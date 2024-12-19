Modoc County, Calif. Supervisor Ned Coe outlines how ideas from county government have helped the U.S. Forest Service do its job.
--------
10:59
Heavy trucks cause heavy concerns for counties
Johnson County, Texas Commissioner Rick Bailey shares his experience in the trucking industry and as a county commissioner in charge of maintaining his roads and why heavy trucks threaten local insfrastructure.
--------
26:44
Talking with Public Lands County Leaders, Part V
Mariposa County, Calif. Supervisor Miles Menetrey and Eagle County, Colo. Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry discuss the coalition building necessary for counties to succeed when much of their land is managed by the National Forest Service and National Park Service.
--------
26:25
Counties find homes in the midst of a housing crunch
Allegheny County, Pa. Director of Housing Strategies Ed Nusser introduces the 500 in 500 initiative for moving people out of shelters and NACo’s Mike Matthews discusses the county role in developing affordable housing.
--------
26:19
Challenges mount for counties facing disasters
Clay County, Iowa Supervisor Barry Anderson joins the County News Podcast to describe the compounding effects from a generational flood his county seat faced in June. Anderson outlines the county’s responses to the challenges and NACo Legislative Director Brett Mattson shares federal resources for counties and provides an update on legislation that could help counties facing natural disasters.
Take a deep dive on issues impacting local governments across the country, share in lessons on leadership from county leaders and their counterparts in Washington, and learn more about what it takes to strengthen America’s counties on the County News Podcast from the National Association of Counties.