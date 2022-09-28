Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BioHacked: Family Secrets

BioHacked tells startling true stories of the people caught between two multi-trillion-dollar industries — medicine and technology — and chronicles how their li... More
  • Covid Cures and Conspiracies Introducing: The Deadly Cure
    Smoke Screen: Deadly Cure is a podcast about a family on the fringe who convinced tens of thousands of people across the globe to buy a miracle liquid made of poison, the international conspiracy they ignited, and the people who fought to take them down. Smoke Screen: Deadly Cure is a Neon Hum Media, Bloomberg & Sony Music   Entertainment production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2/1/2023
    6:09
  • Introducing BioHacked: Family Secrets
    In the age of DNA, not many things can stay buried forever. BioHacked S1: Family Secrets, explores how at-home genetic testing is upending the baby business, and putting the children of anonymous sperm and egg donors into direct conflict with the industry that created them. Coming March 9th. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/28/2022
    2:43
  • 12. A Future Without Shame
    The baby business has used shame and secrecy as tools for decades. But a new generation of parents are removing stigma by leaning into a model that centers love, science, and determination. How can the lessons of the past shape the way forward for the fertility industry? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/28/2022
    45:55
  • 11. Underground Markets
    From Facebook groups to Tinder-like apps, a new generation of parents are using unregulated tech to form families outside the baby business. Get to know the women and couples seeking out sperm online – and the donors stepping up to the plate to help them. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/28/2022
    42:38
  • 10. The Great Sperm Drought
    Fertility industry experts have a warning for donor conceived activists: new rules in the baby business could have some big, unintended consequences. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/28/2022
    43:07

About BioHacked: Family Secrets

BioHacked tells startling true stories of the people caught between two multi-trillion-dollar industries — medicine and technology — and chronicles how their lives are transformed. In season 1, the children of anonymous sperm and egg donors — some with dozens or hundreds of half-siblings — take on the fertility industry. As they uncover the identities of their donors and gather vital medical information, unexpected ethical, scientific, and political challenges arise that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the baby business.
