Behind The Crown Podcast

Josh Griffin, Bryan Hutson
  • "If You're Gonna Do It, Do It!"
    This week's episode is a feature on "Big" Jim Hamill! Jim Hamill was the legendary lead singer & emcee for The Mighty Kingsmen Quartet for 25 years(1971-1996)! Hamill was a great vocalist but also known for his stage work! He could command a stage like no one else in Southern Gospel Music! Listen as Bryan & Josh talk about how Jim Hamill was so important to the success & history of The Kingsmen Quartet!
  • Introduction Episode
    Welcome to Behind The Crown Podcast! This podcast will be a work of love for Bryan Hutson & Josh Griffin, as they dive deep into the history of The Kingsmen Quartet! This podcast will feature conversations with current & former Kingsmen members! Listen as Bryan Hutson & Josh Griffin tell about their intentions with this podcast!#BehindTheCrownPodcast#BryanHutson#JoshGriffin#KingsmenQuartet#southerngospelmusichttps://www.facebook.com/behindthecrownpodcashttps://www.facebook.com/rescuemeministrieshttps://www.facebook.com/kingsmenquartet
About Behind The Crown Podcast

Join Bryan Hutson & Josh Griffin as they talk with current Kingsmen & Kingsmen alumni about their experiences & memories while touring with The Kingsmen!
