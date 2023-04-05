Independent Americans with Paul Rieckhoff

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • 224. Gideon Yago. The Death of MTV News. His Incredible 9/11 Story. What Vice Got Wrong. The Writers Strike. America is Broken. DeSantis Announces. US F-16s Are Finally En Route to Ukraine. The NBA Playoffs Are Amazing. Memorial Day 2023. #GoSilent.
    MTV News gone. And so is Vice. And Buzzfeed News and others. But there was only one MTV News. And while it may be officially dead, its spirit lives on. Forever. MTV News was always about the future. And in this moment of hardship for America, it’s critical that we reflect on our past, to chart out a better future.  The revolution will not be televised. Because TV is dead. But it will be broadcast. Because broadcasts of truth never die. They adapt, improvise and overcome. And the independent media, and especially truth tellers, will be essential.  And so will the voice and mind of Gideon Yago (@gideonyago). And the younger generation that he informed and inspired. And the young generations that will follow.  Welcome to a look back at our media, our politics and our culture  Welcome to a discussion about the younger generation, that ain’t so young any more.  And welcome to a conversation about the power of the young ones yet to come.  Welcome to the next iteration of the MTV generation.  MTV NEWS is DEAD, LONG LIVE MTV NEWS. Welcome to Independent Americans, Episode 224. Gideon Yago is the iconic host of MTV News who has interviewed Presidents, covered politics, war and culture for decades, and received a Peabody and Emmy Award. He started at MTV at only 21 years old, and has also worked at CBS News, hosted The IFC Media Project, served as Shorenstein Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, and been a writer for The Newsroom, Narcos and The Mosquito Coast. And with host Paul Rieckhoff, this episode will also dig into the writers strike, American F-16s now en route to Ukraine, #MemorialDay, Ron DeSantis announcing his candidacy for president and more. Every episode of Independent Americans is independent light to contrast the heat of other politics and news shows. It’s content for the 42% of Americans that call themselves independent. And delivers the Righteous Media 5 Is: independence, integrity, information, inspiration and impact. Always with a unique focus on national security, foreign affairs and military and vets issues. This is another pod to help you stay vigilant. Because vigilance is the price of democracy. In these trying times especially, Independent Americans is your trusted place for independent news, politics and inspiration.  -Get extra content, connect with guests, events, merch discounts and support this show that speaks truth to power by joining us on Patreon.  -WATCH video of Paul and Gideon’s conversation. -Check #LookForTheHelpers on Twitter. And share yours.  -Find us on social media or www.IndependentAmericans.us. -Watch Paul’s weekly national security and politics segment on NewsNation with Marni Hughes from last Thursday.  -Hear other Righteous pods like The Firefighters Podcast with Rob Serra, Uncle Montel - The OG of Weed and B Dorm.  Independent Americans is powered by Righteous Media. America’s next great independent media company. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/25/2023
    1:32:13
  • 223. Tim Mak. Independent Journalist & US Army Vet in Ukraine. The Counteroffensive. Inside a Kyiv Missile Barrage. Ukrainian Sushi & Pizza. The Future of American Media. Independent Yemi Mobolade Elected Mayor of Colorado Springs. Allergy Season SUCKS.
