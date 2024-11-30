Swift Developer Podcast - App development and discussion

App Intents

App intents can be exposed in various ways beyond shortcuts, such as custom controls, focus filters, and spotlight actions. They enable users to perform specific actions without launching the app, making them more accessible and user-friendly. App intents can also be used to configure widgets, interact with hardware, and handle preferences, providing a seamless user experience across different platforms.(00:00) - Introduction (04:20) - App Intents (06:57) - Become a member (07:17) - Some examples (16:31) - Action Centered Design (17:52) - Get some Coffee (20:04) - Examples from Barc (21:39) - What makes a good App Intent (27:26) - Creating an App Intent (30:03) - Using Queries and Configuration (32:36) - Get SetApp (55:35) - Cocoatype.com (55:38) - Support the podcast Mentioned in this episodeThe way we interact with apps is changing, so should the way they are designedWWDC Developer video for getting started with App IntentsBecome a Patreon member and help this Podcast survivehttps://www.patreon.com/compileswiftFollow me on Mastodonhttps://iosdev.space/@Compileswift Thanks to our monthly supporters Marko Wiese Adam Wulf bitSpectre Arclite ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★