Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsAfter Wine School
Listen to After Wine School in the App
Listen to After Wine School in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

After Wine School

Podcast After Wine School
Wine School Media
”After Wine School” is an informal and fun podcast where wine school instructors discuss all things wine. You’ll hear stories from their classes, tips for wine ...
ArtsFoodEducationCoursesSociety & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Exploring French Wines with Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe (1.2)
      In this episode of After Wine School, Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe, renowned wine experts, explore the nuances of French wines. From discussing Burgundy and Bordeaux to offering tips on how to buy high-quality wines at reasonable prices, they provide insights into winemaking, regional characteristics, and even discuss organic and biodynamic wines. They also share their personal favorites and the unique factors that affect wine purchasing decisions. Sponsored by the National Wine School, this episode is perfect for both wine enthusiasts and those looking to deepen their understanding of French wines.   00:00 Introduction to After Wine School 00:41 Meet Your Hosts: Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe 00:51 Exploring French Wines: Burgundy and Bordeaux 04:28 Tips for Buying French Wines 07:59 The Importance of Wine Regions and Producers 11:20 Biodynamic and Organic Wines 13:45 Top Shelf Wine Recommendations 16:48 Class Overview and Final Thoughts 20:48 Conclusion and Farewell
    --------  
    21:32
  • Mo Bubbles, Mo Troubles (1.1)
    Uncorking Bubbles: Champagne vs. Cava - The Ultimate Wine Showdown In this episode of After Wine School, Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe, leading wine experts, dive deep into the world of sparkling wines, comparing champagne and cava. At the end, they uncork a showdown between Champagne and Cava, discussing their unique characteristics, flavor profiles, and ideal pairings. From the misconceptions of aging champagne to the dangers of sabered bottles, Keith and Alana share their expert insights with a touch of humor. They also highlight key advice like the best times to purchase champagne and the suitability of different regions for sparkling wine production. Sponsored by the National Wine School, this episode merges wine education with entertaining conversations and practical tips. 00:00 Introduction to After Wine School 00:44 Meet Your Hosts: Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe 01:10 Bubbles and Trouble: Champagne vs. Cava 02:52 Perfect Pairings: Champagne and Food 04:51 Champagne Memories and Missteps 09:10 The Art of Aging Champagne 11:48 Global Sparkling Wine Regions 15:50 Post-Holiday Champagne Prices 16:15 Sabrage: A Dangerous Art 17:24 The Risks of Sabering Champagne 18:15 What to Do with Leftover Champagne 19:46 Tasting Affordable Cava 24:36 Comparing Cava and Champagne 28:58 Understanding Champagne Labels 30:07 Final Thoughts and Farewell
    --------  
    31:54
  • Introducing the After Wine School Podcast!
    Ditch the wine snobbery and join the party at After Wine School! Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe, two of the best wine instructors in the US, bring you fun, accessible conversations about all things wine.
    --------  
    3:49

More Arts podcastsMore Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About After Wine School

”After Wine School” is an informal and fun podcast where wine school instructors discuss all things wine. You’ll hear stories from their classes, tips for wine tasting, and a touch of wine-inspired philosophy. The podcast is hosted by Keith, the free-spirited lunatic, and Alana, the brilliant and composed academic. Join them as they uncork lively discussions, share insider secrets, and help you find your next favorite bottle. Subscribe now and join the conversation!
Podcast website

Listen to After Wine School, The Magnus Archives and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:48:20 AM