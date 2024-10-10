Fundraiser for people affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Monetization is on for this one but only on YouTube. please please please disable your adblocker and listen there; we'll give everything we get to the three charities listed: american red cross: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ humane society: https://www.humanesociety.org/how-you-can-help operation airdrop: https://www.operation-airdrop.com/
41:51
Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 10: TACA 110
that time a 737 drank too much and fetched up spark out on someone's lawn outside new orleans - too relatable tbh featuring, as always, J, the engineering one, Ariadne, the business and logistics one, and Kyra, the one who is also known as Admiral Cloudberg
1:42:05
Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 9: Swissair 111
a surprising number of crimes in this one. also cursing in three languages (sorry ticino, none of us speaks italian).controlled pod into terrain is:J, the engineerKyra, the plane crash expert also known as Admiral CloudbergAriadne, professional business knower
2:02:52
Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 8: UTA 141
this one is about an airline that is entirely composed of crime, and a family of guys who give negative amounts of a shit about human life. Controlled Pod Into Terrain features, as always: the inimitable Kyra Dempsey, the famous Admiral Cloudberg, the irrepressible Ariadne Talchik, who knows and means business, and the iniquitous J, who is some kind of engineer
1:42:05
Controlled Pod Into Terrain episode 7: AF 447
subtitled "We've Tried Nothing, And We're All Out Of Ideas." this one features three very confused French men and a plane that was trying to tell them what to do, and they were ignoring it.featuring, as always, the CPIT crew:J, who is some kind of engineer, Kyra, who writes about plane crashes, and Ariadne, who knows about aviation business.and for the first time ever, a special guest, Fox2Mike28!
A multimedia podcast about aviation accidents, featuring Kyra Dempsey (aka Admiral Cloudberg), Ariadne (aka the business knowing one) and J (aka the systems and physics knowing one) Best experienced with pictures at https://www.youtube.com/@controlledpodintoterrain