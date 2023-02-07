Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Books Unbound in the App
Listen to Books Unbound in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Books Unbound

Books Unbound

Podcast Books Unbound
Podcast Books Unbound

Books Unbound

Ariel Bissett & Raeleen Lemay
add
Unbinding books to get to their hearts! Ariel Bissett and Raeleen Lemay discuss the books they've read, the books they've bought, and recommend books to listene...
More
ArtsBooks
Unbinding books to get to their hearts! Ariel Bissett and Raeleen Lemay discuss the books they've read, the books they've bought, and recommend books to listene...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 201
  • #200 - Big Reading Party and Extravaganza!
    In celebration of 200 episodes we have put together an epic episode! A buddy read, mystery presents, surprise vlogs, and more! 00:00:00 - 200!!! 00:02:08 - Thank You!!!00:06:41 - Stickers! 00:07:40 - Total Branding Refresh! 00:08:42 - Our Peach Hair Goal 00:12:19 - The 200 Interview00:17:38 - Present Time! 00:34:50 - Secret Read: Lonely Castle in the Sky 00:45:34 - Secret Read: A Map To The Sun 00:54:09 - Buddy Read: My Brilliant Friend 01:06:08 - Q&A! 01:06:24 - Hollywood Biopic! 01:15:54 - The Pod In 5 Years… Support The Podcast:Our beautiful merch: https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unboundJoin our patreon and become a Dust Jacket! patreon.com/booksunboundFollow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/books_unbound/ Need Info or Some Books?All the books we mentioned in this episode: https://www.booksunboundpodcast.com/booksSubmit your book requests at booksunboundpodcast.comUse our affiliate link to get 2 audiobooks for the price of 1! https://tidd.ly/3dyW1Xw Our Patrons:A special thanks to our Gold Foil Team on Patreon: Brittany, Christina, Haley, Hannah, Jessie, Jo, Jude, Karin, Luna, Maria, Mario, Nicole, Rebecca, Simon, Tamar!
    7/2/2023
    1:27:50
  • #199 - We're Finally in our Emo Phase 😈
    Links mentioned:Orwell and Lorde video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMVW6WWOJCwEvery Bookshop in Nova Scotia: https://www.booksunboundpodcast.com/every-bookshop-in-nova-scotia Support The Podcast:Our beautiful merch: https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unboundJoin our patreon and become a Dust Jacket! patreon.com/booksunboundFollow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/books_unbound/ Need Info or Some Books?All the books we mentioned in this episode: https://www.booksunboundpodcast.com/booksSubmit your book requests at booksunboundpodcast.comUse our affiliate link to get 2 audiobooks for the price of 1! https://tidd.ly/3dyW1Xw Our Patrons:A special thanks to our Gold Foil Team on Patreon: Brittany, Christina, Haley, Hannah, Jessie, Jo, Jude, Karin, Luna, Maria, Mario, Nicole, Rebecca, Simon, Tamar! Timestamps: 00:00 - Late Night Energy 03:49 - Back Pain 04:48 - Painting Has BEGUN 08:19 - Ariel’s Book Haul! 09:10 - Mild Vertigo 13:03 - New Bookshop Alert! 17:36 - Giovanni’s Room 20:10 - Pod 22:22 - 2 More Books! 28:27 - Pageboy 32:16 - Kitchen Confidential 39:12 - Reading Update 41:23 - Book Games
    6/25/2023
    1:02:50
  • #198 - Raeleen Read A Bunch of Boring Books
    Links mentioned:Ottawa Public Library news: https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/by-the-book-ottawa-public-library-takes-a-stand-on-intellectual-rights-book-bans-and-cancel-cultureNimona news: https://www.empireonline.com/movies/news/netflix-nimona-powerful-little-chaotic-disruptor-character-exclusive/ Support The Podcast:Our beautiful merch: https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unboundJoin our patreon and become a Dust Jacket! patreon.com/booksunboundFollow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/books_unbound/ Need Info or Some Books?All the books we mentioned in this episode: https://www.booksunboundpodcast.com/booksSubmit your book requests at booksunboundpodcast.comUse our affiliate link to get 2 audiobooks for the price of 1! https://tidd.ly/3dyW1Xw Our Patrons:A special thanks to our Gold Foil Team on Patreon: Brittany, Christina, Haley, Hannah, Jessie, Jo, Jude, Karin, Luna, Maria, Mario, Nicole, Rebecca, Simon, Tamar! Timestamps: 00:00 - Raeleen The Hike-ist 03:12 - Life Is Unrelenting 06:20 - Wrapping Up Mashed Potato May 13:54 - Down & Out In Paris and London… Is Dead 16:20 - How Did You All Do? 21:33 - What’s Raeleen Reading? 