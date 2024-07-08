Once you learn about Johnny Cash's pre-birth intentions, his life makes so much sense. This is what we are discovering in these dead talks. It's all about the pre-birth intentions. In this episode, Johnny explains what true self-discovery is all about.
Gary Temple Bodley
Christy Levy
41:15
Dead Talk: Dame Millicent Fawcett
Dame Millicent Garrett Fawcett was an English political activist and writer. She campaigned for women's suffrage by legal change and in 1897–1919 led Britain's largest women's rights association, the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies.
Gary Temple Bodley
Christy Levy
30:42
Dead Talk: Anne Queen Of Scotland
Anne (6 February 1665 – 1 August 1714) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland from March 8th 1702. In this episode, Anne gives us all a message and offers to be your spirit guide. Her pre-birth intention was to experience unity in a profound way. She discusses how your pre-birth intentions, mixed with should family contracts places you in the perfect place at the perfect time for your intentions to unfold in the most elegant manner imaginable.
49:49
Dead Talk: Fritz Van Z
This is a fun one. I was born in Johannesburg South Africa. I wanted to talk to someone specific. I chose the categories; Male, Lived in the 1900's, South African, in the computer industry. Christy had no idea who it could be. Who she brought in was someone other than who I wanted. However, this conversation was one of the most interesting ones we've ever had. Listen to the end and you'll hear who I was trying to bring in.
Gary Temple Bodley
Christy Levy
38:56
A White Light Channeling Session with Darryl
From time to time, Christy channels the White Light to bring clarity and guidance for those reaching for higher perspectives. In this episode, Darryl graciously shares his session with all of you. Thanks Darryl If you would like to schedule a session with Christy, please click on her link below.
Gary Temple Bodley
Christy Levy
Christy is a one of the world’s most powerful mediums. In this podcast, Christy and channeler Gary Temple Bodley bring in those who have crossed over to share their nonphysical perspectives to tell us what’s really going on in our reality. The conversations are both fascinating and enlightening.