"If You're Gonna Do It, Do It!"

This week's episode is a feature on "Big" Jim Hamill! Jim Hamill was the legendary lead singer & emcee for The Mighty Kingsmen Quartet for 25 years(1971-1996)! Hamill was a great vocalist but also known for his stage work! He could command a stage like no one else in Southern Gospel Music! Listen as Bryan & Josh talk about how Jim Hamill was so important to the success & history of The Kingsmen Quartet!