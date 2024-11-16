Yann LeCun: Human Intelligence is not General Intelligence
Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun joins Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis to discuss the limitations of current large language models, why human-level AI is still years away, Meta's open-source approach with LLAMA, and the vision for AI assistants that understand the physical world.
Support the show on Patreon! http://patreon.com/aiinsideshow
Subscribe to the YouTube channel! http://www.youtube.com/@aiinsideshow
Note: Time codes subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
CHAPTERS:
0:00:00 - Podcast begins
0:01:40 - Introduction to Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist at Meta
0:02:11 - The limitations and hype cycles of LLMs, and historical patterns of overestimating new AI paradigms.
0:05:45 - The future of AI research, and the need for machines that understand the physical world, can reason and plan, and are driven by human-defined objectives
0:14:47 - AGI Timeline, human-level AI within a decade, with deep learning as the foundation for advanced machine intelligence
0:21:35 - Why true AI intelligence requires abstract reasoning and hierarchical planning beyond language capabilities, unlike today's neural networks that rely on computational tricks
0:30:24 - Meta's open-source LLAMA strategy, empowering academia and startups, and commercial benefits
0:36:10 - The future of AI assistants, wearable tech, cultural diversity, and open-source models
0:42:52 - The impact of immigration policies on US technological leadership and STEM education
0:44:26 - Does Yann have a cat?
0:45:19 - Thank you to Yann LaCun for joining the AI Inside podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:18
Nothing is Forever
Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis discuss OpenAI's record-breaking $40 billion funding round, ChatGPT's image generation update sparking controversy, Amazon unveils its first agentic AI model, and Elon Musk's xAI takes a bold step toward the 'Everything App'.
Support the show on Patreon! http://patreon.com/aiinsideshow
Subscribe to the YouTube channel! http://www.youtube.com/@aiinsideshow
Note: Time codes subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
NEWS
0:02:07 - BREAKING: Google Gemini is shaking up its AI leadership ranks
0:06:21 - OpenAI closes $40 billion funding round, largest private tech deal on record
0:13:51 - ChatGPT’s new image generator is really good at faking receipts
0:23:03 - OpenAI plans to release a new ‘open’ AI language model in the coming months
0:28:37 - Amazon unveils Nova Act, an AI agent that can control a web browser
0:33:18 - How Meta’s Upcoming $1,000+ Smart Glasses With a Screen Will Work
0:39:41 - Musk's social media firm X bought by his AI company, valued at $33 billion
0:42:20 - MCP: The new “USB-C for AI” that’s bringing fierce rivals together
0:45:36 - Sinofsky: MCP - It's Hot, But Will It Win?
0:48:28 - AI-made works can’t be copyrightable, says US court… for now, at least.
0:56:24 - The Bluetooth Lady Speaks! ‘Voice-Over Actors Will Be Artisans in the AI Age’
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:12:52
Benchmarks for Mortals
Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o image generation update, Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro release, the emotional impact of chatbots on users, The Atlantic's LibGen database search tool, and more!
Support the show on Patreon! http://patreon.com/aiinsideshow
Subscribe to the YouTube channel! http://www.youtube.com/@aiinsideshow
Note: Time codes subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
NEWS
0:02:19 - OpenAI: Introducing 4o Image Generation
0:19:48 - Gemini 2.5: Our most intelligent AI model
0:32:27 - OpenAI has released its first research into how using ChatGPT affects people’s emotional well-being
0:37:18 - The Unbelievable Scale of AI’s Pirated-Books Problem
0:48:16 - Open Source devs say AI crawlers dominate traffic, forcing blocks on entire countries
0:52:59 - Perplexity wants to buy TikTok and open-source its algorithm
0:55:50 - "KI ist nur ein Werkzeug. Jedes Werkzeug kann missbraucht werden"
1:03:07 - AMC Theatres will screen a Swedish movie 'visually dubbed' with the help of AI
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:17:13
NVIDIA's Economy of Tokens
Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis discuss NVIDIA's GTC conference with CEO Jensen Huang's keynote on tokens, the Vera Rubin CPU, and the intersection of AI and robotics, plus more!
Support the show on Patreon! http://patreon.com/aiinsideshow
Subscribe to the new YouTube channel! http://www.youtube.com/@aiinsideshow
Note: Time codes subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
NEWS
0:02:23 - Nvidia announces Blackwell Ultra GB300 and Vera Rubin, its next AI ‘superchips’
0:22:37 - Nvidia and Yum! Brands team up to expand AI ordering
0:25:49 - Google brings a ‘canvas’ feature to Gemini, plus Audio Overview
0:31:08 - Gemini 2.0, Google’s newest flagship AI, can generate text, images, and speech
0:34:42 - People are using Google’s new AI model to remove watermarks from images
0:36:06 - Google plans to release new ‘open’ AI models for drug discovery
0:40:36 - EFF: California’s A.B. 412: A Bill That Could Crush Startups and Cement A Big Tech AI Monopoly
0:44:20 - Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo and More Than 400 Hollywood Names Urge Trump to Not Let AI Companies ‘Exploit’ Copyrighted Works
0:49:11 - Anthropic CEO floats idea of giving AI a “quit job” button, sparking skepticism
0:52:19 - People say they prefer stories written by humans over AI-generated works, yet new study suggests that’s not quite true
0:57:36 - AI ring tracks spelled words in American Sign Language
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:08:43
New Week, New Seek (with Sameer Samat)
Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis examine OpenAI's new agent tools for developers, the Manus AI model, and Apple's AI feature delays, plus insights from Sameer Samat, Head of Android at Google, on Android's AI future.
Support the show on Patreon! http://patreon.com/aiinsideshow
Subscribe to the new YouTube channel! http://www.youtube.com/@aiinsideshow
Note: Time codes subject to change depending on dynamic ad insertion by the distributor.
NEWS
00:02:52 - OpenAI launches new tools to help businesses build AI agents
00:12:18 - Manus probably isn’t China’s second ‘DeepSeek moment’
00:18:56 - Apple says some AI improvements to Siri delayed to 2026
00:23:14 - Interview with Sameer Samat, Android Head at Google
00:43:51 - Larry Page Has a New AI Startup
00:46:03 - AI Search Has A Citation Problem
00:51:12 - OpenAI says it has trained an AI that’s ‘really good’ at creative writing
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
AI Inside explores the complexities of artificial intelligence and its impact on the world at large. Hosted by tech podcaster Jason Howell and media expert Jeff Jarvis, AI Inside takes a thoughtful look at the promise and challenges of AI while inviting some of the industry's most notable players and thinkers to engage in thoughtful dialogue about AI, neither overhyping its potential nor dismissing public concerns about its development. With a deep interest in AI's impacts on art and culture, Jason uses his rich experience in technology and creativity to understand its capabilities better. Jeff is a respected voice on technology's influence on media and society, thanks to his popular blog BuzzMachine and books like "The Web We Weave" and "The Gutenberg Parenthesis." Together, Jason and Jeff aim to advance public understanding of this world-changing technology at an important inflection point.