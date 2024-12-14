Powered by RND
Podcasts
16 Sunsets

Antica & Telltale Studios
"16 Sunsets" is a captivating 10-part podcast series that explores the dramatic history of NASA's Space Shuttle program, crafted by the award-winning team behin...
HistoryScienceTechnology

Available Episodes

  • Enterprise!
    12 August 1977. In the air, high above the Mojave desert, Apollo 13’s Fred Haise is at the controls of the Space Shuttle prototype. Alongside him is Gordon Fullerton. Cruising at 27 thousand feet, the vehicle is bolted to the back of a Boeing 747. It is the mother of all piggy-back rides. But this 68-tonne spacecraft is about to get its wings, as the moment approaches for the first free flight of the USS Enterprise. Haise pushes the button to blow the bolts - for a moment the shuttle lifts free, as the 747 dives away. But then - the master alarm is sounded: the computer controlling the orbiter’s flight systems has just died. Haise and Fullerton urgently work the problem. They only have one chance at a safe landing and that is coming up fast! Ever wondered how the Space Shuttle came to be? Welcome to a new podcast series, 16 Sunsets. Host Kevin Fong takes you back to a pivotal moment in history, revealing the high-stakes drama behind this iconic orbiter, as told by those who were there. In this episode we follow the dramatic inaugural flight of the Shuttle and meet the 91-year old ex-Naval veteran who led the charge to name it, The Enterprise!Featuring: John Aaron, Bob Crippen, Bonnie Dunbar, Joe Engle, Gordon Fullerton, Gerry Griffin, Fred Haise, Jennifer Lavasseur, Tom Moser & BJo Trimble. Credits:Written and presented by Dr Kevin FongProducers: Rami Tzabar and Andrew Luck-Baker with additional production by Dave Giles and Clare Wiley.Assistant Producer: Kate Arkless GraySound Design and Mixing: Richard CourticeMusic: Christian Lundberg, part of Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Composer CollectiveWith special thanks to Sandra Johnson and Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre Oral History Project Executive Producers: Stuart Coxe, Kevin Fong, Jago Lee and Rami Tzabar16 Sunsets is an Antica and TellTale Production 2024Check out our website at https://sixteensunsets.com Instagram: @sixteen_sunsetsX: @16sunsetsWant more 16 Sunsets? Become a premium member of our community and unlock exclusive content, including early and ad-free episodes, by subscribing to 16 Sunsets on Supercast. Learn more at https://16sunsets.supercast.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    58:06
  • Secret War
    A space shuttle stands on the pad, seething in the darkness, ready to go. Its mission is high speed espionage. Launching into the night sky, it heads north toward the pole, lining up over the Soviet Union. This is no science mission, but part of a highly classified military plan, which sees the Shuttle become an instrument of the Cold War. That requirement shaped both the design of the shuttle and the future of NASA’s human space exploration programme for the next thirty years. So why did that secret mission never fly?Ever wondered how the Space Shuttle came to be? Welcome to a new podcast series, 16 Sunsets. Host Kevin Fong takes you back to a pivotal moment in history, revealing the high-stakes drama behind this iconic orbiter, as told by those who were there. Featuring: Bob Crippen, Guy Faget, Max Faget, Matthew Hersch, Jeff Hoffman, Chris Kraft, Jennifer Lavasseur, Ken Mattingly, Tom Moser, Bob Stewart, Ken Young.Credits:Written and presented by Dr Kevin FongProducers: Rami Tzabar and Andrew Luck-Baker with additional production by Dave GilesAssistant Producer: Kate Arkless GraySound Design and Mixing: Richard CourticeMusic: Christian Lundberg, part of Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Composer CollectiveWith special thanks to Sandra Johnson and Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre Oral History Project Executive Producers: Stuart Coxe, Kevin Fong, Jago Lee and Rami Tzabar16 Sunsets is an Antica and TellTale Production 2024Check out our website at https://sixteensunsets.com Instagram: @sixteen_sunsetsX: @16sunsetsWant more 16 Sunsets? Become a premium member of our community and unlock exclusive content, including early and ad-free episodes, by subscribing to 16 Sunsets on Supercast. Learn more at https://16sunsets.supercast.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    41:31
  • The Dreamers
