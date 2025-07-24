Episode 4 - Energy in Your Pocket: Powering Smartphones and the Internet
What's the true energy cost of our digital lives? In this episode of On Energy, Chris Hadfield talks with Dr. Vijay Gadepally, a scientist from MIT, about the hidden energy usage behind every scroll, stream, and AI-generated response. From energy-hungry data centers to smarter management of supercomputers, Vijay reveals what it takes to keep the internet running—and what we can do to use it more efficiently.This episode is sponsored in part by Enbridge.For many decades, Enbridge has safely and reliably delivered the energy that helps power homes, industries and communities. Today, they're investing in the energy systems that fuel people's quality of life—working to enhance sustainability, reduce emissions, and advance lower-carbon energy solutions. Find out more at enbridge.com
Episode 3 - Energy in Your Home: Fueling Comfort and Convenience
How do we maintain power when extreme weather temperatures strike? In this episode of On Energy, Chris Hadfield talks with Michele Harradence, President of Enbridge Gas, about the essential energy system that keeps millions of homes running. They discuss various topics, including the role of natural gas, hybrid heating, smart thermostats, and strategies for reducing household emissions. Together, they explore the evolution of home energy and emphasize why reliability is more important than ever in today's world.
Episode 2 - The Power Behind the Plug: How Electricity is Generated
What really happens when you flip on a light switch? In this episode of On Energy, Chris Hadfield talks with energy expert Dr. Michael Webber about the invisible system that keeps our world running. They discuss various topics, including aging infrastructure, the emergence of smart grids and the fact that electricity is a technology that depends on a fuel source to deliver reliable energy. Together they unpack how the grid is evolving, and why Dr. Webber chose an electric Mustang to help drive that change home.Correction: At 00:13:11, Chris mentions "50 cycles per second" when referring to early electrical systems in Canada. The correct figure is 25 cycles per second. At the time, some parts of Canada—particularly in Ontario—operated on 25 Hz power before the country standardized to 60 Hz. While certain regions may have used 50 Hz at various points, it was not the primary standard in Ontario during that period.
Episode 1 - Fueling the Final Frontier: The Energy of Space Exploration
What can space travel teach us about the future of energy? In this episode of On Energy, Chris Hadfield speaks with aerospace engineer Lauren Lyons,whose career spans NASA JPL, SpaceX, and Blue Origin. They discuss the technologies that are powering space exploration, including solar-powered satellites and water-propelled spacecraft. Together, they explore how innovations beyond Earth could help reshape our methods of energy storage, usage, and our overall perception of energy at home.
Season 1 Teaser
Hosted by astronaut and engineer Colonel Chris Hadfield, On Energy explores the unexpected ways energy shapes our world. Each episode starts with something familiar—your phone, a cross-continent flight, the light switch in your home—and unpacks the hidden systems and bold ideas shaping the future of energy.With guests at the forefront of science, technology, and industry, Hadfield leads smart, solutions-focused conversations about the choices and innovations that will define our energy future.This isn't about politics. It's about possibilities. Because if we get energy right, we get the future right.This is On Energy.
From the spark of a fire to the roar of a rocket engine, our progress has always been powered by how we harness energy. Now, as we face the realities of increasing energy demand, the question is: where do we go next?
Hosted by astronaut and engineer Colonel Chris Hadfield, On Energy explores the unexpected ways energy shapes our world. With guests from the forefront of science, technology, and industry, Hadfield leads smart, solutions-focused conversations on the choices and innovations that will define our energy future.