Dealing with Daddy Issues w/ Aaron Herrera

Ever wondered how young fathers navigate the maze of parenthood while dealing with their own father issues? Join me, Charles Campos Jr., and my friend Aaron Herrera, as we unpack our personal stories of becoming fathers at a tender age while recalling our own issues we had with our fathers growing up. Together, we share both the comedic and challenging sides of raising children. Our conversations touch on the transformation from being nervous novices to confident parents, striving to instill values in our kids, all while juggling the complexities of our own father-son dynamics. Have you ever questioned whether having an absent father is less damaging than having one who is emotionally unavailable? In a heartfelt dialogue, we dissect the emotional impacts of our paternal relationships, highlighting the cultural expectations that often stifle emotional expression among Hispanic men. I open up about my own struggles with an absent biological father and the subsequent journey of acceptance with a supportive stepfather. Through these reflections, we shed light on the importance of acknowledging those who genuinely support us and the crucial role of therapy in understanding past decisions and fostering personal growth.Curious about the mysterious drones hovering in the Northeast, or looking for your next anime binge? We've got you covered. Aaron and I dive into the intriguing phenomena of unexplained drone sightings and explore the influence of media and anime. From the mysterious allure of "One Punch Man" to the action-packed "Seven Deadly Sins," we share our top recommendations. We also navigate the realm of folklore with tales of Krampus, discuss dating preferences, and ponder the traits of an ideal partner. Wrap up your listening experience with insights on personal growth, relationship communication, and a taste of our future podcasting adventures.