Mo Bubbles, Mo Troubles (1.1)

Uncorking Bubbles: Champagne vs. Cava - The Ultimate Wine Showdown In this episode of After Wine School, Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe, leading wine experts, dive deep into the world of sparkling wines, comparing champagne and cava. At the end, they uncork a showdown between Champagne and Cava, discussing their unique characteristics, flavor profiles, and ideal pairings. From the misconceptions of aging champagne to the dangers of sabered bottles, Keith and Alana share their expert insights with a touch of humor. They also highlight key advice like the best times to purchase champagne and the suitability of different regions for sparkling wine production. Sponsored by the National Wine School, this episode merges wine education with entertaining conversations and practical tips. 00:00 Introduction to After Wine School 00:44 Meet Your Hosts: Keith Wallace and Alana Zerbe 01:10 Bubbles and Trouble: Champagne vs. Cava 02:52 Perfect Pairings: Champagne and Food 04:51 Champagne Memories and Missteps 09:10 The Art of Aging Champagne 11:48 Global Sparkling Wine Regions 15:50 Post-Holiday Champagne Prices 16:15 Sabrage: A Dangerous Art 17:24 The Risks of Sabering Champagne 18:15 What to Do with Leftover Champagne 19:46 Tasting Affordable Cava 24:36 Comparing Cava and Champagne 28:58 Understanding Champagne Labels 30:07 Final Thoughts and Farewell