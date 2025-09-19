Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsCOMEDY 101
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
COMEDY 101
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

COMEDY 101

Daniel Lucas
ArtsPerforming Arts
COMEDY 101
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Comedy 101 in its second session, featuring Trivia Night with Daniel Lucas
    Comedy 101 in its second season brings an exciting twist with Trivia Night, hosted by the ever-charismatic Daniel Lucas. This special episode invites laughter, wit, and quick thinking as Daniel guides the audience through a whirlwind of hilarious questions and unexpected punchlines. Blending clever humor with the energy of a game show, Trivia Nighttransforms comedy into an interactive celebration where both knowledge and laughter collide. With Daniel at the helm, every moment promises to entertain, surprise, and leave the crowd grinning from ear to ear.Would you like me to also create three alternative versions of this paragraph—one formal, one casual, and one playful—for you to use across different platforms (like your website, PodMatch profile, and social media)?
    --------  
    19:06
  • Comedy 101 in its second session, featuring the Art of Stand-Up: Turning Everyday Struggles into Laughter
    Comedy has always been a reflection of real life, and stand-up thrives on that principle. Great comedians often draw from everyday struggles, whether it’s waiting in line, paying bills, or dealing with family quirks. These moments connect deeply with audiences because they are universally relatable. Humor transforms frustration into shared laughter.The art of stand-up begins with observation. A comedian must notice the small absurdities that others overlook. Whether it’s how people behave on public transportation or the chaos of grocery shopping, these observations become the seeds of great jokes. Comedy is built on the idea that truth is funnier than fiction.Timing is everything in comedy. A well-timed pause can turn a good joke into a great one. Comedians often say it’s not just about the punchline, but the rhythm that leads to it. Timing allows the audience to anticipate and then explode with laughter.Stand-up is deeply personal. Many comedians use humor to process their own hardships, from financial struggles to awkward relationships. By putting their vulnerabilities on stage, they create authenticity. Audiences laugh not just at the joke, but at the honesty behind it.Everyday struggles resonate because they are universal. Everyone has faced awkward social moments, stressful workdays, or embarrassing mistakes. Comedy transforms these into something uplifting. Laughter becomes a shared release from life’s pressures.Storytelling plays a vital role in stand-up. A comedian builds tension with detail and then releases it with humor. Stories about childhood, family dinners, or office mishaps become memorable performances. The audience feels drawn into the comedian’s world.
    --------  
    16:29
  • Comedy 101 in its second session, featuring Mr.Bob LeMent as my cohost.
    In a lively episode of Comedy 101, Daniel Lucas returns to the stage for his second shot at stand-up, this time delivering a fresh set of jokes crafted by his mentor, the seasoned comedian Mr. Bob LeMent. With each punchline, Daniel channels Bob’s sharp wit and comedic insight, putting theory into practice in front of a live audience. The episode highlights the importance of mentorship in comedy, as Daniel learns to blend his own style with the timing and structure taught by his coach. Laughter, occasional misfires, and spontaneous moments of brilliance fill the air, capturing the raw and real process of becoming a comedian. Guided by Bob’s expert eye, Daniel grows with every set, proving that behind every great laugh is a lot of practice—and the right mentor.
    --------  
    34:01
  • Comedy 101 in its second session, featuring Mr.Bob LeMent as my cohost.
    Creating a killer joke is both an art and a science—it’s about timing, wordplay, surprise, and relatability all rolled into one punchline. A great joke often starts with a strong setup that builds anticipation and leads the listener in one direction, only to twist the ending in an unexpected way. Understanding your audience is key; what makes one person laugh might not land with another. Whether you’re playing with puns, observational humor, or satire, the goal is to deliver something clever, sharp, and memorable. Like any craft, writing killer jokes takes practice, a good ear for rhythm, and a fearless sense of play.
    --------  
    23:14
  • Comedy 101 in its first season with Mr.Bob LeMent talking about tight five.
    In stand-up comedy, a “tight five” refers to a well-rehearsed, polished five-minute set that showcases a comedian’s strongest material. This brief yet impactful performance is essential for comedians looking to make an impression at open mics, auditions, or industry showcases. A tight five is not just about telling jokes—it’s about crafting a seamless, engaging routine that flows naturally from one joke to the next, maximizing laughs while keeping the audience engaged. The best tight fives have a clear beginning, middle, and end, with strong punchlines and smooth transitions that demonstrate a comedian’s style, timing, and comedic voice.Developing a tight five takes time, requiring comedians to test material repeatedly, refine their delivery, and cut anything that doesn’t get consistent laughs. Every second matters, so jokes must be concise and impactful, with minimal filler. Many successful comedians, including those who later become household names, start by perfecting a tight five before expanding into longer sets. It serves as a foundation for their career, helping them land gigs, impress talent scouts, and build confidence on stage. Ultimately, a well-crafted tight five is more than just five minutes of comedy—it’s a comedian’s first step toward mastering their craft and making a lasting impact in the world of stand-up.
    --------  
    32:16

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About COMEDY 101

"Comedy 101" is a laugh-out-loud podcast that's perfect for comedy lovers and those eager to learn about the art form. Each week, your jovial hosts, break down the intricacies of creating humor, inviting listeners into their world of stand-up, improvisation, comedic writing, and beyond. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
ArtsPerforming Arts

Listen to COMEDY 101, 岩中花述 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

COMEDY 101: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/19/2025 - 7:45:06 PM