Obama is Gay, but Pete Buttigieg is Not w/ Spencer Klavan
Politicians lie professionally, but do the lies go as deep as gender and sexual orientation? Is it possible Barrack Obama is a gay man, and Pete Buttigieg who's claim to fame is his sexuality, is not?Spencer Klavan from the Young Heretics Podcast joins us to talk about the lies politicians tell to sell a certain image of themselves and the lengths they will go to maintain that image.
6/1/2023
1:47:06
Challenger Explosion (You’re NOT Allowed to Question Tragedies!)
January 28, 1986, 10th launch of the Challenger shuttle, 73 seconds in we have the biggest disaster in NASA's history as the shuttle explodes killing everyone aboard… or did it?PJ and Abby dive into what might be the largest fake tragedy in American history and its implications, and the lies of NASA.
5/25/2023
1:30:35
Matthew 24 - As in the Days of Noah w/ PJ & Abby from CONSPIRACY PILLED
PJ and Abby continue their study of the biblical texts pointing us towards the end of days. What does it all mean? What can we take from it, and how do we apply it to our lives as Christian conspiracy theorists?This is not a sermon, but two people live reading and reacting to God's Holy Word. Hope you will join us in the conversation!
5/23/2023
1:40:14
Reaching Out Into the Future w/ Allan Aguirre
Musician and author, Allan Aguirre, joins PJ & Abby to talk about an instance of time travel with a group of Christian musicians, the end times, the Nephilim and a whole lot more!
Mostly hinged coverage of conspiracies, corruption, cryptids, supernatural activity, and prophecies that might be coming true. Critics call us, "A bit more stable than Alex Jones."
Live on Wednesdays, 7 PM EST everywhere. 🐦🐸