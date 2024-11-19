Get the Most Out of Your Documentary with Danielle Beverly - Ep #188

Danielle Beverly's latest documentary is Qatar Stars. It is touring the festival circuit, including a screening at the 2024 LA Femme International Film Festival.Beverly began her career at Chicago’s PBS affiliate and has directed and produced content for PBS and cable since 1999. Beverly was field producer for the longitudinal documentary REBIRTH over its ten-year production (Sundance World Premiere 2011; Showtime broadcast; George Foster Peabody Award; screened at The White House, US Department of State film tour; permanent exhibition at National September 11 Memorial & Museum).Beverly’s first documentary feature Learning to Swallow (2005) followed a charismatic artist with bipolar disorder as she struggles to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt destroys her digestive system. The film premiered in competition at Silverdocs, screened internationally, and traveled to rural communities on Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. In March 2015 it was broadcast on America ReFramed, with an encore national broadcast in July 2017.Beverly’s filmmaking, photography, and digital media work have received funding from The Paul Robeson Fund for Independent Media, New York State Council for the Arts (NYSCA), The Puffin Foundation, The Chicago Cultural and Tourism Fund, The Center for Peacemaking, and The Diederich College Initiative on Communication Ethics, Values and Social Justice. Beverly has received a Flaherty Fellowship, a Mary L. Nohl Artists Fellowship for Established Artists, and a BAVC National MediaMaker Fellowship.