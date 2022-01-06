The story of and hunt for the notorious scam artist known as the Hollywood Con Queen. For more Chameleon stories, search for Chameleon wherever you get your pod... More
Introducing Season Four of Chameleon: Scam Likely
When a small team of government investigators learns that ordinary citizens all around the U.S. are losing their life savings to scam callers, they go on the hunt for the shadowy multinational mob behind the con, unraveling their plot from suburban Texas to the outskirts of Singapore to a drab office complex in one of the largest cities in India. In the latest season of Chameleon, host Yudhijit Bhattacharjee retraces the steps of the cops and the crooks, and goes deep into the Indian underworld looking for the masterminds who got away.
7/20/2022
3:51
Chameleon: Wild Boys
Looking for more Chameleon? Check out Chameleon: Wild Boys - In 2003, two half-starved brothers emerged from the wilderness, telling an incredible story of survival. A small Canadian community took them in. The only problem? The boys weren't who they said they were. Hosted by Sam Mullins.
6/6/2022
4:55
Chameleon: High Rollers
Want more Chameleon? Check out Chameleon: High Rollers - the stranger-than-fiction tale of a two-year FBI undercover sting in Las Vegas that went bust, with no one convicted of crimes. Hosted by Trevor Aaronson. A production of Campside Media.
6/6/2022
2:55
Chapter 10.5: Epilogue
An update on the arrest, plus two voices from Gobind's distant past speak up to help us understand this mysterious man.
6/1/2022
32:08
Chapter 10: Curtain Call
Friends, classmates, even prison officials help us assemble a story of the Con Queen suspect that goes all the way back to his childhood.
