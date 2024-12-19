Take a deep dive on issues impacting local governments across the country, share in lessons on leadership from county leaders and their counterparts in Washingt...

Clay County, Iowa Supervisor Barry Anderson joins the County News Podcast to describe the compounding effects from a generational flood his county seat faced in June. Anderson outlines the county’s responses to the challenges and NACo Legislative Director Brett Mattson shares federal resources for counties and provides an update on legislation that could help counties facing natural disasters.

Allegheny County, Pa. Director of Housing Strategies Ed Nusser introduces the 500 in 500 initiative for moving people out of shelters and NACo’s Mike Matthews discusses the county role in developing affordable housing.

Mariposa County, Calif. Supervisor Miles Menetrey and Eagle County, Colo. Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry discuss the coalition building necessary for counties to succeed when much of their land is managed by the National Forest Service and National Park Service.

Johnson County, Texas Commissioner Rick Bailey shares his experience in the trucking industry and as a county commissioner in charge of maintaining his roads and why heavy trucks threaten local insfrastructure.

Modoc County, Calif. Supervisor Ned Coe outlines how ideas from county government have helped the U.S. Forest Service do its job.

About County News Podcast

Take a deep dive on issues impacting local governments across the country, share in lessons on leadership from county leaders and their counterparts in Washington, and learn more about what it takes to strengthen America’s counties on the County News Podcast from the National Association of Counties.