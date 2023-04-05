Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast BRAMTEA
Bramty Juliette and Luis Nestor
Bramty Juliette and Luis Nestor are a young married couple with 3 beautiful yet crazy children, sharing their lives with over 7 million followers across platfor... More
Bramty Juliette and Luis Nestor are a young married couple with 3 beautiful yet crazy children, sharing their lives with over 7 million followers across platforms.

Available Episodes

  • Diving Deep Deep Deep into Our Relationship (Teen Pregnancy, Money Issues, Family Drama)
    Is this basically couples therapy?? Bramty and Luis open up about everything they’ve endured throughout the years from the moment they started dating to life after becoming married teen parents. Listen and dive deep into what they went through to become to strong couple they are today.If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you subscribe!You can WATCH the Podcast on YOUTUBEFollow Bramty on INSTAGRAM and TIKTOKFollow Luis on INSTAGRAM and TIKTOKIf you are interested in advertising on this podcast or having Bramty and Luis as guests on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] BRAMTEA: Bramty Juliette and Luis Nestor are a young married couple with 3 beautiful yet crazy children, known online as the BRAMFAM, sharing their lives with over 7 million followers across platforms. On this podcast, the couple spill the tea on their own family drama, with topics never shared before on their social media.
    5/4/2023
    1:12:06
  • BRAMTEA: The Podcast Coming Soon!
    Follow/subscribe free today to get every episode sent to your phone as soon as it is released!
    4/13/2023
    1:27

About BRAMTEA

Bramty Juliette and Luis Nestor are a young married couple with 3 beautiful yet crazy children, sharing their lives with over 7 million followers across platforms. On this podcast, the couple spill the tea on their own family drama, with topics never shared before on their social media.
