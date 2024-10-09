Exploring Offensive Security with CrowdStrike Red Teamers

If a business wants to know what an adversary might be capable of, they can seek the help of a red team. These cybersecurity professionals are tasked with emulating adversary activity to achieve specific objectives in their clients’ environments. Their goal is to find an organization’s weaknesses — before a real adversary does — so it can strengthen its security posture. But what does a red team actually do, and who are the people on these teams? In this episode, Cristian is joined by CrowdStrike Director of Professional Services Vincent Uguccioni and Professional Services Principal Consultant Brent Harrell to dive into all things red teaming. Both seasoned experts with fascinating backgrounds, Vincent and Brent define what red teaming is (and what it isn’t), explain how it has evolved, debunk common misconceptions about what red teamers do and explain the value of the many different skills the members of a red team have. The goal of the red team is to help, not hurt. Red teamers may need to think like an adversary when they’re navigating a client environment, but their broader strategy involves collaborating with the client and blue team to guide remediation and improve the client's security. Vincent and Brent also walk us through the process of a red team engagement, from initial client discussions to final reporting, and share how they adjust their approaches as adversary techniques evolve. And if you’re interested in becoming a red teamer, they share some guidance for that as well. On a related note, we recently introduced CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services. Read our blog for more details: https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/blog/crowdstrike-launches-ai-red-team-services/