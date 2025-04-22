A Moment in Health with Dr. Ashish Jha

Is the U.S. Ready for the Next Biothreat?

In the inaugural episode of A Moment in Health, Dr. Ashish Jha highlights two compelling public health studies: one showing that wealthy Americans have no survival advantage over poor Europeans, and another suggesting a link between shingles vaccination and reduced dementia risk. Distinguished Senior Fellow Stephanie Psaki joins to discuss how recent cuts to the U.S. health infrastructure threaten national security by weakening preparedness for biological threats.Dr. Jha discusses:Association between Wealth and Mortality in the United States and Europe — New England Journal of MedicineA natural experiment on the effect of herpes zoster vaccination on dementia — NatureDropping U.S. Biodefenses: Why Cuts to Federal Health Agencies Make Americans Less Safe — Just SecurityAbout the GuestDr. Stephanie Psaki is a distinguished senior fellow at the Brown University School of Public Health and served as Special Assistant to the President and U.S. Coordinator for Global Health Security at the National Security Council.About the HostDr. Ashish K. Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.