    It’s 1968 and humanity reaches the Moon, but back on Earth, NASA is fighting for its life. As Apollo 8 makes history, the space agency faces a crisis. With the Vietnam War raging, political assassinations and social unrest gripping America, public interest in space exploration is dwindling, even before Neil Armstrong takes that one giant leap for mankind. To survive, NASA gambles on a radical new program: the Space Shuttle - a reusable spacecraft promising a new era of spaceflight, but it comes at a cost – a Faustian bargain with the US military, that will reshape its dreams and NASA's destiny.Ever wondered how the Space Shuttle came to be? Welcome to a new podcast series, 16 Sunsets. Host Kevin Fong takes you back to a pivotal moment in history, revealing the high-stakes drama behind the iconic program, as told by those who were there. Discover how NASA, facing oblivion, forged an unlikely alliance and changed the course of space exploration forever.Featuring: John Aaron, Guy Faget, Max Faget, Gerry Griffin, Matthew Hersch, Jeff Hoffman, Chris Kraft, Jennifer Lavasseur, David Mindell, Tom Moser, Teasel Muir-Harmony. Credits: Written and presented by Dr Kevin FongProducers: Rami Tzabar and Andrew Luck-Baker with additional production by Dave GilesSound Design and Mixing: Richard CourticeMusic: Christian Lundberg, part of Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Composer CollectiveAdditional Research by Kate Arkless-GrayWith special thanks to Sandra Johnson and Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre Oral History Project Executive Producers: Stuart Coxe, Kevin Fong, Rami Tzabar and Jago Lee16 Sunsets is an Antica and TellTale Production 2024Links:Check out our website at https://sixteensunsets.com Instagram: @sixteen_sunsetsX: @16sunsetsWant more 16 Sunsets? Become a premium member of our community and unlock exclusive content, including early and ad-free episodes, by subscribing to 16 Sunsets on Supercast. Learn more at https://16sunsets.supercast.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    39:09
  • 16 Sunsets is on the Launchpad!
    Buckle up for 16 Sunsets! 🚀 Join host Dr. Kevin Fong and executive producer Rami Tzabar in this pre-launch episode as they share the story behind this new podcast exploring the origin and history of the Space Shuttle, culminating in the daring first mission of Columbia in April 1981. Discover how this ambitious project took flight, who's along for the ride, and why Kevin's passion for space led him to tell this incredible story. Plus, get a sneak peek with exclusive clips from upcoming episodes and music by celebrated composer Christian Lundberg, from Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers composer collective. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    21:30
  • Introducing 16 Sunsets
    Get ready for "16 Sunsets," a thrilling 10-part podcast series that dives deep into the dramatic history of NASA's Space Shuttle program. Join award-winning storyteller Kevin Fong as he takes you on a journey from the audacious first flight of the Shuttle Columbia in 1981 to the incredible challenges faced by its engineers and astronauts. Featuring captivating music by Christian Lundberg from Hans Zimmer's Bleeding Fingers Composers' Collective, this series brings to life the inspiring tales of those who built and flew the Shuttle, exploring the political and cultural forces that shaped its inception. With over 40 exclusive interviews from NASA veterans and Fong’s personal insights as a witness to the Shuttle era, "16 Sunsets" reveals the human stories behind the missions and celebrates the spirit of innovation that defined a groundbreaking chapter in space exploration. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    0:31

About 16 Sunsets

"16 Sunsets" is a captivating 10-part podcast series that explores the dramatic history of NASA's Space Shuttle program, crafted by the award-winning team behind "13 Minutes to the Moon." Hosted by renowned space storyteller Kevin Fong and featuring music by Christian Lundberg from Hans Zimmer's Bleeding Fingers Composers' Collective, the series recounts the birth of the Shuttle era through the eyes of those who built and flew it. From the Shuttle's audacious first flight in 1981 with Commander John Young and rookie Bob Crippen to the intricate technical challenges it faced, the podcast delves into the political, engineering, and cultural forces that shaped its inception. With over 40 interviews from NASA veterans and personal insights from Fong—who witnessed the Shuttle era firsthand—"16 Sunsets" captures the spirit of innovation and the human stories behind the missions, revealing the profound impact of the Space Shuttle on our understanding of human spaceflight. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
