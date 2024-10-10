Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 7: AF 447

subtitled "We've Tried Nothing, And We're All Out Of Ideas." this one features three very confused French men and a plane that was trying to tell them what to do, and they were ignoring it.featuring, as always, the CPIT crew:J, who is some kind of engineer, Kyra, who writes about plane crashes, and Ariadne, who knows about aviation business.and for the first time ever, a special guest, Fox2Mike28!