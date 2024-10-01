1912: The Forsyth County Expulsion and Its Aftermath

In the second episode of 1912, Rose Scott and Sophia Dodd peel back the layers of history to reveal the personal stories of some of the Black families exiled from Forsyth County. The episode opens with Elon Osby recounting the life of her grandfather, William Bagley — a man who, alongside his wife Ida, embodied the promise of post-Emancipation life in Forsyth. Born into the first generation of free Black Americans, the Bagleys carved out a prosperous life on 60 acres of land, only to see it ripped away by the racial hatred in 1912. As the episode unfolds, Scott and Dodd follow the Bagley family's journey out of Forsyth County. They resettled in Macedonia Park, an area that would eventually become Bagley Park, nestled in what is now Buckhead. There, the Bagleys didn’t just survive — they thrived, building a community that became a focal point for Black life in the area. Dorothy Pemberton describes growing up in Bagley Park, where the threat of the Ku Klux Klan was ever-present and a constant reminder of the hatred that had driven them from Forsyth. The episode widens its lens to include the stories of other displaced families such as the Stricklands and the Merritts, whose lives were also turned upside down by the violence that swept through Forsyth County in 1912. 1912 is a limited series from Atlanta History Center and WABE.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
41:38
Episode 1: The Expulsion
In the inaugural episode of Atlanta History Center’s "1912" podcast, hosts Rose Scott and Sophia Dodd delve into one of Georgia’s most unsettling events. The episode transports listeners to the racially charged atmosphere of Forsyth County in 1912 — a year marked by the violent expulsion of the county’s Black residents. Accusations by white women against Black men ignited a wave of racial violence that ravaged the community. Through descendant testimonies and oral histories, Scott and Dodd examine the terror of those tumultuous days. Central to their exploration is the testimony of Fred Brown. Brown, one of the expelled, recounts the fires, frantic escapes, and the tragic aftermath for families forced to abandon their homes, livelihoods, and communities. His words, recorded by his son decades later, breathe new life into this often overlooked chapter in Georgia’s history. As the episode progresses, Scott and Dodd discuss how Forsyth County remained almost exclusively white for decades. They also focus on the 1987 Brotherhood March, led by civil rights leader Hosea Williams, which brought national attention to the county’s deep racial divide. 1912 is a limited series from Atlanta History Center and WABE.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
40:56
'1912: The Forsyth County Expulsion and its Aftermath' Premieres on 11/19
1912 tells the story of the expulsion of more than 1,000 Black residents from Forsyth County, Georgia and its lasting impact on the families affected. We’ll explore how a combination of popular myth and generations of displacement contributed to the attempted erasure of an entire Black community. A limited series from Atlanta History Center and WABE. Premieres November 19th. Subscribe now. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:30
1912: The Myth of Oscarville
--------
1:00
Coming Soon: '1912: The Forsyth County Expulsion and its Aftermath'
About 1912: The Forsyth County Expulsion and Its Aftermath
1912 is a podcast about the expulsion of more than 1,000 Black residents from Forsyth County, Georgia and its lasting impact on the families affected. We’ll explore how a combination of popular myth and generations of displacement contributed to the attempted erasure of an entire Black community.
A limited series from Atlanta History Center.
Find more at wabe.org/1912