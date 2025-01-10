Erik Huberman: How He Built Hawke Media into a 9 Figure Marketing Powerhouse

In the first episode of Built in America, host Sam Mahmood is joined by Erik Huberman, founder and CEO of Hawke Media. Since founding Hawk Media in 2014, Erik has revolutionized the marketing industry by offering top-tier marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes. His agency has collaborated with renowned brands such as Red Bull, Verizon, Crocs, and Barstool Sports. Beyond his agency work, Erik is an accomplished investor, best-selling author, and host of the Hawk Talk podcast.Throughout the discussion, Erik elaborates on the challenges and triumphs of scaling one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S. He shares how being the son of a CEO shaped his comfort with authority, allowing him to view himself as just another employee rather than an intimidating figure. He gives his insight on starting a business, stressing the importance of asking, "Does anyone need this?" and focusing on real problems.The conversation also delves into the value of a strong team culture and the critical difference between working on versus in a business. Join us to discover Erik's unique perspective on leadership and what it truly means to work effectively in today's marketing landscape.