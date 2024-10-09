Now that we know why raw sewage sometimes backs up into basements and overflows in public waterways, why hasn’t it been fixed yet? We examine the first possible villain in this mystery: a political tug of war between city and county officials that began more than 50 years ago. See a transcript of this episode along with more photos and videos at wvxu.org/backedup. Find us online: @917WVXU @beccacostellonews @holdshelf

Next on the suspect lineup: the rain. Storm clouds are an ill omen for a city with a combined sewer system like Cincinnati. How has climate change affected precipitation trends in the area? What happens to all that stormwater once it enters the MSD system? And what happens to all the stormwater that never even makes it that far?

So if MSD isn't responsible for stormwater...who is? Backed Up looks into "green infrastructure" in Cincinnati, like the Lick Run Greenway, and why MSD doesn't do more to keep stormwater out of the combined sewer system.

One of the biggest barriers to progress is, of course, money. The only source of funding for fixing these problems is sewer rates; advocates say the MSD rate structure puts unfair burden on residential customers, while big corporate customers get significant discounts. Plus, county officials are considering a brand new stormwater fee.

MSD serves most of Greater Cincinnati with sewer service, but separate entities are responsible for drinking water and storm water management. Is there a better option?

About Backed Up

There's something wrong with the plumbing in Cincinnati. Sewage is bubbling up in our basements and pouring into our waterways. Climate change is making it worse, and the powers that be can't seem to agree on how to fix it. Backed Up is a podcast that demystifies one of the most complex systems of public infrastructure — our sewers — and tells the stories of the people suffering under decades of mismanagement. Your hosts are Becca Costello, local government reporter for WVXU, and Ella Rowen, podcast coordinator for WVXU's parent company, Cincinnati Public Radio.