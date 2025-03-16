Almost Immortal History Podcast

Thanks for joining the second and final part of the Asa Candler story. When we left off in part one, Candler had transformed a popular local Atlanta medicine called Coca-Cola into one of the most recognizable beverages and brands in the country. Now one of the wealthiest men in the America, Candler faces a new century with unexpected challenges. With his business thriving, his beloved city stands on the brink of crisis and his country on the verge of war. Rather than retreat into the security of his success, Candler will rise to not only meet the challenges ahead, but help shape his company, his city and even his country and the world for decades to come. So, sit back and enjoy the story’s conclusion in today’s episode, Coca-Cola founder, Asa Candler.
There are very few people in the world today who have not heard of Coca-Cola, let alone many who haven’t consumed one themselves. Though as famous as the product is, many might not know the person most responsible for making it one of the most recognized brands in the world. Founding one of the most iconic products in history would be more than enough to cement a legacy for most, but this innovative entrepreneur and deeply religious and devoted family man sought to ensure his success would uplift millions, in his beloved city of Atlanta and far beyond, leaving a legacy long after he was gone. So, sit back and enjoy the story and the focus of today’s episode, Coca-Cola founder, Asa Candler.
Thanks for joining the third and final part of the Hannibal Hamlin story. When we left off in part two, just weeks into their term in office, Vice President Hamlin and President Lincoln witness the secession of the southern states and the beginning of the American Civil War. Now, facing an uncertain future, can Hamlin’s character, influence and moral compass help win the war and whatever peace may look like on the other side? So, sit back and enjoy the story’s conclusion in today’s episode of former United States Vice President Hannibal Hamlin.
Thanks for joining the second and final part of the Hannibal Hamlin story. When we left off in part one, Senator Hamlin had risen from a small town in Maine to become one of the nation’s most powerful Senators. Now, with the country on the brink of Civil War, the country will need Hamlin’s character, voice and mind more than ever. Though even he could not imagine what his future and the future of his country would have in store. So, sit back and enjoy the story’s conclusion in today’s episode of former United States Vice President Hannibal Hamlin.
Many of us know the story of the assassination of American President Abraham Lincoln and the failure of his Vice President and successor, Andrew Johnson, the first American President to be impeached by Congress and to come within one vote of removal from office. Though many might not know the story of the man who was Vice President just one month earlier for Lincoln’s first term in office. A man wholly different in character and values that almost surely would have set the course of American history on very different path. So, sit back and enjoy the story and the focus of today’s episode – former United States Vice President, Hannibal Hamlin.
Famous figures. Forgotten stories - a history podcast that brings them back. Welcome to the Almost Immortal History Podcast. This show brings to life the stories of fascinating people who were famous in their day and accomplished amazing things, but over time they have not been immortalized in the same way as an Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Amelia Earhart or Winston Churchill – but their stories and impact on all of us are equally worth appreciating, understanding and enjoying.