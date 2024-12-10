Funny guy Phil Wang joins Grace this week for another helping of Comfort Eating. Phil has a textbook comedy career: president of Footlights at Cambridge University, graduating with agents sniffing at his heels; sell-out Edinburgh shows; and now purveyor of two Netflix comedy specials. Phil and Grace talk about how to supermarket shop with crocodiles in the aisles, how garlic sauce pervaded his student days and his justice campaign for reheating rice. If you liked this episode then have a listen to Grace’s conversations with Jayde Adams, David Baddiel and Jamie Demetriou

Bafta-award winning actor Monica Dolan shares her ultimate comfort food with Grace. Known for playing cardigan-wearing villains, Monica has been described as one of the greatest actors of her generation. She talks about the hell of Covid shopping, how to play a serial killer, and how a weekly Irish stew held her family together during childhood.

The multi-platinum selling musician David Gray joins Grace this week on Comfort Eating. His breakthrough album White Ladder topped the charts worldwide and sold more than 3m copies in the UK, making it one of the best selling albums of the 21st century. Now with his 13th album, Dear Life, he joins Grace to look back at how music changed his life, the food that sustained a three-decade career and how he avoids playing the celebrity game.

Actor and comedian Diane Morgan joins Grace for another helping of Comfort Eating. Diane is best known for playing mockumentary historian Philomena Cunk, droll antihero Liz in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Motherland, and Mandy in … Mandy. Diane reveals how she keeps a straight face when asking world experts very silly questions, why she was sacked from her waitressing job, and what happened when she tried to introduce hugging to the Morgan family.

One of the UK's best loved character actors, Paterson Joseph, joins Grace for another serving of Comfort Eating. The Beach, Peep Show and Wonka actor looks back at his career and muses on the roles he didn't get, namely the role of Doctor Who to replace David Tennant in 2010. Paterson remembers his parents smuggling yams in from Saint Lucia, the politics of biscuit and toast tax when you're one of six siblings and the sweet treats on the Wonka set.

About Comfort Eating with Grace Dent

