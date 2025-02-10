All In with Narada Michael Walden

Episode 033 - Aubrey Dayle

Narada speaks with Musician and Drummer Aubrey Dayle. Many high profile artists have worked and played with Aubrey since he became a New York-based freelance musician. His diverse experience has allowed him to perform with Garland Jeffreys, Sam Rivers, Sonny Rollins, David Murray, Chico Freeman, Oliver Lake, Lonnie Plaxico and Ernest Ranglin among many others. He has also worked on "Bring In Da Noize, Bring In Da Funk" as a Broadway musician.