Exploring French Wines with Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe (1.2)
In this episode of After Wine School, Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe, renowned wine experts, explore the nuances of French wines. From discussing Burgundy and Bordeaux to offering tips on how to buy high-quality wines at reasonable prices, they provide insights into winemaking, regional characteristics, and even discuss organic and biodynamic wines. They also share their personal favorites and the unique factors that affect wine purchasing decisions. Sponsored by the National Wine School, this episode is perfect for both wine enthusiasts and those looking to deepen their understanding of French wines.
00:00 Introduction to After Wine School
00:41 Meet Your Hosts: Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe
00:51 Exploring French Wines: Burgundy and Bordeaux
04:28 Tips for Buying French Wines
07:59 The Importance of Wine Regions and Producers
11:20 Biodynamic and Organic Wines
13:45 Top Shelf Wine Recommendations
16:48 Class Overview and Final Thoughts
20:48 Conclusion and Farewell
--------
21:32
Mo Bubbles, Mo Troubles (1.1)
Uncorking Bubbles: Champagne vs. Cava - The Ultimate Wine Showdown
In this episode of After Wine School, Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe, leading wine experts, dive deep into the world of sparkling wines, comparing champagne and cava. At the end, they uncork a showdown between Champagne and Cava, discussing their unique characteristics, flavor profiles, and ideal pairings. From the misconceptions of aging champagne to the dangers of sabered bottles, Keith and Alana share their expert insights with a touch of humor. They also highlight key advice like the best times to purchase champagne and the suitability of different regions for sparkling wine production. Sponsored by the National Wine School, this episode merges wine education with entertaining conversations and practical tips.
00:00 Introduction to After Wine School
00:44 Meet Your Hosts: Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe
01:10 Bubbles and Trouble: Champagne vs. Cava
02:52 Perfect Pairings: Champagne and Food
04:51 Champagne Memories and Missteps
09:10 The Art of Aging Champagne
11:48 Global Sparkling Wine Regions
15:50 Post-Holiday Champagne Prices
16:15 Sabrage: A Dangerous Art
17:24 The Risks of Sabering Champagne
18:15 What to Do with Leftover Champagne
19:46 Tasting Affordable Cava
24:36 Comparing Cava and Champagne
28:58 Understanding Champagne Labels
30:07 Final Thoughts and Farewell
--------
31:54
Introducing the After Wine School Podcast!
Ditch the wine snobbery and join the party at After Wine School! Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe, two of the best wine instructors in the US, bring you fun, accessible conversations about all things wine.
”After Wine School” is an informal and fun podcast where wine school instructors discuss all things wine. You’ll hear stories from their classes, tips for wine tasting, and a touch of wine-inspired philosophy. The podcast is hosted by Keith, the free-spirited lunatic, and Alana, the brilliant and composed academic. Join them as they uncork lively discussions, share insider secrets, and help you find your next favorite bottle. Subscribe now and join the conversation!