Welcome to Access on, and AI to help you use your technology

Welcome to the first episode of Access On, the National Federation of the Blind's Technology podcast. The show is segmented by chapter, making it easy to move between segments of the podcast if you have an app or player that supports chapters. Here is what's on the show this week, and when you can hear it. Launch of Access On by Mark Riccobono, President, National Federation of the Blind 0:00 Introduction from Jonathan Mosen 3:36 News Bits 6:34 Upcoming boutique from the Center of Excellence in Nonvisual Access 14:03 Jeremy Curry from Microsoft discusses the new Ask MA service 15:45 Demonstration of Ask Ma 42:44 Visit the Ask Ma service and try it for yourself. https://aka.ms/askma FS Companion from Vispero 56:28 Access On Tech Tip 1:06:22 Closing and contact info 1:08:30