    The future is here. Bad and good. From AI and climate change, to self-driving cars and a faster brand of major league baseball. The future is now. And that includes politics. The future is here. And it looks like Yemi Mobolade. The newly-elected INDEPENDENT Mayor of Colorado Springs. He represents the future. A future that is independent.  The future is independent. Whether it’s independent media, or independent music, or independent films, or independent candidates for Mayor, the future will be written by our independent movement. And by independent journalists like our guest.  He’s bravely left the more traditional media platforms of NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, Politico Magazine, and the L.A. Times. To launch his own, independent new media venture. And he’s left the comfortable confines of the US to report from the front lines of the fight for the future inside Ukraine. And he’ll talk to us between air raids about what’s happening, and what’s next.  He’s Tim Mak (@timkmak). Tim is an investigative journalist with a background in politics, national security, and emergency medicine. He’s the author of a book about the inner workings of the NRA, titled 'Misfire.' and he’s a former U.S. Army medic and EMT. His writing has been featured in Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, Politico Magazine, and the L.A. Times. And you can hear him regularly on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Politics Podcast. He’s reported abroad from such places as Ukraine, South Sudan, Djibouti, Israel, Japan and Hong Kong. And now, he’s launched his own new media venture called The Counteroffensive. He’s taking people deep inside the war in Ukraine. And he joins host Paul Rieckhoff for a look behind the front lines.  Paul also tears into the Daniel Penny NYC subway manslaughter charge, the Department of Veterans Affairs Oracle/Cerner electronic record system debacle, the NBA playoffs, Monster Jam and the worst allergy season EVER.  Every episode of Independent Americans hosted by Paul Rieckhoff is the truth beyond the headlines–and light to contrast the heat of other politics and news shows. It’s content for the 49% of Americans that proudly call themselves independent. And it always delivers the Righteous Media 5 Is: independence, integrity, information, inspiration and impact. Always with a unique focus on national security, foreign affairs and military and veterans issues. This is another pod to help you stay vigilant. Because vigilance is the price of democracy. In these trying times especially, Independent Americans will continue to be your trusted place for independent news, politics, inspiration and hope.  -As heard on the show, check out Tim Mak’s new independent media project: The Counteroffensive -Join the movement. Hook into our exclusive Patreon community of Independent Americans. Get extra content, connect with guests, meet other Independent Americans, attend events, get merch discounts, and support this show that speaks truth to power.  - WATCH video of Paul and Tim’s conversation on our YouTube channel here. -WATCH Paul’s weekly segment on NewsNation with Marni Hughes from last week here.  -Check the hashtag #LookForTheHelpers on social media. And share yours.  -Find us on social media or www.IndependentAmericans.us. And get cool IA and Righteous hats, t-shirts and other merch.  -Check out other powerful, independent Righteous podcasts like The Firefighters Podcast with Rob Serra, Uncle Montel - The OG of Weed and B Dorm.  Independent Americans is powered by Righteous Media. America’s next great independent media company. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/18/2023
    1:04:25
  • 222. Michael Steele. Why Hasn’t He Left the GOP? Republican Party Disintegration. Trump Guilty–and Ahead in Polls. Biden’s Bad Economic Messaging. No Labels No-Go. More Shootings. Ukraine Fires Its First Patriots. John Wick, NBA Playoffs & Mother’s Day.
    Michael Steele is a returning guest who always brings the fire. (Hear/watch his previous appearance in Episode 193 from Oct 2022) The Former Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Former Lt. Gov. of Maryland has served in all levels of elected and government office and is now a Political Analyst for MSNBC and the host of his own influential political podcast. He ran for the Maryland Senate seat in 2016 and is often suggested as a candidate for President. He’s also a big John Wick fan. And he’s back with our Paul Rieckhoff to tear into all the latest headlines and chaos in American politics. They share many values, but differ on some issues and always respectfully butt heads. You’ve seen these two together on cable TV. But it’s never enough time and never truly uncensored. This conversation is both. It’s a firey, fast and fun conversation that will leave you smarter. And maybe even hopeful.  Every episode of Independent Americans hosted by Paul Rieckhoff is the truth beyond the headlines–and light to contrast the heat of other politics and news shows. It’s content for the 49% of Americans that proudly call themselves independent. And it always delivers the Righteous Media 5 Is: independence, integrity, information, inspiration and impact. Always with a unique focus on national security, foreign affairs and military and veterans issues. This is another pod to help you stay vigilant. Because vigilance is the price of democracy. In these trying times especially, Independent Americans will continue to be your trusted place for independent news, politics, inspiration and hope.  -As mentioned on the show, check out Ballot PA and their critical effort to repeal closed primaries in Pennsylvania. And to empower nearly 1.1 million voters in PA who are registered as unaffiliated with a political party or Independent. -Check out Michael Steele on Twitter, watch him on MSNBC and subscribe to The Michael Steele Podcast.  -Join the movement. Hook into our exclusive Patreon community of Independent Americans. Get extra content, connect with guests, meet other Independent Americans, attend events, get merch discounts, and support this show that speaks truth to power.  - WATCH video of Paul and Michael’s conversation on our YouTube channel here. -WATCH Paul’s weekly segment on NewsNation with Marni Hughes from last week here.  -Check the hashtag #LookForTheHelpers on social media. And share yours.  -Find us on social media or www.IndependentAmericans.us. And get cool IA and Righteous hats, t-shirts and other merch.  -Check out other powerful, independent Righteous podcasts like The Firefighters Podcast with Rob Serra, Uncle Montel - The OG of Weed and B Dorm.  Independent Americans is powered by Righteous Media. America’s next great independent media company. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/11/2023
    1:23:21
  • 221. Nick Troiano. The Future of the Independent Movement. Running for Congress as an Independent. What is Unite America? Teacher Appreciation Week. Ukraine Drones and the Kremlin. More Shootings. Senator Tuberville vs The Pentagon. NBA Playoff Fire.
    May is here. And it’s supposed to be the time for flowers. We’ll see about that. But next week is teacher appreciation week. A reminder of how much our teachers do. And how much there always is to learn. And, this is definitely time a time to stay vigilant The war rages on in Ukraine. This will be a spring–and likely a summer—of fighting all across Ukraine. And unfortunately, fighting of different kinds also here all across America. Some on behalf of partisan forces, some on behalf of independent forces, some on behalf of authoritarian forces. But whether it’s in Ukraine or Uvalde, this will be a spring and summer of learning. We all have much to learn.  And as we near Teacher Appreciation Week, it’s a time to be grateful for all the teachers. And to reflect on how much they teach us–and how much we all still have to learn. Especially in this moment in America–and in the world—when stakes have never been higher.  Good teachers help us keep our eyes on the future. And ground us in how much we have to learn. And our guest will give us all a lesson on politics–and especially the state of our independent movement. Over the last year of this show, we’ve also gone back and forth between two key areas of study: national and global security (with a particular focus on Ukraine)--and our rising independent movement. And we’re digging in with a leader who’s deep in it.  Nick Troiano (@NickTroiano) has been involved in the political reform movement for over a decade, including running for U.S. Congress in 2014 as an independent candidate. Now, he is the Executive Director of Unite America, a national organization that is working to bridge the growing partisan divide by enacting political reforms and electing candidates who put people over party. He’s out there working. And teaching. And showing independents—that we can.  Welcome to another lesson in politics, civic engagement, movement building and patriotism. We’ll also dig into the latest from Ukraine, why one US Senator is stopping hundreds of military promotions, the latest round of deadly shootings by crazy, angry men, and why the NBA playoffs have been so damn good.  Welcome to another course in the independent movement.  Welcome to a look into what’s possible–what we CAN do.  Welcome to Teacher Appreciation Week.  Welcome to Independent Americans, Episode 221. Every episode of Independent Americans is independent light to contrast the heat of other politics and news shows. It’s content for the 49% of Americans that call themselves independent. And delivers the Righteous Media 5 Is: independence, integrity, information, inspiration and impact. Always with a unique focus on national security, foreign affairs and military and vets issues. This is another pod to help you stay vigilant. Because vigilance is the price of democracy. In these trying times especially, Independent Americans is your trusted place for independent news, politics and inspiration.  -Get extra content, connect with guests, events, merch discounts and support this show that speaks truth to power by joining us on Patreon.  -WATCH video of Paul and Nick’s conversation. -Check #LookForTheHelpers on Twitter. And share yours.  -Find us on social media or www.IndependentAmericans.us. -Hear other Righteous pods like The Firefighters Podcast with Rob Serra, Uncle Montel - The OG of Weed and B Dorm.  Independent Americans is powered by Righteous Media. America’s next great independent media company. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    58:41
  • 220. Adrian Bonenberger. An American Veteran in the Ukrainian Army. Why Is He Willing to Die for Ukraine? The Looming Spring Offensive. Tucker Carlson is Out. Don Lemon is Too. Biden is In. Trump is Up. Stupid Senators Smoke Vets Cannabis Bill. NFL Draft.
