Swift Developer Podcast - App development and discussion

This week, we discuss serverside Swift using Hummingbird. We also discuss Vapor to compare the two experiences.(00:00) - Introduction
https://www.compileswift.com/podcast/s06e12/https://vapor.codes/https://hummingbird.codes/Clean My Mac
Thanks to our monthly supporters
Marko Wiese
Adam Wulf
bitSpectre
Arclite
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
AI Tools for app makers
This week’s episode discusses AI tools and their applications for developers. The hosts share their experiences using AI chatbots, highlighting their usefulness for code generation, problem-solving guidance, and code explanation. They also discuss the benefits of AI tools for finding code snippets and remembering API names.AI tools are useful for developers, especially when dealing with outdated or obscure technologies, as they can provide accurate and relevant information. While Apple’s predictive code completion in Xcode has its limitations, it is a step towards integrating AI into developer tools. However, the lack of progress on Apple’s promised chat-based tool, Swift Assist, raises concerns about Apple’s ability to compete in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.Mentioned in this episodeDeveloper DuckCursorGitHub Copilot for XcodeClean My MacFollow Peterhttps://peterwitham.comFollow Geoffhttps://cocoatype.comBecome a Patreon member and help this Podcast survivehttps://www.patreon.com/compileswift
App Intents
App intents can be exposed in various ways beyond shortcuts, such as custom controls, focus filters, and spotlight actions. They enable users to perform specific actions without launching the app, making them more accessible and user-friendly. App intents can also be used to configure widgets, interact with hardware, and handle preferences, providing a seamless user experience across different platforms.(00:00) - Introduction
(04:20) - App Intents
(07:17) - Some examples
(16:31) - Action Centered Design
(20:04) - Examples from Barc
(27:26) - Creating an App Intent
(30:03) - Using Queries and Configuration
Mentioned in this episodeThe way we interact with apps is changing, so should the way they are designedWWDC Developer video for getting started with App IntentsBecome a Patreon member and help this Podcast survivehttps://www.patreon.com/compileswiftFollow me on Mastodonhttps://iosdev.space/@Compileswift
Gorkem Ercan - Eclipse, AI/ML, CI/CD
I interviewed Gorkem Ercan from Jozu about a few essential topics within the development ecosystem that apply to many different technologies, including Apple development.Gorkem at JozuEclipse Foundation(00:00) - Introduction
(00:23) - Jozu
(01:54) - Eclipse Foundation
(09:46) - Open Source
(12:25) - CI/CD
(18:37) - AI/ML
(44:18) - Jozu
Become a Patreon member and help this Podcast survivehttps://www.patreon.com/compileswiftYou can also show your support by buying me a coffeehttps://peterwitham.com/bmcFollow me on Mastodonhttps://iosdev.space/@Compileswift
App Pricing Part 2
Part two of two where we discuss the numbers along with the approach taken by the Panels appLink to the video released by Marques Brownlee after our recordingBecome a Patreon member and help this Podcast survivehttps://www.patreon.com/compileswiftPlease leave a review and show your supporthttps://lovethepodcast.com/compileswiftYou can also show your support by buying me a coffeehttps://peterwitham.com/bmcFollow me on Mastodonhttps://iosdev.space/@Compileswift
About Swift Developer Podcast - App development and discussion
Dive into the world of software development for Apple's diverse range of devices. Tune in for in-depth interviews with industry experts and the latest information. Whether you're an experienced developer or just starting, this podcast is your one-stop shop for everything related to Apple software development.