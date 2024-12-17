Send us a textEver wondered how young fathers navigate the maze of parenthood while dealing with their own father issues? Join me, Charles Campos Jr., and my friend Aaron Herrera, as we unpack our personal stories of becoming fathers at a tender age while recalling our own issues we had with our fathers growing up. Together, we share both the comedic and challenging sides of raising children. Our conversations touch on the transformation from being nervous novices to confident parents, striving to instill values in our kids, all while juggling the complexities of our own father-son dynamics. Have you ever questioned whether having an absent father is less damaging than having one who is emotionally unavailable? In a heartfelt dialogue, we dissect the emotional impacts of our paternal relationships, highlighting the cultural expectations that often stifle emotional expression among Hispanic men. I open up about my own struggles with an absent biological father and the subsequent journey of acceptance with a supportive stepfather. Through these reflections, we shed light on the importance of acknowledging those who genuinely support us and the crucial role of therapy in understanding past decisions and fostering personal growth.Curious about the mysterious drones hovering in the Northeast, or looking for your next anime binge? We've got you covered. Aaron and I dive into the intriguing phenomena of unexplained drone sightings and explore the influence of media and anime. From the mysterious allure of "One Punch Man" to the action-packed "Seven Deadly Sins," we share our top recommendations. We also navigate the realm of folklore with tales of Krampus, discuss dating preferences, and ponder the traits of an ideal partner. Wrap up your listening experience with insights on personal growth, relationship communication, and a taste of our future podcasting adventures.
--------
2:09:10
High School Memories w/ Matt Paul
Send us a textPicture two old high school buddies, Charles Campos Jr. and Matt Paul, better known as Mateo, taking a whimsical stroll down memory lane. Our names shaped our identities in delightful ways—Mateo’s stuck so fiercely that it even graces his license plate. Our heartfelt chat is a tapestry of laughter and insight, offering a quirky glimpse into how those formative years at Merrillville High School molded the adults we are today.Parenting and personal growth take center stage as we uncover how our past molds our present and future. From the lessons learned from pondering our high school years to the intricacies of raising children, the discussion is rich with reflections on individuality and responsibility. We tackle the unique challenges advanced children face in today's society and the essential role of nurturing their abilities, while also emphasizing open communication about real-world issues. Our explorations in this episode aim to empower parents to raise confident, thoughtful children who are prepared to meet life's challenges head-on.Our dialogue then turns to the complexities of relationships and marriage. Sharing personal anecdotes about marriage helps illuminate the importance of understanding, setting boundaries, and maintaining consistency in a partnership. We also celebrate the power of human connection through stories of heartfelt friendship and support that transcend time and circumstance. With a strong focus on personal growth and community, we invite listeners to reflect on their relationships and the vital role they play in our collective journey through life.
--------
1:48:15
Rough Upbringing w/ Eliseo Rodriguez Jr.
Send us a textImagine navigating life's storms with cannabis as your compass. Our guest, Eliseo Rodriguez, whom I happened to meet through my wife at the gym, shares how cannabis has become an integral part of his daily routine, not just for relaxation, but for enhancing productivity. Together, we explore the shifting cannabis landscape; prompting his trips to Michigan for legal acquisitions. Our conversation offers a blend of personal experiences and insights into our own childhoods. Life’s complexities don’t end with the effects of cannabis. Eliseo and I open up about troubled upbringings marked by absent and abusive father figures, alcoholism being the main culprit. These personal stories offer a raw glimpse into the resilience required to navigate such tumultuous family dynamics. We don't shy away from difficult conversations about modern dating, sexual fetishes, and unconventional financial ventures, providing a candid look at how past experiences shape current realities. During our conversation, we uncover the profound impact of these experiences on personal development and relationships.Ever wondered about the intersection of faith, science, and conspiracy? We venture into the origins of the universe, pondering the existence of higher beings and ancient civilizations that might have had celestial connections. We then move into our opinions on the peculiarities of gym etiquette. This episode is a journey through humor, reflection, and raw emotion, capturing the diverse experiences that make up our lives. Join us for an unfiltered exploration of humanity’s challenges and triumphs and how our upbringings shape the men we are today.
--------
1:53:13
Brotherly Bond
Send us a textCan discussing hypothetical scenarios and sharing personal tales strengthen the bond between siblings? Join me, Charles Campos Jr., and my younger brother, Kobe Perez, as we navigate through an array of engaging topics on this episode of "Confident, not Cocky." From the unique atmosphere of Kobe's college life at Wabash College to our entertaining debates about surviving a zombie apocalypse, our conversation is filled with humor, insights, and unexpected twists. Kobe also shares his personal preferences for small, intimate gatherings over the typical college party scene.Our discussion transitions into practical advice on prioritizing time with your partner and managing finances for a secure future. While we do not go depth on financial advice, we discuss the issue how society lets down our youth when it comes to financial simplicities, while I share insights on financial pitfalls and resources to help young couples build a strong foundation. This episode is packed with reflections on the balance between personal growth and shared responsibilities.Looking for a dose of humor and thought-provoking scenarios? We explore everything from the fear of sharks to heroic death scenarios, with playful banter and serious reflections on bravery and selflessness. Dive into our fears and anxieties about natural disasters and the vastness of the ocean, hear personal anecdotes about haunted houses, and even imagine a world where you'd have to dress as a clown for a year. With a mix of laughter and introspection, this episode promises to entertain and engage, leaving you with a new perspective on identity, family, and life's unpredictable journey.
--------
1:41:59
Embracing Life's Complex Journey
Send us a textFacing life's trials can often feel like navigating a storm, but as Benny and I share, it's those storms that teach us the most. Benny opens up about his ongoing health challenges and how they've shaped his perspective on kindness and setting boundaries, especially within the family. We also explore the delicate balance of supporting adult children living at home while maintaining personal space, drawing parallels to my wife's experiences with people-pleasing. Our conversation is a testament to the complexity of family dynamics and the need for open dialogue and understanding.Relationships thrive on appreciation and communication, yet often, we let gratitude slip through the cracks. Through our stories, we highlight the importance of expressing thanks and the role it plays in a healthy relationship. With the rapid changes in parenting today. We share an enlightening experiment that underscores the need to educate children on the potential dangers of the digital world while fostering their sense of independence responsibly. The episode also touches on bullying and sharing personal reflections that aim to empower and build resilience.Life's unpredictability is a recurring theme, and our honest discussion sheds light on personal responsibility and the courage required to face life's challenges. We talk about the power of resilience and the importance of self-care in overcoming obstacles. From dealing with bullying to battling cancer, the takeaway is clear: life is a complex tapestry of experiences that shape who we are, and it's our responsibility to navigate it with integrity and perseverance. Join us as we reflect on these life lessons and the wisdom gained along the way.