BLOW-UP: When Liz Tilberis Transformed Bazaar

Cohosts Dennis Golonka and Cynthia True talk to former 90s Bazaar editor Andrea Linett, one of the most innovative minds in fashion: Andrea started her career at America's first cool teen magazine, Sassy, where she gave Chloë Sevigny an internship; co-founded Lucky, a Japanese-influenced magazine "about shopping" that made dressing chic accessible; and created the inspired shopping-and-style Substack "I Wanna Be Her!" Andrea remembers the time she lent Kurt Cobain her dad's sweater for a shoot, how Liz Tilberis didn't get her when she first got to Bazaar, and why her nickname around the office was Dirtbag.
28:15
David Sims Q&A
Cohost Dennis Golonka talks to photographer David Sims about his influences, starting his career at Harper's Bazaar in '93, and his philosophy about photography today.
31:07
A Changing Landscape
For the first three years of Bazaar's comeback, Hearst Magazines gave Liz Tilberis and her team carte blanche. But by 1995, the magazine world was getting leaner, and Liz was under pressure to cut costs and kick up newsstand sales. Her solution? Celebrity. And lots of it. Suddenly, actresses, rock stars, and royalty graced the cover almost as often as supermodels. Inside, you were as likely to see Pamela Anderson shot by Peter Lindbergh as Amber Valletta. But Liz's cleverest use of celebrity came when she cochaired the Met Gala in 1996; she created a slightly surreal Christian Dior tribute (with his best dresses suspended mid-air) and invited the world's biggest celebrities. Her guest of honor was Princess Diana, whose much-photographed presence that night put the Met Gala on the map—and Bazaar at the center of the chat. In this episode, we discuss some great BTS moments with Linda Evangelista, former Bazaar editors Paul Cavaco and Richard Sinnott, Liz's former publicist Susan Magrino, and former assistant Stephanie Albertson.
39:04
Jill Kargman Q&A
Cohosts Dennis Golonka and Cynthia True talk to writer, actress—and former Bazaar intern—Jill Kargman about growing up at the center of the fashion world, why her family's connection to Liz Tilberis went way beyond business and the most important thing she learned at Bazaar.
29:53
Christy Turlington Q&A
Cohosts Dennis Golonka and Cynthia True talk to supermodel Christy Turlington about the pivotal role Liz Tilberis played in her early career, what made their relationship unusual in fashion--and her take on what the 90s was really like.
About BLOW-UP: When Liz Tilberis Transformed Bazaar
A six-part podcast about fashion's forgotten queen and the biggest moment in Nineties fashion. With Fabien Baron, Paul Cavaco, Grace Coddington, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Isaac Mizrahi, Donna Karan, and Patrick Jephson.