Unbinding books to get to their hearts! Ariel Bissett and Raeleen Lemay discuss the books they've read, the books they've bought, and recommend books to listene...
#200 - Big Reading Party and Extravaganza!
In celebration of 200 episodes we have put together an epic episode! A buddy read, mystery presents, surprise vlogs, and more!
00:00:00 - 200!!!
00:02:08 - Thank You!!!00:06:41 - Stickers!
00:07:40 - Total Branding Refresh!
00:08:42 - Our Peach Hair Goal
00:12:19 - The 200 Interview00:17:38 - Present Time!
00:34:50 - Secret Read: Lonely Castle in the Sky
00:45:34 - Secret Read: A Map To The Sun
00:54:09 - Buddy Read: My Brilliant Friend
01:06:08 - Q&A!
01:06:24 - Hollywood Biopic!
01:15:54 - The Pod In 5 Years…
Support The Podcast:Our beautiful merch: https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unboundJoin our patreon and become a Dust Jacket! patreon.com/booksunboundFollow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/books_unbound/
7/2/2023
1:27:50
#199 - We're Finally in our Emo Phase 😈
Links mentioned:Orwell and Lorde video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMVW6WWOJCwEvery Bookshop in Nova Scotia: https://www.booksunboundpodcast.com/every-bookshop-in-nova-scotia
Timestamps:
00:00 - Late Night Energy
03:49 - Back Pain
04:48 - Painting Has BEGUN
08:19 - Ariel’s Book Haul!
09:10 - Mild Vertigo
13:03 - New Bookshop Alert!
17:36 - Giovanni’s Room
20:10 - Pod
22:22 - 2 More Books!
28:27 - Pageboy
32:16 - Kitchen Confidential
39:12 - Reading Update
41:23 - Book Games
6/25/2023
1:02:50
#198 - Raeleen Read A Bunch of Boring Books
Links mentioned:Ottawa Public Library news: https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/by-the-book-ottawa-public-library-takes-a-stand-on-intellectual-rights-book-bans-and-cancel-cultureNimona news: https://www.empireonline.com/movies/news/netflix-nimona-powerful-little-chaotic-disruptor-character-exclusive/
Timestamps:
00:00 - Raeleen The Hike-ist
03:12 - Life Is Unrelenting
06:20 - Wrapping Up Mashed Potato May
13:54 - Down & Out In Paris and London… Is Dead
16:20 - How Did You All Do?
21:33 - What’s Raeleen Reading?
22:10 - Lexicon
26:29 - True Grit???
33:08 - Gender Queer
34:39 - Curious Cat Bookstore
43:40 - A Single Man
49:06 - Pageboy
52:15 - Raeleen’s Book Haul
56:50 - Book News
6/18/2023
1:05:44
#197 - We've Never Mentioned This Many Classics with CLAIRE FENBY!
Links mentioned:Claire's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/claire_fenby/Claire's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Claire_Fenby/Orwell's review of "We": https://www.orwellfoundation.com/the-orwell-foundation/orwell/essays-and-other-works/freedom-and-happiness-review-of-we-by-yevgeny-zamyatin/Discount code for merch is "warehouse": https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unbound
Timestamps:
00:00:00 - Claire!
00:04:39 - Claire’s Favourite Book?
00:08:23 - Claire’s Favourite Author?
00:12:50 - Clarie’s Favourite Genre?
00:14:36 - Reading Trends in 2023
00:19:24 - Claire’s Favourite Book Shop
00:23:23 - Currently Reading!
00:26:52 - Claire’s Mashed Potatoes
00:33:54 - Reccomendations!
00:43:43 - Rec 2: Non-Fiction!
00:51:36 - Rec 3: Little Known Classics
01:03:13 - The End of All Things
6/11/2023
1:04:38
#196 - Vacation vs Staycation: Who Bought More Books?
Links mentioned:Discount code for merch is "warehouse": https://store.dftba.com/collections/books-unbound
00:00 - Ariel’s Trip To Toronto
05:25 - Nova Scotia Wildfires
07:27 - A Bag of Garbage
10:25 - New Running Shoes 👟
13:31 - Rae’s Sleepover
17:45 - BMV Books
19:07 - Green Grass Running Water
21:23 - Fauna
22:03 - Soldiers, Hunters, Not Cowboys
24:10 - Cat + Gamer
24:35 - Revival
25:02 - The Queen of the Tearling
27:44 - The Way of Kings
30:08 - Lexicon
32:37 - We Have Merch!
34:10 - Willow is Crazy