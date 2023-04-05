Independent Americans with Paul Rieckhoff

223. Tim Mak. Independent Journalist & US Army Vet in Ukraine. The Counteroffensive. Inside a Kyiv Missile Barrage. Ukrainian Sushi & Pizza. The Future of American Media. Independent Yemi Mobolade Elected Mayor of Colorado Springs. Allergy Season SUCKS.
The future is here. Bad and good. From AI and climate change, to self-driving cars and a faster brand of major league baseball. The future is now. And that includes politics. The future is here.
And it looks like Yemi Mobolade. The newly-elected INDEPENDENT Mayor of Colorado Springs. He represents the future. A future that is independent.
The future is independent. Whether it’s independent media, or independent music, or independent films, or independent candidates for Mayor, the future will be written by our independent movement. And by independent journalists like our guest.
He’s bravely left the more traditional media platforms of NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, Politico Magazine, and the L.A. Times. To launch his own, independent new media venture. And he’s left the comfortable confines of the US to report from the front lines of the fight for the future inside Ukraine. And he’ll talk to us between air raids about what’s happening, and what’s next.
He’s Tim Mak (@timkmak). Tim is an investigative journalist with a background in politics, national security, and emergency medicine. He’s the author of a book about the inner workings of the NRA, titled 'Misfire.' and he’s a former U.S. Army medic and EMT. His writing has been featured in Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, Politico Magazine, and the L.A. Times. And you can hear him regularly on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Politics Podcast.
He’s reported abroad from such places as Ukraine, South Sudan, Djibouti, Israel, Japan and Hong Kong. And now, he’s launched his own new media venture called The Counteroffensive. He’s taking people deep inside the war in Ukraine. And he joins host Paul Rieckhoff for a look behind the front lines.
Paul also tears into the Daniel Penny NYC subway manslaughter charge, the Department of Veterans Affairs Oracle/Cerner electronic record system debacle, the NBA playoffs, Monster Jam and the worst allergy season EVER.
Every episode of Independent Americans hosted by Paul Rieckhoff is the truth beyond the headlines–and light to contrast the heat of other politics and news shows. It’s content for the 49% of Americans that proudly call themselves independent. And it always delivers the Righteous Media 5 Is: independence, integrity, information, inspiration and impact. Always with a unique focus on national security, foreign affairs and military and veterans issues. This is another pod to help you stay vigilant. Because vigilance is the price of democracy. In these trying times especially, Independent Americans will continue to be your trusted place for independent news, politics, inspiration and hope.
Tim Mak's new independent media project: The Counteroffensive
