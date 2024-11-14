About American Railroad

Embark on "American Railroad," a five-episode podcast that seeks to highlight the untold stories and unheard voices from the diverse communities that built America’s railway systems. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning musician and Silkroad Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens, American Railroad is produced in partnership with PRX. Silkroad, founded by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, was inspired by the historical Silk Road and created as a model for cultural collaboration through music. In 2020, Rhiannon Giddens was named Artistic Director and immediately embarked on a mission to unearth the forgotten stories of America. Silkroad’s American Railroad project—years in the making—embodies Giddens’s vision for the Ensemble by shedding light on those erased or overlooked in American history while showcasing Silkroad's unique ability to amplify diverse voices. The project has since evolved into cross-country tours and performances, recording releases, educational materials, and this podcast series. After the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, a trip from coast to coast that used to take months was shortened to just under a week, allowing for the transport of goods and ideas across the continent in ways previously inconceivable. Profit-seeking corporations and the American government financed it, but the people who actually built and were most affected by it are the focus — Indigenous and African Americans as well Irish, Chinese, Japanese, and other immigrant laborers whose contributions have been largely erased from history. Silkroad’s American Railroad seeks to paint a more accurate picture of the global diasporic origin of the American Empire. Each episode weaves music, storytelling, and historical analysis, traveling to railroad communities across the U.S. From the Chinese and Japanese laborers' crucial role in California's railroads, to the tragic tale of Black convict laborers in North Carolina, and the intersection of music and labor history in New York and Boston, the series brings to light the stories that have long been marginalized. The journey also takes us to the Standing Rock Reservation, showcasing the resilience and musical traditions of the Lakota community. Through intimate interviews with local culture bearers, historians, and Silkroad’s musicians, "American Railroad" paints a more accurate and inclusive picture of America's history.Join us weekly on Thursdays as we amplify the voices of those who have long been silenced, celebrate the diversity that built America, and uncover the enduring impact of these buried histories on our society today.