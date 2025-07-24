Episode 2 - The Power Behind the Plug: How Electricity is Generated

What really happens when you flip on a light switch? In this episode of On Energy, Chris Hadfield talks with energy expert Dr. Michael Webber about the invisible system that keeps our world running. They discuss various topics, including aging infrastructure, the emergence of smart grids and the fact that electricity is a technology that depends on a fuel source to deliver reliable energy. Together they unpack how the grid is evolving, and why Dr. Webber chose an electric Mustang to help drive that change home.This episode is sponsored in part by Enbridge.For many decades, Enbridge has safely and reliably delivered the energy that helps power homes, industries and communities. Today, they’re investing in the energy systems that fuel people’s quality of life—working to enhance sustainability, reduce emissions, and advance lower-carbon energy solutions. Find out more at enbridge.comCorrection: At 00:13:11, Chris mentions “50 cycles per second” when referring to early electrical systems in Canada. The correct figure is 25 cycles per second. At the time, some parts of Canada—particularly in Ontario—operated on 25 Hz power before the country standardized to 60 Hz. While certain regions may have used 50 Hz at various points, it was not the primary standard in Ontario during that period.