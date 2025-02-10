Powered by RND
Multiplatinum grammy and emmy winning producer, songwriter and musician Narada Michael Walden go's All In on his history in the music business, entertainment, l...
  • Episode 037 - Patti Austin
    Narada speaks with legendary American Grammy Award-winning R&B, pop, and jazz singer, songwriter and friend Patti Austin!
    --------  
    1:41:27
  • Episode 036 - Sandy Torano
    Narada speaks with Guitarist, musician, long time friend and former Band Mate Sandy Torano!
    --------  
    52:12
  • Episode 035 - Influential Music
    Narada talks and sings along to some of his early favorite songs that influenced his playing and love of music.
    --------  
    36:54
  • Episode 034 - Shaina Faith
    Narada speaks with up and coming singer songwriter Shaina Faith on her battle with epilepsy and the roll music played in her recovery and more in this episode!
    --------  
    23:54
  • Episode 033 - Aubrey Dayle
    Narada speaks with Musician and Drummer Aubrey Dayle. Many high profile artists have worked and played with Aubrey since he became a New York-based freelance musician. His diverse experience has allowed him to perform with Garland Jeffreys, Sam Rivers, Sonny Rollins, David Murray, Chico Freeman, Oliver Lake, Lonnie Plaxico and Ernest Ranglin among many others. He has also worked on "Bring In Da Noize, Bring In Da Funk" as a Broadway musician.
    --------  
    37:00

About All In with Narada Michael Walden

Multiplatinum grammy and emmy winning producer, songwriter and musician Narada Michael Walden go's All In on his history in the music business, entertainment, life, spirituality and more!
