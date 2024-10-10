Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyControlled Pod Into Terrain
Listen to Controlled Pod Into Terrain in the App
Listen to Controlled Pod Into Terrain in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Controlled Pod Into Terrain

Podcast Controlled Pod Into Terrain
J, Kyra and Ariadne
A multimedia podcast about aviation accidents, featuring Kyra Dempsey (aka Admiral Cloudberg), Ariadne (aka the business knowing one) and J (aka the systems and...
TechnologyHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • CPIT Special 1: Helene and Milton Suck
    Fundraiser for people affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Monetization is on for this one but only on YouTube. please please please disable your adblocker and listen there; we'll give everything we get to the three charities listed: american red cross: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ humane society: https://www.humanesociety.org/how-you-can-help operation airdrop: https://www.operation-airdrop.com/
    --------  
    41:51
  • Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 10: TACA 110
    that time a 737 drank too much and fetched up spark out on someone's lawn outside new orleans - too relatable tbh featuring, as always, J, the engineering one, Ariadne, the business and logistics one, and Kyra, the one who is also known as Admiral Cloudberg
    --------  
    1:42:05
  • Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 9: Swissair 111
    a surprising number of crimes in this one. also cursing in three languages (sorry ticino, none of us speaks italian).help us out at patreon.com/CPIT and you'll get to hang out with the cool kidscheck out our merch store at https://www.redbubble.com/people/j-the-letter/shopcontrolled pod into terrain is:J, the engineerKyra, the plane crash expert also known as Admiral CloudbergAriadne, professional business knower
    --------  
    2:02:52
  • Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 8: UTA 141
    this one is about an airline that is entirely composed of crime, and a family of guys who give negative amounts of a shit about human life. the merch store is at https://www.redbubble.com/people/j-the-letter/shop. Controlled Pod Into Terrain features, as always: the inimitable Kyra Dempsey, the famous Admiral Cloudberg, the irrepressible Ariadne Talchik, who knows and means business, and the iniquitous J, who is some kind of engineer
    --------  
    1:42:05
  • Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 7: AF 447
    subtitled "We've Tried Nothing, And We're All Out Of Ideas." this one features three very confused French men and a plane that was trying to tell them what to do, and they were ignoring it.featuring, as always, the CPIT crew:J, who is some kind of engineer, Kyra, who writes about plane crashes, and Ariadne, who knows about aviation business.and for the first time ever, a special guest, Fox2Mike28!
    --------  
    2:23:11

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Controlled Pod Into Terrain

A multimedia podcast about aviation accidents, featuring Kyra Dempsey (aka Admiral Cloudberg), Ariadne (aka the business knowing one) and J (aka the systems and physics knowing one) Best experienced with pictures at https://www.youtube.com/@controlledpodintoterrain
Podcast website

Listen to Controlled Pod Into Terrain, Hard Fork and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/28/2024 - 6:31:09 PM