Almost Immortal History Podcast

Asa Candler: Coca-Cola - Episode 1

There are very few people in the world today who have not heard of Coca-Cola, let alone many who haven’t consumed one themselves. Though as famous as the product is, many might not know the person most responsible for making it one of the most recognized brands in the world. Founding one of the most iconic products in history would be more than enough to cement a legacy for most, but this innovative entrepreneur and deeply religious and devoted family man sought to ensure his success would uplift millions, in his beloved city of Atlanta and far beyond, leaving a legacy long after he was gone. So, sit back and enjoy the story and the focus of today’s episode, Coca-Cola founder, Asa Candler.