Listen to Jon Gjengset discuss how to write high quality Rust software and keep it that way.
Building Rust: an interview with Nell Shamrell-Harrington
Nell Shamrell-Harrington speaks about the Rust project governance, the Rust Foundation, maintainer wellbeing and her own career journey.
Creating tech tools for humans – Interview with Hazel Weakly
This interview discusses erosion of human connection in tech and the importance of designing tools that empower individuals and communities. Hear how programming languages like Rust and Haskell are shaping a more hopeful, and perhaps even more wholesome, future.
Learn Rust, train doctors – Interview with Caroline Morton
Dr Caroline Morton has created software that exposes trainee doctors to the cognitive overload of the emergency room. Learn about the technical challenges and why her team turned to the Rust programming language. The episode touches on her personal story. She’s been writing software for 9 years, including 4 years full time, and is still […]
Systems Software for Linux with Rust – Interview with Zeeshan Ali Khan
Zeeshan Ali Khan is the maintainer of the zbus crate, a pure Rust implementation of the D-Bus protocol. Zeeshan has been around Linux and embedded/mobile Linux for a long time – even moving to Finland to work for Nokia before the company moved to Windows Phone. The interview starts with creation of zbus—a pure Rust […]
Compose is an interview podcast for software developers using the Rust programming language to build a better planet. Software's impact on our society is increasing every day. Let's pull things apart so we can learn how to put things back together.
Interview guests are typically the maintainers of open source projects, startup founders, leaders within the technology industry, and the occasional critic.
Each episode aims to teach something new and provoke thoughts that'll last until the next episode and beyond.
Interviews follow a rough format.
We start with something that our guest thinks is interesting. This will typically involve talking tech and/or recent events. This section means that you'll find something to geek out about within the first 5-10mins of every episode.
Then we learn more about our guest(s) by discussing their recent background and how they came to be interested in the thing they're interested in. At this point, we've really started to gain an understanding of their personal system at play and the forces that are upon it.
We'll try to expand on some of those forces. While every interview is unique, some of the themes include the pressures of software engineering within a team, security, creating open source technology, the growth of the Rust language, and trends within the software industry.
Compose is hosted by Tim Clicks, also known as Tim McNamara. Tim is an avid supporter of Rust, and continues to advocate for the language and its promise of reliable, efficient software.