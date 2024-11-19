An Insider Perspective on Making it in Hollywood with Brian Patacca - Ep #200
Brian Patacca helps actors get what they want without all the struggle. He’s helped 724 actors find representation and is even known as “The Representation Whisperer”.Through his wildly popular online courses (Audition Magnet® and #agentgoals®) and entertaining podcast, Brian teaches actors how to market themselves authentically, use gratitude to open doors, and book the roles they were born to play.His coaching clients include Tony Award-winners, Broadway stars, Series Regulars, filmmakers, writers, and stand-up comedians. He proves that when they follow their purpose instead of playing by a tired set of industry rules (read: limiting beliefs), they can skip the drama, generate momentum, and build excitement around who they are and what they love to do the mostest.
The Assistant Who Wrote Hollywood’s Next Hit with Xaque Gruber - Ep #191
Meet the unsung hero of the Hollywood hustle: Xaque Gruber, the assistant who went from scheduling star-studded brunches to writing the screenplay everyone is buzzing about. In this episode, we spill the tea (and probably a few too many cappuccinos) on how navigating the land of demanding divas, impossible deadlines, and snack-fetching missions led to a script, a wild tale of scripts, stars, and the sweet revenge of a screenplay gone right!
Filmmaking in Korea vs. the United States with Lina Suh - Ep #190
Lina Suh grew up in Seoul, Korea, the American Midwest, and New York. She received an MFA from the University of Southern California in film production, and previously a BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in Dramatic Writing. Lina produced award-winning fiction shorts in New York and Los Angeles, and directed a short humanitarian documentary FLOW ON THROUGH in Cambodia that was in a World Bank-issued “Water and Sanitation” guide distributed to NGOs in developing countries. Lina has taught screenwriting at ESRA (Ecole Superieure de Realisation Audiovisuelle) a French film school satellite in NYC. She directed short films SO F*CKING HAPPY FOR YOU and GOOD FACE (now in development as a one-hour drama series) as well as music videos for Los Angeles artists. Lina is in development to write and direct film and TV projects with an eye toward co-productions with Korea. Lina is also passionate about empowerment through education, and has volunteer tutored regularly. She was the story editor on DR. BRAIN, Apple TV+'s first Korean language series. Lina recently completed her first feature film MEETING YOU, MEETING ME as a writer/director.
Winners at LaFemme Film Festival 2024 - Ep #188
Join us as we celebrate the standout winners of the 2024 LaFemme Film Festival! In this episode, we’ll dive into the inspiring stories and creative journeys behind the winning films that took center stage at this year’s festival. From groundbreaking narratives and innovative directing to powerful performances and meaningful themes, discover what made these films shine. We’ll also hear from some of the filmmakers themselves, sharing insights into their processes, challenges, and triumphs. Whether you’re a film enthusiast, an aspiring filmmaker, or simply love a great story, this episode is your front-row seat to the best of LaFemme 2024!
Get the Most Out of Your Documentary with Danielle Beverly - Ep #188
Danielle Beverly's latest documentary is Qatar Stars. It is touring the festival circuit, including a screening at the 2024 LA Femme International Film Festival.Beverly began her career at Chicago’s PBS affiliate and has directed and produced content for PBS and cable since 1999. Beverly was field producer for the longitudinal documentary REBIRTH over its ten-year production (Sundance World Premiere 2011; Showtime broadcast; George Foster Peabody Award; screened at The White House, US Department of State film tour; permanent exhibition at National September 11 Memorial & Museum).Beverly’s first documentary feature Learning to Swallow (2005) followed a charismatic artist with bipolar disorder as she struggles to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt destroys her digestive system. The film premiered in competition at Silverdocs, screened internationally, and traveled to rural communities on Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. In March 2015 it was broadcast on America ReFramed, with an encore national broadcast in July 2017.Beverly’s filmmaking, photography, and digital media work have received funding from The Paul Robeson Fund for Independent Media, New York State Council for the Arts (NYSCA), The Puffin Foundation, The Chicago Cultural and Tourism Fund, The Center for Peacemaking, and The Diederich College Initiative on Communication Ethics, Values and Social Justice. Beverly has received a Flaherty Fellowship, a Mary L. Nohl Artists Fellowship for Established Artists, and a BAVC National MediaMaker Fellowship.
Host Leslie LaPage, Director of LaFemme International Film Festival uncovers the Secrets of Filmmaking with her lineup of industry professional guests. In every episode you will learn things like how to make the most out of the film festival circuit, how to find a great distribution partner, how to attract A list talent, finding the perfect representation, the dirty little secrets of Hollywood and much more.