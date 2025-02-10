Narada speaks with legendary American Grammy Award-winning R&B, pop, and jazz singer, songwriter and friend Patti Austin! Visit Narada at his website and socials and leave a comment, like and subscribe if you enjoyed the podcast!Website: https://www.naradamichaelwalden.com/allinpodcastInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialnaradaApple Music https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-in-with-narada-michael-walden/id1470173526Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5agWJLSreLNze8Sjxit4Na?si=928a8dd6316d4986
--------
1:41:27
Episode 036 - Sandy Torano
Episode 036 - Sandy Torano

Narada speaks with Guitarist, musician, long time friend and former Band Mate Sandy Torano!
--------
52:12
Episode 035 - Influential Music
Episode 035 - Influential Music

Narada talks and sings along to some of his early favorite songs that influenced his playing and love of music.
--------
36:54
Episode 034 - Shaina Faith
Episode 034 - Shaina Faith

Narada speaks with up and coming singer songwriter Shaina Faith on her battle with epilepsy and the roll music played in her recovery and more in this episode!
--------
23:54
Episode 033 - Aubrey Dayle
Episode 033 - Aubrey Dayle

Narada speaks with Musician and Drummer Aubrey Dayle. Many high profile artists have worked and played with Aubrey since he became a New York-based freelance musician. His diverse experience has allowed him to perform with Garland Jeffreys, Sam Rivers, Sonny Rollins, David Murray, Chico Freeman, Oliver Lake, Lonnie Plaxico and Ernest Ranglin among many others. He has also worked on "Bring In Da Noize, Bring In Da Funk" as a Broadway musician.