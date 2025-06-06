This week's episode is a feature on "Big" Jim Hamill! Jim Hamill was the legendary lead singer & emcee for The Mighty Kingsmen Quartet for 25 years(1971-1996)! Hamill was a great vocalist but also known for his stage work! He could command a stage like no one else in Southern Gospel Music! Listen as Bryan & Josh talk about how Jim Hamill was so important to the success & history of The Kingsmen Quartet!
1:19:23
Introduction Episode
Welcome to Behind The Crown Podcast! This podcast will be a work of love for Bryan Hutson & Josh Griffin, as they dive deep into the history of The Kingsmen Quartet! This podcast will feature conversations with current & former Kingsmen members! Listen as Bryan Hutson & Josh Griffin tell about their intentions with this podcast!