    It’s on. This April, it’s on. All of it. The storms continue to pour. And the biggest storm of all still looms and gathers, as the world watches and braces for it.  The spring offensive in Ukraine. It’s coming.  We’ve all seen it gathering, we’ve all heard the reports, we’ll all watched the pieces come into place…and any day now….or maybe months from now…it will hit. Maybe more like a tectonic earthquake on a faultline than like a storm….it is coming. We just don’t know when. But it will be big. The biggest conventional war engagement we’ve seen since WW2. And as we have for the last year, this show will keep a focus on Ukraine. Because in the midst of all the other storms happening this month, the war in Ukraine is the big one. And as we have for the last year, we’re not just gonna track it from a TV screen or from afar. We’re gonna take you inside of it.  In our uniquely independent and experienced and authentic way. As only this show can. And with a returning champion. A brave and inspiring guest who joined us almost exactly one year ago this week. But one year ago, he was in Connecticut, trying to get people out of the storm in Ukraine. Working with his wife to get his wife’s parents out of the storm—out of Ukraine.  And now, one year later, like helpers do, he’s running into the storm. And after getting others out, he’s gone back in. And he’s preparing and training many more to go even further in—into the biggest military engagement of our generation–maybe in two generations.  He’s a father, he’s a former Army Ranger, he’s a professor, he’s a patriot, he’s an American—and a global citizen with a deep allegiance to all that is good and right. He’s a helper. And he’s a fighter. And as the storm of the century looms and gathers, he’s right in the middle of it. And he talked to us exclusively—in the calm, before the storm that will take countless lives and forever shape history.  He’s a true American, Ukrainian, and global hero. He’s Adrian Bonenberger (@AdrianBonenber1). Coming to us exclusively from an undisclosed location inside Ukraine.  Previous appearance: May 5, 2022 - Episode 169 Every episode of Independent Americans is independent light to contrast the heat of other politics and news shows. It’s content for the 49% of Americans that call themselves independent. And delivers the Righteous Media 5 Is: independence, integrity, information, inspiration and impact. Always with a unique focus on national security, foreign affairs and military and vets issues. This is another pod to help you stay vigilant. Because vigilance is the price of democracy. In these trying times especially, Independent Americans is your trusted place for independent news, politics and inspiration.  -Get extra content, connect with guests, events, merch discounts and support this show that speaks truth to power by joining us on Patreon.  -WATCH video of Paul and Adrian’s conversation. Can you add the charity links from my notes -Check #LookForTheHelpers on Twitter. And share yours.  -Find us on social media or www.IndependentAmericans.us. -Hear other Righteous pods like The Firefighters Podcast with Rob Serra, Uncle Montel - The OG of Weed and B Dorm.  Independent Americans is powered by Righteous Media. America’s next great independent media company. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    57:40

Independent Americans is a weekly news show hosted by Paul Rieckhoff. He’s a fighter, a patriot, and an independent political and media force to be reckoned with. After serving as a soldier in Iraq in 2004, Rieckhoff emerged as one of the most dynamic political and social leaders in America. In every episode, he breaks down the most important issues facing our country. And he interviews the most influential and compelling people. He’s taking on Republicans, Democrats—and everyone in between. If you’re in the angry middle, Independent Americans reminds you that you’re not alone. We’re all in this together. Join the Independent Americans movement and subscribe now. Produced by Righteous Media.
