Transforming Private Education: Linda Garmolgomut’s Vision for Global Education
In this episode of Built in America, host Sam Mahmood sits down with Linda Garmolgomut, CEO of Ambassador Education Group (AEG), a trailblazer in Thailand’s private education sector. From her roots in Thailand to her formative years in the United States, Linda shares her journey of co-founding and expanding a network of international and bilingual schools that prioritize diverse curriculums and innovative learning experiences. Under her leadership, AEG has forged partnerships with global organizations like TED-Ed and National Geographic, setting a new benchmark for private education in the region. Linda offers insights into the challenges and triumphs of running a family business, scaling operations with private equity, and fostering a holistic educational philosophy that supports students’ varied interests—from STEM to hospitality and culinary arts. She also discusses the importance of cultural sensitivity and diversity in international education, creating inclusive environments that prepare students for a globalized future. Join us for an inspiring conversation on the transformative power of education, entrepreneurial leadership, and the vision required to create lasting impact in a rapidly evolving world.Let’s keep building… Follow Sam Mahmood: Instagram: @TheSamMahmoodTwitter: @TheSamMahmood_LinkedIn: Sam MahmoodJoin the Built In America community of others who are buying great businesses and sign up for Sam’s weekly newsletter: www.builtinamerica.coFollow our Producers: The Peers Project Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
44:35
Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: How Lime’s Scooters Are Shaping Sustainable Cities – Andrew Savage
In this episode of Built in America, host Sam Mahmood sits down with Andrew Savage, a founding member of Lime, the trailblazing scooter and electric bicycle company reshaping urban transportation. Lime’s success reflects on its innovative solutions for urban mobility, and Andrew’s unique blend of environmental policy and strategic partnerships has been key to Lime’s growth into over 280 markets worldwide.Throughout their discussion, Andrew shares the vision behind Lime’s inception and the strategies used to transform the “last mile” of urban travel. The conversation covers Lime’s collaborative approach with city governments—offering a contrast to more adversarial models like those of Uber and Airbnb—and Lime’s adaptability during the pandemic, a period that allowed the company to focus on sustainability and operational efficiency.Join us for an engaging discussion on innovation, urban mobility, and the importance of building lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships in the fast-evolving landscape of electronic transportation.Let’s keep building… Follow Sam Mahmood: Instagram: @TheSamMahmoodTwitter: @TheSamMahmood_LinkedIn: Sam MahmoodJoin the Built In America community of others who are buying great businesses and sign up for Sam’s weekly newsletter: www.builtinamerica.coFollow our Producers: The Peers Project Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
38:44
From Shark Tank Rejection to Success: Ryan Duey’s Building the Largest Cold Plunge Company
In this episode of Built in America, Sam sits down with Ryan Duey, co-founder of Plunge, the iconic cold plunge and health startup transforming the wellness industry. Since its inception, Plunge has become a transformative force in the wellness industry, offering accessible and innovative solutions for cold exposure therapy. With a background in health and wellness, Ryan had previously owned float tank centers, but it was during the pandemic that he and his co-founder, Mike Garrett, launched Plunge—a venture that quickly captured the attention of many, including a memorable appearance on Shark Tank.Throughout the conversation, Ryan reflects on the early challenges of scaling Plunge, from navigating manufacturing hurdles to building a brand from the ground up. He shares insights on how influencer partnerships with the likes of Andrew Huberman and Aubrey Marcus helped catapult the brand, and how Plunge continues to innovate with upcoming products in heat therapy and preventative health. Ryan also emphasizes the importance of community-building through events and customer engagement, which have been pivotal in maintaining Plunge’s rapid growth.Join us for an insightful discussion on entrepreneurship, the future of wellness technology, and how Plunge is shaping the landscape of cold therapy.Let’s keep building… Follow Sam Mahmood: Instagram: @TheSamMahmoodTwitter: @TheSamMahmoodLinkedIn: Sam MahmoodJoin the Built In America community of others who are buying great businesses and sign up for Sam’s weekly newsletter: www.builtinamerica.coFollow our Producers: The Peers Project Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
56:02
Erik Huberman: How He Built Hawke Media into a 9 Figure Marketing Powerhouse
In the first episode of Built in America, host Sam Mahmood is joined by Erik Huberman, founder and CEO of Hawke Media. Since founding Hawk Media in 2014, Erik has revolutionized the marketing industry by offering top-tier marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes. His agency has collaborated with renowned brands such as Red Bull, Verizon, Crocs, and Barstool Sports. Beyond his agency work, Erik is an accomplished investor, best-selling author, and host of the Hawk Talk podcast.Throughout the discussion, Erik elaborates on the challenges and triumphs of scaling one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S. He shares how being the son of a CEO shaped his comfort with authority, allowing him to view himself as just another employee rather than an intimidating figure. He gives his insight on starting a business, stressing the importance of asking, “Does anyone need this?” and focusing on real problems.The conversation also delves into the value of a strong team culture and the critical difference between working on versus in a business. Join us to discover Erik's unique perspective on leadership and what it truly means to work effectively in today’s marketing landscape.Let’s keep building… Follow Sam Mahmood: Instagram: @TheSamMahmoodTwitter: @TheSamMahmood_LinkedIn: Sam MahmoodJoin the Built In America community of others who are buying great businesses and sign up for Sam’s weekly newsletter: www.builtinamerica.coFollow our Producers: The Peers Project Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:02:44
Trailer
Starting a business is exciting, but it's anything but straightforward. Having a great idea is just the beginning — what really matters are the decisions you make and the pivots along the way. That’s where Built In America comes in. A podcast that explores the real and raw experiences behind entrepreneurial success, broken down from the very beginning. Hosted by Sam Mahmood, a self-made entrepreneur raised by immigrant parents, who has skillfully raised funds to acquire businesses across America. Sam interviews guests who have built and bought some of the most fascinating and successful companies across the U.S.It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting out, thinking of buying a business, or somewhere in the messy middle, Built In America is for those ready to delve into the business of building something big and be inspired by those who have built it, bought it, and made it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Starting a business is exciting, but it's anything but straightforward. Having a great idea is just the beginning — what really matters are the decisions you make and the pivots along the way. That’s where Built In America comes in. A podcast that explores the real and raw experiences behind entrepreneurial success, broken down from the very beginning. Hosted by Sam Mahmood, a self-made entrepreneur raised by immigrant parents, who has skillfully raised funds to acquire businesses across America. Sam interviews guests who have built and bought some of the most fascinating and successful companies across the U.S.It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting out, thinking of buying a business, or somewhere in the messy middle, Built In America is for those ready to delve into the business of building something big and be inspired by those who have built it, bought it, and made it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.