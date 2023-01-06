Obama is Gay, but Pete Buttigieg is Not w/ Spencer Klavan

Politicians lie professionally, but do the lies go as deep as gender and sexual orientation? Is it possible Barrack Obama is a gay man, and Pete Buttigieg who’s claim to fame is his sexuality, is not?Spencer Klavan from the Young Heretics Podcast joins us to talk about the lies politicians tell to sell a certain image of themselves and the lengths they will go to maintain that image.Spencer Klavan - https://twitter.com/SpencerKlavan Buy his book "How to Save the West" - https://www.amazon.com/How-Save-West-Ancient-Wisdom/dp/B0BVGRNWVX/ref=sr_1_3?hvadid=606134575895&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9017194&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=4397885839871622861&hvtargid=kwd-1677467099693&hydadcr=20839_10175505&keywords=how+to+save+the+west+spencer+klavan&qid=1685593028&sr=8-3---------- Support the show and get bonus UNHINGED episodes ----------(NEW) ROKFIN - https://www.rokfin.com/ConspiracyPilled LOCALS - https://conspiracypilled.locals.com/ ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@conspiracypilled:1 SIGN UP FOR RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/register/wartimepropaganda/ SIGN UP FOR ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@conspiracypilled:1 Conspiracy Pilled is brought to you by NORTH ARROW COFFEEhttps://northarrowcoffee.co Use code PJ10 or Abby10 to get 10% off your order!Conspiracy Pilled is part of HAWKHOUND MEDIATo see other podcasts and content by Hawkhound Media go to:https://hawkhoundmedia.com Conspiracy Pilled Links – https://conspiracypilled.com ------- FOLLOW THE HOSTS -------Abby – https://solo.to/abbylibby PJ – https://solo.to/pj_unhinged Music by : Drake CamposIntro Composition by: Joe Treadway#obama #bigmike #joanrivers