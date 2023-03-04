Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsHistory
Podcast Blood and Business
Cassie and Bethany
Vintage Americana true crime stories of the most impactful sibling relationships in history. SEASON 2 OUT NOW! Video episodes available on Patreon!🎙✨ …..is blo... More
HistorySociety & CultureRelationshipsTrue Crime
Available Episodes

5 of 32
  KFM 9: Leaving It All Behind
    In today's KFM, Cassie and Bethany discuss the deaths of Joe Jr., Jack, Kick, and Bobby, and the legacy that each of the eldest Kennedys left behind. Jack has to walk on now, without Rosemary, without Joe Jr., without Kick, and embark on his greatest adventure yet. Welcome to the Kennedy Family Meeting Episode 9.
    4/10/2023
    1:02:21
  The Kennedy Siblings Episode 9: Rebel Without a Cause, Kick's Death
    One brother couldn't get on the plane; another brother wouldn't mention her name. When the papers told the story, they could not tell the truth. Her father painted over the details blackened and bruised. JOY SHE GAVE, she was heaven bound, forever lost, but JOY SHE HAS FOUND.TRIGGER WARNING: brief description of death
    4/3/2023
    1:00:08
  KFM 8: Was Kick Incapable of Love?
    In today's KFM, Cassie and Bethany discuss Kick's quotes, and actions to speculate on whether or she loved Billy, or if she married him with purely impure intentions...  Welcome to the Kennedy Family Meeting Episode 8.
    3/27/2023
    55:09
  The Kennedy Siblings Episode 8: The Duchess of Devonshire... Almost
    The Kennedy unity was undying, without question, never ending, family above all… until now. The perfect bond of a family shattered by the favorite daughter.The first real fracture in the Kennedy unity. ⚠️ TRIGGER WARNING: brief description of death
    3/20/2023
    46:23
  KFM 7: The Lost Girl
    In today's KFM, Cassie and Bethany set up all that you will need to understand about Kick to be able to process the rest of her story. We believe she was an Enneagram 7 personality type, and WOW does that help everything make sense... also, how appropriate is it that the beginning of her story is Episode 7? We did not plan that, but we love it. Welcome to the Kennedy Family Meeting Episode 7.
    3/13/2023
    1:03:26

About Blood and Business

Vintage Americana true crime stories of the most impactful sibling relationships in history. SEASON 2 OUT NOW! Video episodes available on Patreon!🎙✨ …..is blood always thicker than water, or will the love of money break even the tightest of bonds?
Podcast website