22:10 - Lexicon 26:29 - True Grit??? 33:08 - Gender Queer 34:39 - Curious Cat Bookstore 43:40 - A Single Man 49:06 - Pageboy 52:15 - Raeleen’s Book Haul 56:50 - Book News
    6/18/2023
    1:05:44
  • #197 - We've Never Mentioned This Many Classics with CLAIRE FENBY!
    Links mentioned:Claire's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/claire_fenby/Claire's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Claire_Fenby/Orwell's review of "We": https://www.orwellfoundation.com/the-orwell-foundation/orwell/essays-and-other-works/freedom-and-happiness-review-of-we-by-yevgeny-zamyatin/Discount code for merch is "warehouse": https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unbound Support The Podcast:Our beautiful merch: https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unboundJoin our patreon and become a Dust Jacket! patreon.com/booksunboundFollow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/books_unbound/ Need Info or Some Books?All the books we mentioned in this episode: https://www.booksunboundpodcast.com/booksSubmit your book requests at booksunboundpodcast.comUse our affiliate link to get 2 audiobooks for the price of 1! https://tidd.ly/3dyW1Xw Our Patrons:A special thanks to our Gold Foil Team on Patreon: Brittany, Christina, Haley, Hannah, Jessie, Jo, Jude, Karin, Luna, Maria, Mario, Nicole, Rebecca, Simon, Tamar! Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Claire! 00:04:39 - Claire’s Favourite Book? 00:08:23 - Claire’s Favourite Author? 00:12:50 - Clarie’s Favourite Genre? 00:14:36 - Reading Trends in 2023 00:19:24 - Claire’s Favourite Book Shop 00:23:23 - Currently Reading! 00:26:52 - Claire’s Mashed Potatoes 00:33:54 - Reccomendations! 00:43:43 - Rec 2: Non-Fiction! 00:51:36 - Rec 3: Little Known Classics 01:03:13 - The End of All Things
    6/11/2023
    1:04:38
  • #196 - Vacation vs Staycation: Who Bought More Books?
    Links mentioned:Discount code for merch is "warehouse": https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unbound Support The Podcast:Our beautiful merch: https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unboundJoin our patreon and become a Dust Jacket! patreon.com/booksunboundFollow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/books_unbound/ Need Info or Some Books?All the books we mentioned in this episode: https://www.booksunboundpodcast.com/booksSubmit your book requests at booksunboundpodcast.comUse our affiliate link to get 2 audiobooks for the price of 1! https://tidd.ly/3dyW1Xw Our Patrons:A special thanks to our Gold Foil Team on Patreon: Allison, Brittany, Christina, Haley, Hannah, Jessie, Jo, Jude, Luna, Karin, Maria, Mario, Nicole, Rebecca, Simon, Tamar, and Tina! 00:00 - Ariel’s Trip To Toronto 05:25 - Nova Scotia Wildfires 07:27 - A Bag of Garbage 10:25 - New Running Shoes 👟 13:31 - Rae’s Sleepover 17:45 - BMV Books 19:07 - Green Grass Running Water 21:23 - Fauna 22:03 - Soldiers, Hunters, Not Cowboys 24:10 - Cat + Gamer 24:35 - Revival 25:02 - The Queen of the Tearling 27:44 - The Way of Kings 30:08 - Lexicon 32:37 - We Have Merch! 34:10 - Willow is Crazy
    6/4/2023
    38:02

More Arts podcasts

About Books Unbound

Unbinding books to get to their hearts! Ariel Bissett and Raeleen Lemay discuss the books they've read, the books they've bought, and recommend books to listeners every Sunday morning.
Podcast website

Listen to Books Unbound, Fresh Air and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Books Unbound

Books Unbound

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store
),o.body.appendChild(e)}(window,document); /* 061c6 */