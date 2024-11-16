Yann LeCun: Human Intelligence is not General Intelligence

Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun joins Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis to discuss the limitations of current large language models, why human-level AI is still years away, Meta's open-source approach with LLAMA, and the vision for AI assistants that understand the physical world. Note: Time codes subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor. CHAPTERS: 0:00:00 - Podcast begins 0:01:40 - Introduction to Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist at Meta 0:02:11 - The limitations and hype cycles of LLMs, and historical patterns of overestimating new AI paradigms. 0:05:45 - The future of AI research, and the need for machines that understand the physical world, can reason and plan, and are driven by human-defined objectives 0:14:47 - AGI Timeline, human-level AI within a decade, with deep learning as the foundation for advanced machine intelligence 0:21:35 - Why true AI intelligence requires abstract reasoning and hierarchical planning beyond language capabilities, unlike today's neural networks that rely on computational tricks 0:30:24 - Meta's open-source LLAMA strategy, empowering academia and startups, and commercial benefits 0:36:10 - The future of AI assistants, wearable tech, cultural diversity, and open-source models 0:42:52 - The impact of immigration policies on US technological leadership and STEM education 0:44:26 - Does Yann have a cat? 0:45:19 - Thank you to Yann LaCun for joining the AI Inside podcast