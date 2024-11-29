BLOW-UP: When Liz Tilberis Transformed Bazaar

A Changing Landscape

For the first three years of Bazaar's comeback, Hearst Magazines gave Liz Tilberis and her team carte blanche. But by 1995, the magazine world was getting leaner, and Liz was under pressure to cut costs and kick up newsstand sales. Her solution? Celebrity. And lots of it. Suddenly, actresses, rock stars, and royalty graced the cover almost as often as supermodels. Inside, you were as likely to see Pamela Anderson shot by Peter Lindbergh as Amber Valletta. But Liz's cleverest use of celebrity came when she cochaired the Met Gala in 1996; she created a slightly surreal Christian Dior tribute (with his best dresses suspended mid-air) and invited the world's biggest celebrities. Her guest of honor was Princess Diana, whose much-photographed presence that night put the Met Gala on the map—and Bazaar at the center of the chat. In this episode, we discuss some great BTS moments with Linda Evangelista, former Bazaar editors Paul Cavaco and Richard Sinnott, Liz's former publicist Susan Magrino, and former assistant Stephanie Albertson.