light, before infiltrating Jeff's pot farm and searching for meaning on top of the mountain.

About Crooked City: The Emerald Triangle

Journalist Sam Anderson learns that one of his high school classmates has been accused of murder in California, and travels west to find out what happened. Sam becomes immersed in the Emerald Triangle, the legendary home of pot growers, hippies, and outlaws. He discovers that his classmate became drawn into the orbit of a cultish and charismatic pot grower obsessed with psychedelic drugs. Desperation, greed, and a seemingly never-ending acid trip create a perfect storm of paranoia that ends in a moment of unspeakable violence. Do you have a crazy story about growing or trimming weed in the Emerald Triangle? We wanna hear it! Send us an email at EmeraldTrianglePod at gmail dot com.