A Moment in Health with Dr. Ashish Jha

Are We Making Progress Against the Opioid Epidemic?
In this episode of A Moment in Health, Dr. Ashish Jha highlights the impact of the Affordable Care Act's preventive services provision and a 2020 study linking proximity to major roadways to higher asthma rates in children. Academic Dean and Professor of Epidemiology Francesca Beaudoin joins to assess national progress in fighting the opioid pandemic and discuss policy recommendations to support those suffering with addiction.Dr. Jha discusses:Use of No-Cost Preventive Services Jeopardized by Kennedy v Braidwood — JAMA Health ForumProximity to Major Roadways and Asthma Symptoms in the School Inner-City Asthma Study — Journal of Allergy and Clinical ImmunologyAbout the GuestDr. Francesca L. Beaudoin is the academic dean of Brown's School of Public Health and a Professor of Epidemiology and Emergency Medicine. She is a board-certified practicing emergency physician and clinical epidemiologist with expertise in opioid use disorders and adverse post-traumatic health outcomes, particularly pain and substance use.About the HostDr. Ashish K. Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
Is the U.S. Ready for the Next Biothreat?
In the inaugural episode of A Moment in Health, Dr. Ashish Jha highlights two compelling public health studies: one showing that wealthy Americans have no survival advantage over poor Europeans, and another suggesting a link between shingles vaccination and reduced dementia risk. Distinguished Senior Fellow Stephanie Psaki joins to discuss how recent cuts to the U.S. health infrastructure threaten national security by weakening preparedness for biological threats.Dr. Jha discusses:Association between Wealth and Mortality in the United States and Europe — New England Journal of MedicineA natural experiment on the effect of herpes zoster vaccination on dementia — NatureDropping U.S. Biodefenses: Why Cuts to Federal Health Agencies Make Americans Less Safe — Just SecurityAbout the GuestDr. Stephanie Psaki is a distinguished senior fellow at the Brown University School of Public Health and served as Special Assistant to the President and U.S. Coordinator for Global Health Security at the National Security Council.About the HostDr. Ashish K. Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
Emerging research, data that shapes everyday health choices and insights into the systems meant to keep us well — all in under 20 minutes. Join Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, as he and guests unpack the key issues influencing your health right now, guiding you through this moment in personal and public health.